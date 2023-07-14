Throughout history, there have been various famous names in art. Notable artists include Leonardo Da Vinci, Vincent van Gogh, Michelangelo and Pablo Picasso. But in the 20th century, other make of creators emerged, the contemporary abstract artists. Learn about famous names in contemporary abstract art.

Contemporary abstract artists around the world introduced audiences to a new form of art that was unconventional compared to the traditional ones. These creators produced paintings that were non-figurative and non-objective.

10 famous contemporary abstract artists

There have been many contemporary artists in history. However, some have stood out in the past due to their contributions to the genre. So, who are the top contemporary artist? Here is a list of ten famous contemporary abstract artists worldwide.

1. Wassily Kandinsky (1866–1944)

Who is famous for abstracts? Wassily Wassilyevich Kandinsky was a Russian painter and artist considered by many as the most famous abstract artist of all time. He pioneered the abstract art genre during the 1910s producing some of the first abstract art pieces known.

According to Artsy, Kandinsky produced explosive abstract paintings and believed that geometrical forms, colours and lines could express an artist's feelings.

2. Paul Klee (1879–1940)

Paul Klee was a Swiss-born German artist, a natural draftsman who experimented with colour theory and worked in abstract expressionism. His highly individual style included expressionism, cubism, and surrealism.

Many of Klee's pieces, like The Magic Garden (1926) and Bird Landscape (1925), have delicate, thin lines over broad swaths of colour.

3. Piet Mondrian (1872–1944)

Pieter Cornelis Mondriaan, also known as Piet Mondrian (from 1906), was a Dutch painter and art theoretician. Piet is among the pioneers of abstract art, changing his style from figurative to abstract in the early 1900s. Piet's utopian art incorporated simple geometric elements and a grid painting style.

Among his achievements is being a co-founder and contributor to the De Stijl group and art movement.

4. Kazimir Malevich (1878–1935)

Kazimir Severinovich Malevich was a Russian artist, art theorist, and a member of the avant-garde. The artist is among the creators of suprematism, a form of abstract art focusing on geometry with limited colour choices. Some of Kazimir Malevich's notable works include Black Square (1915), Suprematist Composition (1916), and White on White (1918).

5. Franz Kline (1910–1962)

Franz Kline was an American painter well known for being associated with the abstract expressionist movement of the mid-1900s. He was best known for his large black-and-white paintings and distinct art in the 1950s.

Kline's paintings confidently used abstract motifs and fluid and thick interacting brushstrokes. Some of his iconic works include Mahoning (1956), Untitled (1957), and Blueberry Eyes (1959 – 1960).

6. Georgia O'Keeffe (1887–1986)

Georgia Totto O'Keeffe was a modernist painter and draftswoman from the USA. She is considered the mother of American modernism due to her meticulous paintings of natural forms. Some of O'Keeffe's works from an even decade career include Blue and Green Music (1921), Red Canna (1924), and Black Iris III (1926).

7. Mark Rothko (1903–1970)

Markus Yakovlevich Rothkowitz, also known as Mark Rothko, was a Latvian-born American abstract painter best known for his colour field paintings. He was active from 1949 to 1970, and his art depicted irregular rectangular regions of colour.

Some of Rothko's masterpieces include No. 10 (1950), No. 21 (Red, brown, black and orange) (1951), Orange, Red, Yellow (1960), and Untitled (Black on Gray) (1970).

8. Joan Miró (1893–1983)

Joan Miró I Ferrà was a Spanish painter, sculptor and ceramicist born in Barcelona. He was a member of many art movements, including abstract expressionism, contemporary art, fauvism, cubism, and surrealism. Some of his early career pieces include Harlequin's Carnival (1924-1925) and Dog Barking at the Moon (1926).

Joan Miro's later career art pieces featured pure abstraction, like the Solar Bird and Lunar Bird (1960s).

9. Willem de Kooning (1904–1997)

Willem de Kooning was a Dutch-American abstract expressionist artist, part of a group of artists that came to be known as the New York School. He practised action painting and experimented with abstraction through distorted figure painting. De Kooning was born in Rotterdam and moved to the United States in 1926, becoming an American citizen in 1962.

Some of his notable works include Woman I (1952), Woman III (1953), and Interchange (1955).

10. Jackson Pollock (1912–1956)

Paul Jackson Pollock was a widely recognised American painter for his "drip technique" of splashing liquid household paint onto a horizontal surface. He used this gestural paint application technique in all his notable artworks.

Pollock's unique style is evident in all of his works, including Number 5 (1948), One: Number 31 (1950), and Number 11 (Blue Poles) (1952).

What is a contemporary abstract painting?

According to Art and Company, contemporary abstract painting is manipulated colour with no identifiable image leaving the entire piece to the viewer's imagination.

What are the latest trends in abstract art?

According to Ananda Karabo, layering, texture, neon colours, negative space, juxtaposition, iridescence and asymmetry are some of the latest trends in abstract art.

Famous contemporary abstract artists in the world include some of the top names in the genre. These artists changed modern art and introduced audiences to a new form of creativity. Famous names in the genre include Wassily Kandinsky, Piet Mondrian, and Kazimir Malevich.

