20 fun drinking games for two ideas: Top drinking games for friends and couples

Playing games together can boost mutual happiness among friends and couples. Games, particularly drinking games, may help you get to know each other better and discover your competitive sides. Discover some entertaining drinking games for two.

Drinking games are an excellent method to encourage individuals to open up to one another and bond around a shared interest. Engaging in fun activities with your spouse might be beneficial to your relationship. It may assist you in bonding as a pair, strengthening your physical connection, collaborating, learning more about your partner, and enjoying each other's company.

Fun drinking games for two ideas

Drinking games have been used to add excitement to celebrations for decades. Whether throwing a house party, gathering folks in the garden or having a night out, drinking games bring individuals together, creating memories. The following are some fun drinking games for two.

1. Two truths and one lie

This traditional activity will put your knowledge of each other to the test. Consider two truths about yourself and one falsehood; your companion should determine a lie from the two truths. Drink a shot every time you make a wrong guess.

2. Anchorman

Choose a forbidden word for the evening. Each time someone uses the term, they drink. This activity pushes you to pay attention to the discussion and might be challenging based on your selected word!

3. Jenga

Build the tower up to the point where it collapses. Playing this easy game makes it hard to maintain a straight face. The player who causes the tower to fall each time gets to drink.

4. The quiz game

The quiz game is a popular couples game that can help you get to know your companion better. All you need is a series of provocative queries, such as "What was I wearing when we first met?" Plus, a few shot glasses! Your companion is required to take a shot for each incorrect response.

5. Never have I ever

This game will allow you to become closer to your companion. Begin the game by crafting phrases like "Never have I ever stolen from you." If the response is affirmative, your partner must indicate so by drinking a shot. If not, nobody gets to drink!

6. Straight face

Fill a bowl with adult humour paper slips to prepare for this game. Then, one of you must take a piece and read what is written on it. The objective of the activity is to maintain a straight face when reading. You cannot make any facial expressions or laughs. Whoever busts out laughing first loses the game and must take a shot.

7. Eye contact

What's the best 2-player drinking game? Eye contact is an effortless game that everyone may participate in at any moment. To play this game, you must gaze without winking at each other's eyes. The first person to blink takes a shot.

8. Emoji acting

The rules of this game are simple. Show your spouse the emoji you want them to play out, and subsequently take turns executing it. You must take a penance shot if they can produce a comparable expression to the provided emoji. If they are unsuccessful, they must take a shot.

9. Fast facts

What is the 5-second drinking game? Fast facts. The game challenges each player to provide facts about the other within five seconds. Take turns yelling out the facts; if someone takes more than the allowed time, they must take a shot.

10. Spin and kiss

This is one of the best drinking games for couples. Both persons must rotate simultaneously for a few seconds. The further you spin, the dizzier you'll become. Try kissing each other once you've finished spinning. If you both fail to accomplish so, you must take a shot!

11. Tongue twisters

To get started with the game, look up some tongue twisters online. Take a shot before starting, but attempt the activity while you're both intoxicated to make it more enjoyable and challenging—failure to complete the line results in a further shot.

12. Queen of hearts

You'll adore this game if you and your partner enjoy playing cards. Lay out a pack of cards on the table, face down. Take turns selecting one card, and if someone pulls out a queen of hearts, they must undertake a dare. The person who fails to complete the dare must take two shots.

13. Taste and tell

Blindfold your companion and have them consume a meal. They must figure out the meal accurately. Take turns feeding one another and guessing what they're eating. The individual who makes an incorrect estimate must take two shots.

14. You laugh, you lose

This is a comical partner's drinking game that requires the download of several amusing videos. The activity is commonly performed after one or two shots to increase enjoyment. Watch one of the downloaded funny videos; the first person to lose control of their laughing must take a shot. Proceed playing the video game until you've run out of videos.

15. Flip

What are the coolest 2-person dice drinking games? The flip game is among them. In the flip play, toss a coin or a dice and have your partner predict which side it will land on. If the other person guesses incorrectly for the first time, they must take one shot. If they answer incorrectly the second time, they must remove their clothes.

16. Truth or dare

Truth or dare is a popular date night concept and an all-time favourite game that can be played on any occasion. This activity has basic rules: Whenever your partner selects the truth, instruct them to answer the query honestly. If your companion does not respond honestly, they must take a shot. Similarly, they must take a shot if the individual fails to complete the assignment after each dare.

17. The celebrity Name game

Take turns reciting a celebrity's name, and the other person must mention a different celebrity whose given name begins with the initial letter of the preceding celebrity's last name. Have a drink if you cannot think of a name in a few seconds or if you keep saying the same one!

18. Russian roulette

Set up some shot glasses, filling some with transparent alcohol and others with water. If you sip a shot of alcohol, attempt not to show it on your face, and then let your companion guess if it is alcoholic or otherwise. If they guess incorrectly, they must drink!

19. Love scavenger hunt

This game requires you to organise a romantic scavenger hunt, which may be played in two ways. You leave clues pointing to love notes and tiny surprises about the house or ask your spouse to locate specific objects surrounding you within a given time frame. If they discover the object on time, you get a shot; if they don't, they get a shot.

20. Online karaoke

Host an online karaoke party and grab the opportunity to sing your favourite songs. You might impose a drinking fine for each skipped note or forgotten phrase to make things more interesting. These drinking games for two online might be an excellent and entertaining way to spend quality online time with your pals.

Above are some fun drinking games for two. Drinking party games pulls you closer to your spouse or companion, lets go of your barriers, and allows you to have fun amid your monotonous daily routine.

