Women's World Cup winners: A comprehensive list of teams who have won each year

The FIFA Women's World Cup is one of the most coveted trophies in women's football. The international tournament happens every four years, one year after the men's FIFA World Cup. But which teams have won the trophy since its inception? Discover the Women's World Cup winners since 1991.

The FIFA Women's World Cup winners list includes teams that have won the prestigious trophy since its inauguration in 1991. These nations have proven to be the best in the world in women's football, with some winning the title on multiple occasions.

Women's World Cup history

The history of the Women's World Cup dates back to 1970 in Italy. According to TIME, the Federation of Independent European Female Football (FIEFF) staged an unofficial women's tournament in 1970. In this version, seven teams participated, with Denmark being the winner.

One year later, the same federation staged another similar tournament in Mexico. Here six finalists took place, with Denmark emerging victorious second year running. The FIEFF dissolved in 1972, but the women's league continued from the 1970s to the mid-1980s.

In 1986, during the 45th FIFA Congress in Mexico, Norwegian delegate Ellen Wille demanded FIFA promote women's soccer. Eventually, FIFA organised a women's invitational tournament in China in 1988.

Norway won the final match, and the tournament's success prompted FIFA to officially endorse the first Women's World Cup in China in 1991.

Women's World Cup winner

Since its inception in 1991, the FIFA Women's World Cup has hosted nine finals. These finals have occurred in seven countries, namely China (1991 and 2007), Sweden (1995), The United States (1999 and 2003), Germany (2011), Canada (2015), France (2019) and Australia/New Zealand (2023).

Through eight finals, only four nations have emerged victorious. Here are the Women's World Cup winners by year.

United States (1991)

The 1991 FIFA Women's World Cup was the first in history, and China hosted it. The United States became the first Women's World Cup champions after beating Norway 2–1 in the final. The third place went to Sweden, who defeated Germany 4-0.

The tournament had twelve participating teams from 16 to 30 November 1991. The 1991 edition was unique in that teams played for 80 minutes instead of the usual 90. In addition, FIFA awarded two points for a win instead of the standard three.

Norway (1995)

The second edition of the Women's World Cup occurred in Sweden. Norway won the tournament after defeating Germany 2–0 in the final. The United States won third place after defeating China 2–0.

The Sweden tournament saw the return of three points and a 90-minute game. However, FIFA experimented by giving each team a two-minute time out on each half.

United States (1999)

The 1999 Women's World Cup was the third edition, and the United States hosted it. The US won their second title after defeating China 5–4 on penalties after the final ended 0–0. Brazil won third place after defeating Norway 5–4 on penalties after drawing 0–0 in full time.

Germany (2003)

The fourth edition of the Women's World Cup was held in the United States after China, which had won to host the tournament, had a disease outbreak in 2003. Germany won their first women's title after defeating Sweden 2–1 through a golden goal scored in the 98th minute.

Third place went to the United States, who defeated Canada 3–1.

Germany (2007)

The 2007 FIFA Women's World Cup occurred in China from 10 to 30 September 2007. Germany won their second title after defeating Brazil 2–0 in the final. Third place went to the United States, who defeated Norway 4–1.

Japan (2011)

Germany hosted the sixth edition of the Women's World Cup from 26 June to 17 July 2011. Japan won its first title after defeating the United States 3–1 on penalties after drawing 2–2 on full time. Sweden won third place after beating France 2–1.

United States (2015)

Canada hosted the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup from 6 June 2015 to 5 July 2015. The United States claimed their third title after defeating Japan 5–2 in the finals. Third place went to England, who defeated Germany 1–0 in extra time after drawing 0–0.

United States (2019)

France hosted the eighth edition of the tournament from 7 June and 7 July 2019. The United States claimed their fourth title after beating the Netherlands 2–0 in the finals. Third place went to Sweden, who defeated England 2–1.

Women's World Cup winners include teams that have won the prestigious trophy since its inception in 1991. Though there have been eight finals, only four teams have lifted the trophy. The USA leads the pack with four titles, while Germany takes second place with two cups. Norway and Japan each have one championship.

