Birth flowers by month: Know your birth flowers and their meanings

Flowers are among the most beautiful gifts on the planet. They bring so much colour, splendour, and symbolism as if they were a gentle nod from nature. They've become a staple of celebration presents for anniversaries, birthdays, and special occasions. Birth flowers, like birthstones and zodiac signs, indicate the month you were born; each has a different meaning. Learn more about the birth flowers by month in this article.

A pink vase (L) and a red petal flower on a clear glass vase(R). Photo: pexels.com, @jill-wellington, @kpaukshtite (modified by author)

Birth month blooms can be traced back to prehistoric Rome when birthday festivities were introduced. Throughout these early commemorations, individuals would adorn the altars of Roman gods with flowers and give them as gifts to their loved ones. Flowers acquired their distinct meanings in the eighteenth century in England. So, what is the birth flower for all 12 months?

Birth flowers by month

Distinct birth blooms have unique significance, and varying colours of some blossoms can also express different meanings. Look up your birth month flower and its symbolism to gain ideas for your subsequent gardening project or celebration arrangement! So, what is my flower according to my birthday?

1. January – Carnation and snowdrop

Close-up photo of a snowdrop flower (L), flat-lay photography of red carnations (R). Photo: pexels.com, @tkirkgoz, @punchbrandstock (modified by author)

Carnations and snowdrops are among the most significant flowers to those born in January. Carnations are ubiquitous January birth flowers because of their unusual ruffled petals and wide range of lovely colours.

On the other hand, snowdrops are little bell-shaped flowers with exquisite white petals. They represent hope and regeneration and are associated with personality attributes like loyalty, authenticity, and pragmatism.

2. February – Violet, primrose and iris

Primroses on white crumpled textile (L), selective focus Photography purple petaled flower on the field (R). Photo: pexels.com, @sunsetoned, @aaronburden (modified by author)

While many individuals associate this month with roses due to Valentine's Day, the birth flowers for February are primrose, violet, and iris. Violets are delicate flowers known for their deep purple hues and heart-shaped petals.

They are associated with faithfulness, spiritual insight, and loyalty. The iris, like violet, is a vivid purple flower with unusually long petals. It is believed to represent wisdom, hope, and trust.

Primrose blooms are associated with many mythologies and have been identified as Shakespeare's preferred flower. These magnificent blossoms represent youth, rejuvenation, beauty, and hope.

3. March – Daffodil and Jonquil

Fresh white daffodils on a white background (L), a bouquet of bright yellow jonquils in the glass near lemons (R). Photo: pexels.com, @karolina-grabowska, @olgalioncat (modified by author)

Daffodils and jonquils are the birth flowers for March. Daffodils have bright yellow petals and a unique core. They represent rebirth, fresh starts, and unrivalled love. Jonquils resemble daffodils but feature dazzling white petals with a yellow heart.

They have a comparable significance to daffodils, but they also represent desire and friendship. The two flowers are associated with compassion, dreaminess, independence, and love.

4. April – Sweet pea and daisy

White and yellow daisy flower close-up photography (L), sweet pea in bloom (R). Photo: pexels.com, @pixabay, @jnt-airdrop (modified by author)

Daisy and sweet peas are the April flower of the month. While daisies are a more common preference, sweet peas look fantastic in any colourful flower arrangement. Daisy represents innocence, joy, and purity.

Sweet peas come in various colours, from reds and whites to purples and pinks. These tiny flowers represent happiness, friendship, appreciation, and farewells.

5. May – Hawthorn and lily of the valley

A close-up of the lily of the Valley flower (L), bee on a white blossoming tree (R). Photo: pexels.com, @daejeung (modified by author)

Lily of the Valley and hawthorn are the Mayflower of the month. Lily of the Valley, a favourite of royal brides, has tiny small flowers with a lovely sweet aroma. Because they only blossom briefly, its related meanings of hope, restoration to sweetness, happiness, and humility are appropriate.

Hawthorns are one-of-a-kind flowers with beautiful white petals and prominent antennae in the centre. They also feature little red berries that may be utilised to add colour to any flower arrangement! Hawthorns symbolise optimism, pleasure, and faith.

6. June – Honeysuckle and rose

Selective focus photo of orange honeysuckle flowers (L), grayscale image of rose flower (R). Photo: pexels.com, @mdsnmdsnmdsn, @ellie-burgin (modified by author)

Roses and honeysuckle are the birth flowers for June. Roses, the globe's favourite flower, have different connotations depending on the shade you choose, such as profound affection, romance, bravery, purity, happiness, and beauty. Honeysuckle and roses go hand in hand because they symbolise perfect bliss, enduring love, and affection.

7. July – Larkspur and water lily

Beautiful blue flowers (L), aquatic bloom blooming blossom (R). Photo: pexels.com, @andy-lee, @pixabay (modified by author)

Larkspur and water lilies, July flowers of the month, have distinctive and eye-catching blooms. The water lily is famous for floating on the surface of ponds of water and is thought to represent purity, innocence, fertility, and serenity. Delphiniums, or larkspur, symbolise brightness, kindness, joy, and beauty, much like water lilies.

8. August – Gladiolus and poppy

The bouquet of gladioli in the vase (L) and a selective focus photo of a red poppy flower in bloom (R). Photo: pexel.com, @jill-burrow, @kim-jinhong (modified by author)

August's birth flowers are recognised for brightness, beauty, and boldness. Gladiolus are tall, dramatic blooms, sometimes known as sword lilies due to their thin and long appearance. They have long been utilised for medical purposes.

Poppies are distinguished by their vivid red colouring and black centre. They represent hope and recollection, so they are donned to honour and remember the deceased warriors of all armed forces.

9. September – Aster and Morning Glory

Blooming pink aster (L), morning glory flowers in foliage in the garden (R). Photo: pexels.com, @s-n-ng-c, @ti-u-b-o-tr-ng (modified by author)

Asters and morning glory are the birth flowers for September. Asters represent love, wisdom, faith, and colour. They get their name from the Greek word for "Star" because of how they bloom, which resembles a star. Morning glories are little but eye-catching blossoms. They are associated with love, life, serenity, and harmony.

10. October – Cosmos and Marigold

Close-up photo of a cosmos- lower (L), orange blooming marigolds in a person's hand (R). Photo: pexels.com, @daejeung, @lachlan-ross (modified by author)

Cosmos and marigolds are the birth flowers for October. Cosmos are adorable little flowers that blossom in the summer and last until the start of October. They are associated with harmony, splendour, benevolence, infinity, and resilience.

Marigold flowers are distinguished by their shape and vibrant orange and yellow-coloured petals. These bright blooms symbolise prosperity, hope, and the rising sun.

11. November – Chrysanthemums

Blossoming chrysanthemum bouquet with gentle petals and a pleasant scent. Photo: pexels.com, @teona-swift (modified by author)

Chrysanthemums are considered to be November birth flowers. These are the ideal autumn flowers because of their vibrant and gorgeous colours, which range from brilliant pinks and yellows to oranges and whites! The flowers represent friendship, joy, wellness, romance, and love.

12. December – Narcissus and Holly

Fresh white narcissus with green leaves (L) and red berry plant (R). Photo: pexels.com, @carol-vazquez, @lum3n (modified by author)

Narcissus and Holly are the birth flowers for December. Although Holly has technically red berries, it has become the global icon of the holiday season. They are recognised to signify fertility, perpetual life, peace, and benevolence and have unique pointed leaves and vivid red berries.

Daffodils, or Narcissus, are symbols of vigour, fidelity, and inspiration. Their centre distinguishes them and is commonly found in yellow and white hues.

FAQs

Why are there 2 birth flowers for each month? Having a pair of birth blooms for each month gives more freedom in selecting a flower corresponding to the individual's traits or hobbies. What is the spiritual meaning of flowers? The flower is a potent emblem of spiritual development and transformation. Does every month have two birth flowers? Not every month of the year has two blooms. Some months, such as November, have one. Is my flower male or female? Female flowers have a swelling vase-like structure known as a pistil. Male blooms have stamens, which are long, thin filaments or pin-like projections. How do birth flowers work? In a scientific approach, each birth bloom blossoms during or near the month it signifies; in a more mystical sense, each bloom reflects the nature and features of its month. What do flowers symbolise? Flowers' meanings are frequently associated with happiness and pleasure due to their colourful and lovely nature. Does each zodiac have a flower? Each zodiac sign has a flower, just as each month has a birthstone.

Above are the birth flowers by month. Although not every month has two allotted birth month flowers, most do, as two flowers signify an array of symbolic significance vital to the individual month.

