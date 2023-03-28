10 of the best Brooklyn neighbourhoods to live in or explore

Apart from Brooklyn being an exciting destination for visitors and tourists, it is also the 3rd largest city in America, larger than Boston, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. & Minneapolis combined. It is New York City's most populous and fastest-growing borough, with nearly 2,736,074 residents across its 70 neighbourhoods. But what are some of the best Brooklyn neighbourhoods among the many?

An ariel view of Manhattan, New York City. Photo: @selvon.nef

Like every other city, Brooklyn neighbourhoods have rankings on the best of them in different areas like richest, most relaxed, safest, and others, as explored below. Whether visiting as a tourist, for vacation or relocating, the following neighbourhoods will cross the list of places you should consider in the town.

What are the six towns of Brooklyn?

Brooklyn comprises six towns that were originally one large area known as Breuckelen, a Dutch settlement, before colonisation and the establishment of defined borders. The towns that became Brooklyn were:

Bushwick

Brooklyn

Flatlands

Gravesend

New Utrecht and

Flatbush

Brooklyn neighbourhoods to live in

What is the best area of Brooklyn to live in? People usually consider an area the best based on their preferences, e.g., affordability of housing and supplies, availability of schools, jobs, recreational areas and safety. Some of the best areas of the city to live in include:

1. Dumbo (Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass)

The Brooklyn Bridge with projections of the ocean. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld

Ever wondered what is a cool neighbourhood in Brooklyn? The name DUMBO is an acronym for Down Under the Manhattan Bridge Overpass. It is one of the coolest, wealthiest neighbourhoods and best places to live in New York.

The incredible view of the Brooklyn Bridge, which connects the area with Manhattan, makes it a worthwhile destination. Locals or vacationers can enjoy the availability of museums, the public library, art galleries, restaurants and coffee shops, street foods, and shopping at quirky stores.

2. Williamsburg

The borough is home to one of the most iconic New York City monuments, the Williamsburg Bridge. Besides being an easy way to get to and from Williamsburg to lower Manhattan, the bridge is a perfect tourist site for visitors and natives.

It is also known for its beautiful view of the Manhattan skyline, trendy shops, collection of murals from artists worldwide, amazing nightlife, and fantastic food scenes. With the list of things it has to offer, Williamsburg passes as one of the best neighbourhoods in Brooklyn.

3. Park Slope

A displayed brownstone wall in Park Slope. Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld

Have you wondered what are the rich areas in Brooklyn to stay in? Park Slope is one of the wealthiest boroughs yet manages to give a small-town vibe. It is a perfect neighbourhood for young families and professionals looking to live a quiet life. Known for its organic food markets and picturesque, pedestrian-friendly sidewalks, Park Slope has become a place for authors, actors, and artists.

4. Cobble Hill

A man walks his dog in the Cobble Hill streets. Photo: Robert Nickelsberg

This is one of the best neighbourhoods for commuters. With only 40 blocks, commuting to Lower Manhattan is easy, making it an excellent place for young professionals. However, being a small town, it is not to be mistaken for lacking. It is one of Brooklyn's most expensive neighbourhoods.

The town is well known for its hiking trails and mountain biking opportunities. The historic brownstone buildings from pre-civil war times make it appealing to the eye and generally a beautiful place to live in.

5. Prospect Heights

A street corner in Prospect Heights. Photo: @rochdalian

If you love arts and entertainment, Prospect Heights is your place. From being home to New York's second-largest collection of art to the great selection of nightly entertainment, this neighbourhood has no chance of boredom.

6. Fort Greene

Halloween revelers walk through Clinton Hill, Brooklyn as they "Trick or Treat". Photo: J. Countess

Some of the sceneries found in the area are green trees, lush parks, and quaint streets. Also known as Clinton Hill, it is a vibrant, thriving, diverse community located only about 15 minutes from the city. Fort Greene will give its residents that inner city feels while exploring the boutique cafes, wine bars, and unique little shops. The neighbourhood is home to professionals like artists, designers and architects.

7. Brooklyn Heights

Yet another residential neighbourhood in Brooklyn, known for its brownstone homes, local bars and restaurants, parks for kids, tree-lined streets, museums and a viewpoint offering a picturesque Manhattan scene. It is another borough to reside in and experience the feel of the best Brooklyn neighbourhoods.

8. Bay Ridge

Aerial view of homes in a residential neighborhood in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Photo: David Handschuh

Are you looking for a suburban experience? Bay Ridge is one of the most family-friendly neighbourhoods in Brooklyn, with plenty of budget-friendly apartments far from the hustle and bustle of Downtown Brooklyn. Residents enjoy the incredible Middle East cuisines, city views, outdoor picnics, and walking paths for those morning or evening walks.

9. Bedford Stuyvesant

A photo of an apartment in Bedford Stuyvesant. Photo: @rochdalian

Also referred to as Bed-Stuy, Bedford Stuyvesant is a neighbourhood in the northern section of the New York City borough of Brooklyn. It is one of the best neighbourhoods for independent businesses and thrift stores, making it one of the best locations for vintage and speciality shopping. It is also one of the largest neighbourhoods and offers a warm, slow-paced, small-town vibe.

10. Bushwick

Wall with street art and graffiti in the Bushwick neighbourhood. Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY

Located in the northern part of New York City, the borough is another artsy neighbourhood in Brooklyn, where you find some of the city's best street art and galleries. A walk down the streets of Bushwick is filled with wall canvases for street artists. When it comes to nightlife, Bushwick offers plenty of bars, breweries, and international restaurants where one can wallow in for some entertainment.

What you are looking for in a city can be found in Brooklyn. So, whether you plan to live or visit New York, consider Brooklyn as its boroughs will blow your mind. Find out where they sit precisely on the map of Brooklyn neighbourhoods provided.

