What is homesteading? How to live a homesteading life in 2023

Climate change and the depletion of vital resources have become increasingly severe concerns for people today. Self-sufficiency and similar methods like homesteading have grown in popularity as a way to reduce environmental impacts. But is the lifestyle sustainable in 2023? And what is homesteading?

A recycled plastic bottle as a hanging planter to grow green seedlings. Photo: Dougal Waters

Source: Getty Images

Self-sustainability refers to a person's or a community's ability to meet demands and requirements without relying on outside aid. It entails generating and providing for oneself without harming the environment or depleting natural resources.

What is homesteading?

Homestead living is a lifestyle of self-sufficiency characterised by subsistence agriculture and home preservation of food. It may also involve the small-scale production of textiles, clothing, and craft work for household use or sale.

What defines a homesteader?

Homesteaders choose a simple life by leading independent lives, prioritising the environment and subsistence farming. They generate renewable energy using wind or solar power and cultivate crops in gardens or small farms.

How to live a homesteading life

Homesteading has numerous benefits to those who practices it. But where do you begin? Here are some ideas for how to start homesteading to live a more sustainable lifestyle.

1. Begin small

Commencing a homestead from scratch can be overwhelming, so start small. You can start by leasing or purchasing acres of land. You can begin by growing some of your food in a garden or raising backyard chickens for eggs. Go small at first to see if you can manage the lifestyle.

2. Learn new skills

A proud and satisfied gardener is working in his permaculture garden. Photo: EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS

Source: Getty Images

Many different skills are required to homestead, such as gardening, preserving food, and basic construction. Basic training will help you settle into your life as a homesteader. If you want to learn these skills, take classes or watch online tutorials.

3. Use what you have

Being self-sustainable means you can recycle. You can simultaneously reduce waste and save money by repurposing your local resources. Recycling will put you in a sustainable ecosystem where you can reap the benefits of repurposing material.

Some methods used in homesteading include harvesting wind power or solar panels for greener renewable energy.

4. Connect with your community

There are many homesteading communities. As a beginner, the opportunity to build relationships with other homesteaders and farmers in your area will be a great step. You can share knowledge, tips and resources.

5. Embrace the lifestyle

Homesteading lifestyle can be challenging at the beginning. To become successful, you must adapt to a change in mindset and a willingness to live. One method is to find joy in the small things and embrace the lifestyle to lead a happier life.

What does it mean to live in a homestead?

To live on a homestead means being self-sufficient. It includes growing your food, raising livestock, and relying on your resources to support yourself and your family.

Who is a modern homesteader?

According to Happi Home Made, modern homesteaders use technology to make self-sufficiency less labour-intensive and more efficient. Though it can be costly, the long-term investment is worth it.

How to find land for a homestead

A freshly picked selection of organic vegetables is placed in a box on a small allotment. Photo: Dougal Waters

Source: Getty Images

What is homesteading land? Homesteading land is a dedicated parcel used to grow crops or keep animals for self-sufficiency. The land or real estate includes a house or farmhouse where food produced sustains the home ecosystem. Here is how to find land for homesteading.

Check with the local government.

Look for foreclosures.

Look for auctions.

Check with real estate agents.

Search online.

Connect with private sellers.

Talk with your friends and family.

Factors to consider when looking for homesteading land

Here are factors to consider when finding a suitable land for homesteading. They key ones include:

Acreage: Be careful not to acquire more land than you can manage. The best land to have is wooded because it doesn't require as much upkeep as pasture, and you can either use the wood for heat or sell it to make extra money. Property rights: Verify the deed for any limitations, easements, or rights of way that might prevent you from using your land completely. Water source: Find out if there is water access on your property. You need at least one naturally occurring water source year-round, such as a creek or pond. You'll always have access to water that way.

Other factors to consider include location, soil quality, water availability, surrounding environment, and access to infrastructure.

What is homesteading? It is a lifestyle that promotes self-sufficiency through subsistence agriculture, food preservation, and DIY projects. The practice is aimed at reducing reliance on commercial goods and services.

