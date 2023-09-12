20 blanket storage ideas: Simple and easy ideas to keep you organised

Have you ever glanced around your house and wondered why it is so disorganised? Bulky apparel, such as blankets, contributes to disorganisation in a bedroom if not properly stored. Finding the ideal storage for blankets and other oversized clothing can take time and effort. Discover simple and easy blanket storage ideas to keep you organised.

Various blanket storage units are on display. Photo: @holly.sparks.714, @thegaiety on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Blankets tend to collect over time without people noticing it. Discarding them is not an option, as you still need them during the colder months. The best solution is to keep them in storage until you need them again. However, preserving them is a difficult task that necessitates various storage tricks.

Blanket storage ideas

How do you store lots of blankets? It all depends on the available space. Blankets are thick pieces of fabric that take up a lot of room in drawers or compartments. However, there are simple methods for storing them for an extended period while allowing for easy accessibility. Find inspiration from the blanket storage ideas below.

1. Customised chest

A customised storage chest with various compartments. Photo: @epwoodworkingco on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A personalised chest is an excellent place to keep heavy blankets. You can modify it to suit your needs by making it more significant to accommodate more storage.

2. Large wire basket

Do you know how to store blankets without a closet? One method is to use a large wire basket. Consisting of an enormous wire bin, a large wire basket is ideal for any living room layout. It is easily accessible and allows your coverings to air out while stowed.

3. Decorated ladders

Customised ladders as a blanket storage idea for the living room (L) or the bedroom (R). Photo: @summers_gates, @sbkliving on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The key to a perfect storage unit is that it serves its purpose while blending in with its surroundings. Customised decorated ladders are an excellent solution for blanket storage ideas for the closet.

4. Basic ladder

An ordinary ladder is used as a blanket storage unit in the house. Photo: @coppercup.29, @moss_angeles on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The standard ladder is one of the best blanket storage ideas for the living room. The storage unit comprises a wooden ladder, with which you can use the steps to hold your shrouds. Paint the ladder to match your living room space for better results.

5. Geometric basket

The geometric basket is a must-have for every art lover. The storage unit is a standard wire basket engineered in a geometric form. Its hollow holes provide optimal airflow to the stowed blankets, preventing muskiness.

6. Custom-made potato crates

A custom-made potato crate functions as a blanket storage unit. Photo: @penguinholmeshome

Source: UGC

What can I put my blankets in? A custom-made container or crate is an excellent place to keep your coverings. A perfect piece of furniture requires creativity, and transforming a potato crate into a storage cabinet is a fantastic concept.

7. Wall-mounted hanger

A wall-mounted blanket hanger in the living room area. Photo: @odditymall, @HanksCustomWood on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The wall-mounted hanger is ideal if you are looking for storage ideas for blankets and comforters. The wall-mounted hanger is an elongated wall rack with space in the middle for stacking coverings and comforters. Due to its design, storing and accessing the bedding is easy.

8. Hollow foot stall

A hollow foot stall with a blanket storage compartment on the side panel. Photo: @apartment_fiftytwo on Instagram

Source: UGC

Are you looking for blanket storage ideas for small spaces? The hollow foot stall is perfect. The hollow foot stall comprises a wicker or rattan table with an open cutout on one end. The table unit is multi-functional, with a hold space ideal for blankets.

9. Wire basket coffee table

A wire basket coffee table with storage underneath. Photo: @wildhousehome on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The wire basket coffee table has a unique design, which is perfect for storing blankets in the living area. It is a multi-functional piece with a coffee table and a wire basket at the bottom.

10. Vintage bamboo basket

A vintage magazine holder converted into a blanket storage unit. Photo: @winterbearhome on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can creatively transform outdated shoe racks and magazine holders into basket holders. The vintage bamboo basket makes an excellent bedding holder and is one of the simplest methods to keep shrouds.

11. Upcycled old cabinet

If you have an old wardrobe, you can transform it into a storage unit. The cabinet holds and displays your blankets for your guests to see.

12. Repurposed magazine rack

A repurposed magazine rack is used as a throw blanket holder. Photo: @louisainteriors on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you're seeking inexpensive blanket storage ideas, think outside the box. A converted magazine rack can create an excellent blanket holder if it's large enough. Paint it in the colour you choose to match the rest of your furniture.

13. Wire basket side table with handles

The wire basket side table is ideal for folks with many blankets or duvets in their living room. It comprises a wire basket with a wooden cover that functions as a tabletop.

14. Recycled old barrel

A recycled old barrel converted into a blanket storage unit. Photo: @lake_life705 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

You can stow your duvets in an old, upcycled barrel in the living area. To achieve the most remarkable results, paint your unit in rustic colours to contrast with the furniture in your living room.

15. Ottoman storage

What is the easiest way to store blankets? Throwing them in a storage unit, like an ottoman, is an easy fix. The ottoman is a popular storage unit mainly used in the bedroom, but you can use it anywhere in the house.

16. Pom pom basket

A white pom pom basket is used as a blanket storage unit. Photo: @our_littlegreyhome on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

A storage unit does not have to be conventional and boring; instead, use a cosy basket as a personalised blanket storage unit. The pom pom basket is an ideal storage solution for duvets because it is conveniently accessible while blending in with the environment.

17. Closet with bedding storage

A closet with compartments is used as a storage unit for blankets and other bedddings. Photo: @a.moroccanspinkandgold.dream

Source: UGC

A wardrobe with storage space is excellent for storing your bedding for the warmer months. Decorate the unit with flowers in a vase and storage baskets for various bedding.

18. Small mirrored cabinet

A small mirrored white cabinet is being used as a blanket storage unit. Photo: @lasthouseonbedfordlane

Source: UGC

The compact mirrored cabinet is excellent for storing blankets during the warmer months. The storage cabinet blends in with the background and is an ideal hiding place for heavy items such as duvets and blankets.

19. Rolling wicker car

A rolling wicker car as a blanket storage unit on the porch. Photo: @themustardseed205

Source: UGC

The rolling wicker laundry basket is excellent if you need a storage item for your outdoor space. The wicker is a superb porch storage container for tossing pillows and blankets.

20. Blanket basket

This blanket basket is an excellent alternative for a primary storage unit for tiny rooms. It consists of a U-shaped basket storage box with a rope handle.

How do you arrange blankets?

The method you use to arrange a blanket depends on the space available and your style preference. You can fold, roll, or hang it on the wall or closet.

Blanket storage ideas include decluttering your home and storing your blankets during the warmer months. Because blankets are so large, finding the best storage solution may be difficult. However, with a few hacks and creative ideas, you may stow your coverings in optimal locations while keeping your home organised.

