5 of the most controversial figures in American history you need to know about

Some people achieve and sustain success by keeping it safe and trying to please everyone. Others pursue a less conventional path. They are generally self-sufficient, dance to their drummer, and are unconcerned about the views of others—they express themselves bravely, regardless of what others think. These types of contentious individuals can be found throughout the world. Discover some of the most controversial figures in American history.

Clinton, Bush, Trump, Michale Jackson, and Richard Nixon are among the most contentious personalities. Photo: David Kawai, Dirck Halstead, Anna Moneymaker, Dave Hogan, MANDEL NGAN (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Controversy is a lengthy public argument or debate, typically over an issue of opposing opinion or a particular point of view. It's tough to pinpoint what makes someone controversial, yet something about these leaders irritates people, splitting public opinion and sparking heated debates.

Most controversial famous people in American history

The following controversial people have been in the news for various reasons. Some were even compelled to retire from office due to their controversies. Find out who they are and why they are regarded as controversial.

1. Donald John Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump disembarks his "Trump Force One" plane at Aberdeen Airport in Aberdeen, Scotland. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell

Source: Getty Images

Donald John Trump is an American entrepreneur, politician, and media personality who was the 45th President of the United States of America from 2017 to 2021. He is the most divisive politician in history.

He has been condemned for racism, discrimination, and prejudice and has been involved in several scandals. Trump's contentious words and ideas have elevated him to the ranks of the most controversial individuals in American politics.

2. George W. Bush

Former President George W. Bush speaks during the Struggle for Freedom Conference at George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Richard Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Who is the most divisive figure in American history? George W. Bush is an American political figure who served as the country's 43rd President from 2001 to 2009. He was the Republican Party's 46th governor of Texas from 1995 until 2000. Some of his divisive actions, such as the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, defined his presidency.

The American people widely condemned these military actions, which are still a contentious topic today. Bush is also contentious for his tax reductions and economic decisions, which some feel contributed to the 2008 financial catastrophe.

3. Richard Nixon

Washington, DC. President Richard Nixon made a victory speech at a rally shortly after being elected to serve a second term by a landslide in the November 7th Presidential election.

Source: Getty Images

Richard Nixon served as the thirty-seventh President of America from 1969 to 1974. He is widely regarded as one of the most notorious presidents, owing partly to the Watergate scandal.

Nixon resigned due to the political crisis he caused, which severely harmed his reputation. Some argue that he was a good and prominent president despite his shortcomings and others arguing he was an unethical ruler who deserved to be ousted.

4. Hillary Clinton

Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton speaks onstage during In Conversation with David Rubenstein at The 92nd Street Y, New York in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Hillary Clinton served as First Lady for eight years, was New York's senator, Secretary of State under erstwhile Presidential competitor Barack Obama, and was the first woman nominated for President by a major US political party.

She is a significant feminist figure in politics, especially among the left, yet she is also loathed. Her mishandling of Benghazi and her email server are among the most controversial things known about her. Many believe electing such a divisive candidate cost the Democrats the 2016 presidential election.

5. Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson announces plans for Summer residency at the O2 Arena at a press conference held at the O2 Arena in London, England. Photo: Tim Whitby

Source: Getty Images

Michael Joseph Jackson was a singer, composer, dancer, and philanthropist from the United States. He was one of the most controversial celebrities. Evan Chandler, a Los Angeles-based dentist and screenwriter, accused American musician Michael Jackson of intimately assaulting Chandler's 13-year-old son, Jordan, in 1993.

Jackson met Jordan after borrowing a car from Jordan's stepfather. The claims harmed Jackson's reputation and commercial position.

Who was the biggest corrupt politician of the day?

William Magear Tweed. He was an American politician best known as the political leader of Tammany Hall, the Democratic Party's political apparatus that performed a significant role in 19th-century New York City and state politics.

He was the third-biggest landowner in New York City at the time, along with the owner of the Metropolitan Hotel, an outstanding shareholder in iron mines and gas businesses, a member of the board of the Third Avenue Railway Company, the Harlem Gas Light Company, the Brooklyn Bridge Company, and the chief executive of the Guardian Savings Bank.

Above are some of the most controversial figures in American history. The above figures were involved in various scandals that made people doubt their leadership abilities, especially politicians.

Yen.com.gh published a list of the worst dictators in history. Dictators are political figures with ultimate control and complete control over a nation, sometimes in unpleasant or brutal ways.

Most of the world's crises result from negligent leaders who treat countries like private property. Their atrocities and disrespect for human rights have secured them a place among history's most potent tyrants.

Source: YEN.com.gh