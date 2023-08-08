15 must-hear songs about sunsets: The ultimate playlist

There is something special about sunsets. The charm of the sun setting below the horizon is truly captivating and inspires photographers and musicians. Explores a collection of songs about sunsets that create the ultimate playlist.

Certain songs have the power to stir up feelings of nostalgia, romance, and contemplation. Songs about nightfall beautifully blend melodies and lyrics that harmonize with nature's serene nightly beauty. These musical compositions effortlessly transform into the perfect soundtrack for cherished sundown memories.

Best songs for sunsets

What are some of the best songs about sunsets? Every song in this collection has been carefully chosen to perfectly complement the enchanting moment of watching the sun gracefully set.

1. Sunset Lover – Petit Biscuit

This track from the album Presence, delves into the nostalgic recollections of a past romance, evoking wistful daydreams about an ex-lover and yearning for a more favourable outcome. The melody gained immense popularity on TikTok after its release.

2. Waterloo Sunset – The Kinks

The tune is one of the melancholic sunset songs that will have you daydreaming. It tells a beautiful story of lovers meeting at Waterloo Station in the evening. Ray Davies, the lead singer, got the idea from his experiences crossing the bridge in art school. He imagines the melody as a fantasy where his older sister runs away with a new boyfriend.

3. California Sunset – Neil Young

The song stands out as one of the best country songs about sunsets. In this song, Neil skillfully portrays the immense happiness he experiences while living his youthful dreams.

4. Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset – Luke Bryan

Luke Bryan's tune is undeniably one of the best songs about sunsets. This love song is one of the romantic sunset songs that celebrate the beauty of evenings, narrating a sweet tale of a boy falling head over heels for a gorgeous girl during a summer romance.

The melody perfectly captures the magic and romantic vibes of a brief summertime love affair. Moreover, it stirs up emotions of joy and the thrill of summertime, embracing the adventures that the warm season holds.

5. Two Suns in the Sunset – Pink Floyd

Floyd, renowned for his lively tunes, took a different path with the melody. It was released in 1983 on the album The Final Cut and showed Floyd's worries about another nuclear war in England. The tune explores the fear of war, painting a vivid picture of what it's like in the midst of a bombing.

6. What Makes the Sunset? – Frank Sinatra

This song was released in 1945 and picked at number 13 on the US charts. In this captivating composition, Frank expresses the overwhelming force of love by likening it to the mesmerizing event of an evening.

7. Wasted Sunsets – Deep Purple

Wasted Sunsets was included in the album Perfect Strangers. It is a reminder of how quickly time passes and emphasises the importance of avoiding regrets and making the most of your life. Deep Purple encourages you to never go to bed with regrets, urging you to pursue happiness without worrying about others' opinions.

8. Sunsets for Somebody Else – Jack Johnson

With over 50 million streams on Spotify, the track has become one of the most popular songs about sunset. Jack Johnson penned this captivating track during a memorable surf trip in Micronesia. He attributes his inspiration for songwriting to the serene experience of being on the water and sailing in boats.

9. Something in the Orange – Zach Bryan

Something in the Orange delves into the emotions of a man who recently ended a relationship. This song, released in 2022 on the album American Heartbreak, compares a relationship's end to a day's end. It offers listeners a glimmer of optimism by suggesting that an ending doesn't necessarily signify the ultimate conclusion.

10. Here Comes the Sun – The Beatles

Released in 1969 as part of the album Abbey Road, Here Comes the Sun is a heartfelt tune that beautifully captures the journey of rediscovering happiness following a painful breakup. The lyrics cleverly utilize the term 'sunrise' as a metaphor for the joyous moments that follow the darkness of heartbreak and depression.

11. Early Sunsets Over Monroeville – My Chemical Romance

The ballad tells the tale of a couple trying to escape from vampires. Sadly, the wife gets bitten, and the husband must make the heartbreaking choice to kill her before she becomes one of them. In the song, the sunset symbolises the end of the day and marks the beginning of a new life for the husband, who now has to face the world without his beloved wife.

12. Rendezvous at Sunset – Kylie Minogue

Kylie's song captures a joyful scene with someone special during dusk, providing comfort after a rough day. The setting sun symbolises the end of the day and the start of a new romance, highlighting the enchanting magic of being in love.

13. Setting Sun – The Chemical Brothers

Setting Sun is a song that perfectly captures the beauty of watching sundown. It takes a positive approach and uses the sunset as a metaphor for expressing intense emotions. The person on the receiving end of these emotions values the honesty and openness of the other person, and they warmly embrace their affection with love and acceptance.

14. Sunset – Kid Ink

In this song, sunsets represent the journey towards one's future. Kid Ink views this track as a significant source of inspiration for his first EP, Almost Home, which achieved a remarkable debut on the US Billboard 200, reaching Number 27.

15. Red Sails in the Sunset – Nat King Cole

Jimmy Kennedy penned this song after being inspired by the sight of red sails while sailing along the northern coast of Ireland. Various artists recorded their versions, but Nat King Cole revived it in the 1950s, introducing the song to a fresh audience.

Above are some of the must-listen songs about sunsets that create the ultimate playlist. They skillfully capture the true essence of evenings and transform it into timeless musical expressions.

