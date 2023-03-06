Why is the International Day of Happiness celebrated? History and theme for 2023

Why is the International Day of Happiness celebrated? The International Day of Happiness is an annual festival that aims to raise global awareness about the significance of happiness. It is an opportunity for everyone to reflect on what makes them happy, to take the initiative to make themselves and others happier, and to discover new ways to be joyful. The event occurs every year on 20 March.

The International Day of Happiness annual celebration encourages happiness, health, and a more compassionate world. It is a day set aside to honour and recognise the value of joy in people's lives and to call on individuals, groups, and organisations to take positive steps to advance well-being and happiness.

History of the International Day of Happiness

In what year was the International Day of Happiness officially established? The United Nations General Assembly established the International Day of Happiness on 28 June 2012. The United Nations introduced 17 Sustainable Development Goals in 2015 to improve people's lives. Its primary development objectives are eliminating poverty, reducing inequality, and safeguarding the environment.

Luis Gallardo, president of the Global Happiness Foundation, and Jayme Illien, creator and chief executive officer of the United Nations New Economic Paradigm Project, founded Happytalism before the establishment of the International Day of Happiness. This was a concept for a world system that intended to tackle climate catastrophe by adopting new political and economic strategies that prioritised well-being.

At the United Nations General Assembly in 2011, Jayme Illien proposed the International Day of Happiness. Later in 2012, The United Nations and its affiliated non-profit, Action for Happiness, which comprises 191 nations, implemented the idea.

Why is the International Day of Happiness celebrated? The movement's primary goal is to increase awareness that growth involves more than just promoting economic growth and improving financial results. It also involves enhancing the well-being and happiness of all people.

Who celebrates International Day of Happiness?

Happiness was declared equally crucial as economic opportunities in a resolution passed by the UN General Assembly in 2011. The first International Day of Happiness was observed two years later, in 2013, by all 193 UN members.

How to get involved in the International Day of Happiness

Why is the International Day of Happiness celebrated? The day serves as a reminder to express gratitude and spread joy to others. Individuals are urged to take happiness seriously and exert effort to attain it. Here are ways to get involved:

1. Get informed

The economic situation, stress and unhappiness due to work, health and safety fears, and countless other factors can be heavy burdens for anyone. But if you read a little about mindfulness, well-being, and different ways to get in touch with what matters most, you may develop a new perspective on life.

2. Make a point to be social

Humans are social creatures. If you've been saying "no" to going out frequently, you should attempt to reverse this trend. If you stop taking yourself too seriously, go out and laugh, and have fun, you may notice that your stress levels drop and remain low. One of the most effective ways to alleviate stress is to smile or laugh; these activities are free!

3. Create a list

Creating a list is one of the simplest ways to experience joy. Specifically, list five things that make you truly happy. Once you have compiled the list, incorporate at least one activity into your daily life. This way, the effects of the International Day of Happiness can last throughout the year.

4. Promote happiness in your workplace

How do you celebrate the International Day of Happiness at work? Even for the happiest employee, there will inevitably come a time when work becomes a chore. You can uplift your spirit and your coworkers' by taking actions at work that enhance everyone's cheerfulness.

Whenever a coworker achieves even a small success, congratulate them. Additionally, when you can, resolve disputes amicably. Pay attention to your coworkers and consider working with a positive outlook daily.

5. Donate the clothes you don't need

Sometimes, giving is more satisfying than receiving. Find the items you once cherished but no longer require by going through your closets. Ask a friend if they would like them, or donate them to an organisation that provides clothing to those in need. You will be pleased to see your closet after removing the excess items.

International Day of Happiness 2023 theme

This year, the International Day of Happiness will be celebrated on Monday, 20 March. However, the theme has not been declared yet. The theme for 2022 was Keep Calm, Stay Wise, and Be Kind.

International Day of Happiness interesting facts

According to the World Happiness report 2022, Finland ranks first. Denmark and Iceland are in second and third place, respectively. Netherlands, Switzerland, Luxembourg, Norway, Sweden, Israel, and New Zealand were among the world's ten happiest nations.

FAQs

Why is the International Day of Happiness observed? To encourage cheerfulness, health, and a more compassionate world. What day is National Happiness day? People celebrate the International Day of Happiness on 20 March each year. Who celebrates International Day of Happiness? All 193 UN members. Which is the happiest nation in the world? According to the World Happiness Report, Finland is the happiest nation in the world in 2023. Which is the happiest city in the world? Helsinki in Finland. Which is the happiest continent? Northern Europe. What is the importance of happiness? It lowers stress hormones, improves your immune system, and helps reduce anxiety and depression.

Why is the International Day of Happiness celebrated? It is a way of recognising the importance of happiness in people's lives worldwide. Therefore, if you are happy and you know it, try to spread joy and love on 20 March 2023.

