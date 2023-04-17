What is difference between G7 and G20? Everything you need to know

The Group of Seven, abbreviated as G7, and the Group of Twenty, abbreviated as G20, are unofficial governance organisations that hold yearly Summits of Heads of State to debate global challenges. But what is the difference between G7 and G20?

U.K. hosts the G-7 foreign and development ministers meeting. Photo: Andy Rain

Source: Getty Images

The G7 is frequently used as a chance for industrialized nations to set a precedent for other countries by taking a unified and adventurous strategy for solving issues. In contrast, the G20 may be utilized to gather momentum for global initiatives and harmony building. So, how many G countries are there in the world?

What is the difference between G7 and G20?

While the G7 and G20 are global leaders who meet annually at Summits to debate global challenges, there are significant distinctions between the two.

The first difference is the number of nations or countries involved. The G7 consists of seven European Union representatives, whereas the G20 consists of 19 countries with European Union representatives.

The G7 primarily discusses political concerns like wars, climate change, natural disasters, and global pandemics, whereas the G20 concentrates on economic and financial policies.

What is G7?

What does the G7 Summit mean? The Global Group of Seven (G7) is a governmental gathering comprised of the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, and France; the European Union (EU) is a "non-enumerated participant."

Its participants are the globe's biggest IMF-developed economies and enlightened democracies, and it is formally structured around universal interests of pluralism and representative democracy.

History of G7

What is the G7 Summit about? The G7 was established mainly to accommodate joint macroeconomic projects in response to present economic difficulties. The first meeting was focused on the Nixon shock, the 1970s oil crisis, and the subsequent worldwide downturn.

Since 1975, the gathering has met yearly at summits arranged and held by the nation that bears the yearly rotating presidency. Since 1987, the Group's Finance Ministers have gathered at least semi-annually and approximately four times yearly for stand-alone conferences.

Japan's Finance Minister, Shunichi Suzuki (R) and Vice Minister of Finance, International Affairs, Masato Kanda, at the G7 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting. Photo: MANJUNATH KIRAN

Source: Getty Images

At the start of the 1980s, the G7 expanded its focus to incorporate global security, civil rights, and worldwide security concerns. It commenced stressing interaction with the undeveloped nations at the beginning of the twenty-first century.

At the 1999 summit, the team assisted in forming the G20, a comparable forum comprised of the G7 along with the subsequent 13 biggest economies and the European Union, in promoting dialogue among large industrial and expanding markets countries.

Decarbonization of electricity

At the end of the G7 conference in Berlin in May 2022, the climate, energy, and surroundings ministers announced an additional commitment to decarbonize electricity segments by 2035. They also devoted themselves to eventually phasing out coal energy production but did not specify when.

Their ruling was made against the backdrop of the continuing Russo-Ukrainian War, which has heightened the need to accelerate the transformation to cleaner energy sources.

When is the upcoming G7 Summit?

The G7 Summit 2023 will be held in which country? The 49th G7 Summit will be hosted at Hiroshima City, in Hiroshima Prefecture, Japan, from 19 to 21 May 2023.

Why isn't China in the G7?

The People's Republic of China is governed solely by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). According to the party's charter of rights and freedoms, it is a"people's democratic dictatorship." Because this political structure differs from the other G7 countries, which vote into office their leaders, China still needs to enlist its ranks.

What is G20?

The Group of 20, or G20, is an inter-governmental conference comprising 19 nations and the European Union (EU). It focuses on significant global economic problems like climate change mitigation, financial stability, and sustainable development.

The G20 comprises the finance ministries of most of the globe's biggest economies and developed and developing countries.

History of G20

The G20 was formed in 1999 in reaction to several worldwide recessions. Since 2008, it has met at least annually, with summits attended by each participant's head of government or state, minister of finance or minister of foreign affairs, and other high-ranking representatives; the European Central Bank and the European Commission represent the EU.

Other states, international institutions, and non-profit groups are invited to participate in the summits, with some doing so on an ongoing basis.

World leaders gathered in Brisbane for the annual G20 Summit. Photo: Andrew Taylor/G20 Australia

Source: Getty Images

G20 members

As of 2023, G20 has 20 members. They include:

The European Union

United States

United Kingdom

Turkey

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Russia

Mexico

Japan

South Korea

Italy

Indonesia

India

Germany

France

China

Canada

Brazil

Australia

Argentina

Among those invited as guests are the United Nations, Spain, the World Bank, ASEAN, and the African Union.

What is the difference between G7 and G8?

G7 is an abbreviation for the Group of Seven economically developed countries. It was recognized as the G8, a Group of Eight, until 2014, when Russia was barred from membership due to its invasion of Crimea from Ukraine.

Where is the G7 Summit headquartered?

The G7 is not a treaty organization with no fixed office or secretariat. It lacks both an official constitution and a perpetual headquarters.

What are G7 and G20 countries?

The G7 and the G20 are unofficial governmental entities that hold yearly Summits of Heads of State to debate international issues. The countries involved include:

United States Italy Germany United Kingdom Japan Canada France European Union Turkey South Africa Saudi Arabia Russia Mexico South Korea Indonesia India China Brazil Australia Argentina

