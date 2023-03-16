What is the difference between Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr?

Religious practices are essential to people's spiritual lives because they give a sense of belonging and provide structure, meaning and an understanding of everyday life. To some, they are a pillar of support through their life's challenges. When celebrations are incorporated, it reinforces the importance of the practices and helps foster a mindset of gratitude. Some of these religious celebrations include Christmas and Easter for Christians and Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr for the Islamic religion.

Members of the Muslim community pray during a Ramadan Conference. Photo: Thomas A. Ferrara

Source: Getty Images

In the Islamic religion, it is believed that the Prophet Muhammad was the founder of Islam. He is also called The Messenger and is regarded as the greatest of all prophets. Ramadan is dated back to the city of Medina, today's Saudi Arabia, where it was first observed following the guidance and revelations of the Prophet Muhammud. Eid al-Fitr is one of the significant official practices observed and is celebrated at the end of Ramadan month.

Difference between Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr

According to the Islamic calendar, Ramadan is the ninth month of the Muslim calendar and the holy month of fasting. It begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon. During Ramadan, Muslims aim to grow spiritually and build stronger relationships with Allah. They do this by praying and reciting the Quran, making their actions intentional and selfless.

On the other hand, Eid al-Fitr is known as the "festival of breaking the fast." It is a joyous occasion that marks the end of Ramadan. It is usually celebrated with a feast. The difference between Eid and Ramadan is, one marks the end of another, and also one is a celebration while the other is a fast.

How is Eid al-Fitr celebrated around the world?

Muslim devotees buy traditional bread in preparation for a feast. Photo: Piyas Biswas

Source: Getty Images

After the end of Ramadan, the fast is broken, and Eid sets in. The day starts with prayers and a big meal, symbolising the fast has been broken. In most regions, countries and communities, sweets and desserts are the most popular treats during this time. Some of the common traditions include:

Morning prayer

Enjoying feasts

Wearing new clothes

Giving presents

Visiting friends and family

Visiting the graves of relatives and loved ones

Through these celebrations, Muslims show their gratitude to Allah after reflecting and fasting during Ramadan.

What is the difference between Eid al-Fitr and Eid Mubarak?

Eid al-Fitr is a season in the Islamic religion when Muslims spend time with their loved ones, share meals and exchange gifts. During the celebrations, Muslims wish each other well by telling each other Eid Mubarak. It means "Blessed Eid" or "Happy Eid" and is used to wish others well on the occasion of the festival.

FAQs

Is Eid al-Fitr part of Ramadan? During Ramadan, Muslims fast and become strong in prayer and practising the Quaran, whereas Eid al-Fitr is a festival that marks the end of Ramadan. Are Ramadan and Eid the same? They are two religious practices, one portraying an intentional lack of and the other celebration and feast. When does Ramadan begin and end? Fasting begins at sunrise and ends at sunset. Are Eid and Ramzan same or not? Ramadan is the period of fasting, while Eid is the period of a feast. What is the difference between Ramadan and Eid ul-Fitr? While the Muslims restrain from eating, drinking and sexual activities during the day, they break it at sunset by eating dates and drinking water as the Prophet Muhammud did. However, the end of Ramadan month is marked by a big feast and celebration called Eid al-Fitr where celebrations are held together with friends, family and the community. Who is Prophet Muhammud? He was the political leader and founder of the Islamic religion. It is believed that he received direct revelations from God and passed them on. What is prophet Muhammad's birthplace? He was born in Mecca in the year 570 and died in the year 632 in Medina. Which countries celebrate Eid ul Fitr? Eid is extensively observed in most Arabic countries, with it being a public holiday in UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, Indonesia, and Pakistani, among others.

Fasting and prayer can restore and strengthen one's relationship with their God. Incorporating fasting in prayer demonstrates one's depth in the desire to connect with their Maker and practise the faith. So, when it comes to the question "what is the difference between Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr", there should be the thought of the two complementing each other.

