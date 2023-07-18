Sydney Football Stadium: 10 interesting facts about the Australian sports venue

Sydney, Australia, is home to some of the most visited tourist attractions in the country. The city has an extensive list of venues, from the Harbour Bridge to the Sydney Opera House. Among the iconic landmarks in the city is the Sydney Football Stadium, which opened in 2022. Learn interesting facts about the iconic sports venue.

An aerial view of Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

The Sydney Football Stadium, also known as the Allianz Stadium, is one of the most famous sports arenas in the city. It was built to replace the Old Sydney Football Stadium and is the property of the Government of New South Wales. The ground will host games for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and 2027 Rugby World Cup.

Interesting facts about the Sydney Football Stadium

The Sydney Football Stadium has made a name for itself as a state-of-the-art modern ground. It is among the top-ranked sports arenas in Australia due to its facilities and ease of access. But apart from its location, what else do you know about the Australian sports venue?

1. It has a rich history

The Allianz Stadium has a rich history. It was previously known as the Aussie Stadium and was built upon the former Sydney Sports Ground in Moore Park in 1988. The arena's original seating capacity was 41,159, but after expansions, it stood at 45,500.

On 15 April 2020, after facing some contractual hiccups, the construction began, and after over two years, the project was complete. The Sydney Football Stadium opened to the public on 28 August 2022.

2. It is among the biggest arenas in the country

What is the crowd capacity of Sydney Stadium? According to AU Stadiums, the new Allianz Stadium capacity is 42,500. The arena has three levels of seating on either side of the playing arena, with two stories at the ends.

What was the Old Allianz Stadium's capacity? The Old Sydney Football Stadium's capacity accommodated 45,500 people with 44,000 seats.

3. It is property of a state agency

Who owns Sydney Football Stadium? The Sydney Cricket and Sports Ground Trust, under the Government of New South Wales, owns the property. The state agency allocated the funds and awarded the construction tender to the various bidders.

4. Its cost millions to built

A general view during a Sydney Cup match between Celtic and Sydney FC at the Allianz Stadium. Photo: Bill Murray

Source: Getty Images

According to Infrastructure NSW, the arena construction cost the New South Wales Government A$828 million. The project supported around 1,100 jobs on-site during peak construction, with over A$500 million worth of contracts awarded to locally-based businesses.

5. The arena has state-of-the-art facilities

The Sydney Football Stadium is a state-of-the-art facility with all the modern amenities. Per Mail Online, the stadium features a premium gym, wellness centre, gymnasiums, squash courts, pools, sauna and spas. In addition, members have access to dedicated seating, bars and restaurants within the stadium.

6. The project faced political and contractual issues

The demolition and reconstruction of the arena face various contractual and political issues. During the 2019 New South Wales state election, the state Labor party elected to oppose the rebuild as their official policy. However, after the then-incumbent government won the election, the rebuild commenced post-election.

In December 2018, the NSW Government appointed Lendlease, a multinational construction and real estate company, to build the stadium. After an inquiry into the tender, Lendlease to the John Holland Group in 2019.

7. It will host 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

The arena will host six fixtures in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. FIFA said the venue group matches and one round-of-16 tie.

8. It is the venue for the 2027 Rugby World Cup games

Australia won the bid to host the 2027 and 2029 Rugby World Cup matches in 2022. According to Venues NSW, the Allianz Stadium is among the chosen venues to host some 2027 Rugby World Cup games.

9. The arena is home to top sports teams

A general view of the inaugural match played at Allianz Stadium, the round three NRLW match between Sydney Roosters and St George Illawarra Dragons, in Sydney, Australia. Photo: Cameron Spencer

Source: Getty Images

The Sydney Football Stadium is home to the Sydney Roosters (NRL), the NSW Waratahs (rugby union), and Sydney FC (A-League). However, another NRL team, the South Sydney Rabbitohs, traditionally regarded the arena as their original home ground and are rooting for a return to the venue in the future.

10. It is the National Rugby League's headquarters

The National Rugby League (NRL), a professional rugby league competition in Australasia, has its headquarters, Rugby League Central, in the arena precinct. Also, Rugby Australia's headquarters are at the north end of the ground precinct, in the Rugby Australia Building.

The Sydney Football Stadium is an arena in Moore Park, Sydney, New South Wales, Australia. The ground, commercially known as the Allianz Stadium, officially opened on 28 August 2022. It is a rectangular-shaped ground with a capacity of 42,500 people.

Yen.com.gh published an article about famous female soccer players with the best stats in the world. Women's soccer has improved over the years with support from various governing institutions. As a result, the quality of football from female players today is different from previous years.

Famous female soccer players include Sam Kerr, Alexia Putellas and Vivianne Miedema. But how good are they when compared to each other?

Source: YEN.com.gh