The top 50 80s artists: The most popular artists in the 1980s

The 1980s was a dynamic and transformative period. It witnessed the introduction and rise of various music genres like electronic dance music and new wave. The period also saw the rise of significant artists who defined the era. Learn more about the top and most popular 80s artists.

From L to R: Madonna, Michael Jackson, and Tina Turner. Photo: Ethan Miller, Phil Dent, Michael Ochs Archives (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

We strive to provide our readers with valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. When compiling this list of the top '80s music artists, we used a combination of factors such as the artists' biggest hits, radio airplay, solo albums, influence, and fan opinions on ranking sites like Ranker. While we’ve aimed for accuracy, remember that music appreciation is subjective.

Top 50 80s artists

The list of popular musicians in the 80s is extensive and includes legends like Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Prince. These music stars dominated the decade by releasing hit after hits and dominated various music charts.

Popular 80s artists

Famous artists from the 1980s comprise musicians who dominated the decade with their chart-topping hits. The work of these stars has seen them immortalised in history as the best of the best.

Michael Jackson

Michael Jackson attends a fundraising event for Africa at the Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Andrew Shawaf

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Joseph Jackson

Michael Joseph Jackson Date of birth: 29 August 1958

29 August 1958 Place of birth: Gary, Indiana, USA

Michael Joseph Jackson was an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and philanthropist. He had an incredible career in the 1980s, producing hits like Off the Wall, Rock With You, Beat It and Billie Jean.

Prince

Prince attended the 42nd NAACP Image Awards Awards, recognising the artistic achievements of people of colour held at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Prince Rogers Nelson

Prince Rogers Nelson Date of birth: 7 June 1958

7 June 1958 Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Prince is among the top names when mentioning the best 80s music artists. He released hits like 1999, Little Red Corvette, I Would Die 4 U, Let's Go Crazy, Purple Rain and Kiss.

Phil Collins

Musician Phil Collins at the SiriusXM Studio in New York City to attend an interview hosted by John Fugelsang. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Philip David Charles Collins

Philip David Charles Collins Date of birth: 30 January 1951

30 January 1951 Place of birth: Wandsworth, London, England

Philip David Charles Collins is an English singer, drummer, songwriter, record producer and actor. His most successful singles from the 80s include In the Air Tonight, Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now), One More Night, Another Day in Paradise and Easy Lover.

U2

Adam Clayton, the Edge, Bono, and Larry Mullen Jr., from U2 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Aaron Rapoport

Source: Getty Images

Members: Bono, Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr.

Bono, Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr. Years active: 1976–present

1976–present Origin: Dublin, Ireland

U2 is an Irish rock band from Dublin that was formed in 1976. They had a remarkable presence in the 1980s, releasing iconic hits like I Will Follow, Sunday Bloody Sunday, Pride (In the Name of Love), With or Without You and Desire.

Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen arrives at Netflix FYSEE Opening Night "Springsteen On Broadway" at Raleigh Studios in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen

Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen Date of birth: 23 September 1949

23 September 1949 Place of birth: Long Branch, New Jersey, USA

Bruce Springsteen is an American rock singer, songwriter and guitarist. Nicknamed the Boss, he has released 21 studio albums during a career spanning six decades, most of which feature his backing band, the E Street Band.

Run-DMC

From L to R: Joseph 'Run' Simmons, Jason 'Jam Master Jay' Mizell, and Darryl 'DMC' McDaniels of Run-DMC attend the 1987 Soul Train Music Awards in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Vinnie Zuffante

Source: Getty Images

Past members: Joseph "Run" Simmons, Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels

Joseph "Run" Simmons, Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels Years active: 1983–2002 (occasional reunions since 2012)

1983–2002 (occasional reunions since 2012) Origin: Hollis, Queens, New York City, USA

Run-DMC is one of the most influential acts in the history of hip-hop culture. It gained the most popularity in the 1980s with hits like Sucker MCs, Peter Piper, Beats To The Rhyme, Hollis Crew and Raising Hell.

Van Halen

From L to R: Michael Anthony, Alex Van Halen, Eddie Van Halen and Sammy Hagar. Photo: Chris Walter

Source: UGC

Past members: Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth, Mark Stone, Michael Anthony, Sammy Hagar, Gary Cherone, Wolfgang Van Halen

Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth, Mark Stone, Michael Anthony, Sammy Hagar, Gary Cherone, Wolfgang Van Halen Years active: 1973–2020

1973–2020 Origin: Pasadena, California, USA

Van Halen was an American rock band known for their energetic live performances. The band dominated the 80s, producing hits like And the Cradle Will Rock, Everybody Wants Some, Unchained and Secrets.

Public Enemy

Clockwise from bottom left: Flavour Flav, Professor Griff, Terminator X, S1W, and Chuck D of the rap group Public Enemy. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

Members: Chuck D, Flavor Flav, DJ Lord, Sammy Sam

Chuck D, Flavor Flav, DJ Lord, Sammy Sam Years active: 1985–present

1985–present Origin: Long Island, New York, USA

Public Enemy is an influential hip-hop group. They burst onto the scene in 1987 with their debut album, Yo! Bum Rush The Show. They also released It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back (1988).

Billy Joel

American singer, songwriter, and pianist William Martin Joel chills at home in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Richard E. Aaron

Source: Getty Images

Full name: William Martin Joel

William Martin Joel Date of birth: 9 May 1949

9 May 1949 Place of birth: New York City, USA

William Martin Joel is an American singer, songwriter and pianist. Despite beginning his career in 1964, Billy had a prolific career in the 1980s. He released Glass Houses in 1980, The Nylon Curtain in 1982 and An Innocent Man in 1983.

The Police

The Police band members Andy Summers (L), Sting (C) and Stewart Copeland outside a house. Photo: Bob King

Source: Getty Images

Past members: Sting, Andy Summers, Stewart Copeland, Henry Padovani

Sting, Andy Summers, Stewart Copeland, Henry Padovani Years active: 1977–1986, 1992, 2003. 2007–2008

1977–1986, 1992, 2003. 2007–2008 Origin: London, England

The Police were an English rock band. They became globally popular in the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s. Some of their iconic hits from the 1980s include Don't Stand So Close to Me, Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic, King of Pain and Every Breath You Take.

Wham!

Wham! duo singers George Michael (left) and Andrew Ridgeley at the Dune premiere in London, England. Photo: Fox Photos

Source: Getty Images

Past members: George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley

George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley Years active: 1981–1986

1981–1986 Origin: Bushey, Hertfordshire, England, United Kingdom

Wham! was one of the most successful pop acts during the 1980s, selling more than 30 million certified records worldwide from 1982 to 1986. Some of their notable hits from the decade include Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Everything She Wants, I'm Your Man, Freedom and The Edge of Heaven.

Hall & Oates

Musicians Daryll Hall (R) and John Oates at the Police Athletic League Youth Center in New York City for a promotional event. Photo: Rita Barros

Source: Getty Images

Members: Daryl Hall, John Oates

Daryl Hall, John Oates Years active: 1970–2023

1970–2023 Origin: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Hall & Oates enjoyed immense success during the 1980s. Their music blended rock, pop, soul, and dance, making them a staple on the pop charts. Some of their biggest hits from that era included Kiss on My List, Every Time You Go Away, You Make My Dreams, Private Eyes and Maneater.

Elton John

Elton John attends the iHeartRadio Music Awards, celebrating music heard throughout the year across iHeartMedia radio stations and on iHeartRadio in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Phillip Faraone

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sir Elton Hercules John

Sir Elton Hercules John Date of birth: 25 March 1947

25 March 1947 Place of birth: Pinner, Middlesex, England

Sir Elton Hercules John, born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, is a British singer, pianist and composer. His notable hits from the 1980s include Little Jeannie, Sartorial Eloquence (Don't Ya Wanna Play This Game No More?), Blue Eyes and Empty Garden (Hey Hey Johnny).

Queen

The Queen duo of Roger Taylor (L) and Brian May at Imperial College London, where they received the Heritage Award. Photo: Ben Pruchnie

Source: UGC

Members: Brian May, Roger Taylor

Brian May, Roger Taylor Past members: Freddie Mercury, John Deacon

Freddie Mercury, John Deacon Years active: 1970–present

1970–present Origin: London, England

Queen is a British rock band. They had a successful career in the 1980s, selling more than 45 million records by 1982. Queen's top hits from the decade include Another One Bites the Dust, Flash's Theme, Scandal, I Want to Break Free and more.

AC/DC

AC/DC attend the Exclusive World Premiere of AC/DC's "Live At River Plate" Presented By DeLeon Tequila at the HMV Apolo in London, England. Photo: Jorge Herrera

Source: Getty Images

Members: Angus Young, Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams, Brian Johnson, Stevie Young

Angus Young, Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams, Brian Johnson, Stevie Young Years active: 1973–present (hiatus from 2016–2018)

1973–present (hiatus from 2016–2018) Origin: Sydney, Australia

AC/DC are an Australian rock band formed in 1973. The AC/DC band succeeded in the 1980s, releasing hits like You Shook Me All Night Long, Hell's Bells, Back in Black and Touch Too Much.

Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood Mac in the press room at the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony in New York City. Photo: Kevin Mazur

Source: Getty Images

Members: Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell, Neil Finn

Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell, Neil Finn Years active: 1967–1995, 1997–present

1967–1995, 1997–present Origin: London, England

Fleetwood Mac is a British-American rock band. They are famous for their captivating performances and genre-defining albums. The band's top hits from the 1980s include Think About Me, What Makes You Think You're the One, Hold Me and Gypsy.

David Bowie

Rock and roll musician David Bowie dressed as 'Ziggy Stardust' in New York City. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Robert Jones

David Robert Jones Date of birth: 8 January 1947

8 January 1947 Place of birth: London, England

David Robert Jones was an iconic English singer, songwriter, musician, and actor. He had numerous hits in the 1980s, including Ashes to Ashes, Fashion, Under Pressure, Let's Dance, China Girl, Blue Jean and more.

Guns N' Roses

Guns N' Roses in the press room during the 27th Annual Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Public Hall in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Scott Legato

Source: Getty Images

Members: Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, Melissa Reese

Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, Melissa Reese Years active: 1985–present

1985–present Origin: Los Angeles, California, USA

Guns N' Roses is an American hard rock band formed in March 1985 when local bands Hollywood Rose and LA Guns merged. They released their debut album, Appetite for Destruction 1987, which had iconic hits like Welcome to the Jungle and Sweet Child O'Mine.

Kool & The Gang

Kool & The Gang during the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

Founding members: Robert "Kool" Bell, Ronald Bell, Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas, Robert "Spike" Mickens, Charles Smith, George Brown, Woodrow "Woody" Sparrow, Ricky Westfield

Robert "Kool" Bell, Ronald Bell, Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas, Robert "Spike" Mickens, Charles Smith, George Brown, Woodrow "Woody" Sparrow, Ricky Westfield Years active: 1964–present

1964–present Origin: Jersey City, New Jersey, USA

Kool & the Gang is an American R&B, soul, and funk band. Their most successful period was between 1979 and 1986, when they released top hits like Joanna, Cherish, Misled and Fresh.

Metallica

Metallica attends the signing of their album 'Handwired to Self Distruct' at HMV Oxford Street in London. Photo: Jo Hale

Source: Getty Images

Members: James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo

James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo Years active: 1981–present

1981–present Origin: Los Angeles, California, USA

Metallica is an American heavy metal band. They released several groundbreaking albums during the 1980s, including Kill' Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, and …And Justice for All (1988).

Top 80s female artists

The 1980s saw the emergence of some top female artists who changed the game with their iconic hits. Some notable names for the era include:

Madonna

Madonna was at the 2016 Billboard Women, where she won the Woman of the Year Award. Photo: ANGELA WEISS

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Madonna Louise Ciccone

Madonna Louise Ciccone Date of birth: 16 August 1958

16 August 1958 Place of birth: Bay City, Michigan, USA

Madonna Louise Ciccone is an American singer, songwriter, and actress famous as the Queen of Pop. Her most popular songs from the 1980s include Like a Vírgin, Material Girl, Open Your Heart, Who's That Girl, and Like a Prayer.

Whitney Houston

Whitney Houston's waxwork statue in London, England. Photo: Fred Duval

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Whitney Elizabeth Houston

Whitney Elizabeth Houston Date of birth: 9 August 1963

9 August 1963 Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA

Whitney Elizabeth Houston was an American singer and actress. She was one of the best-selling musical performers of the 1980s, releasing her self-titled first album in 1985. Notable hits from the album include Greatest Love of All, Saving All My Love for You, and How Will I Know.

Tina Turner

American singer Tina Turner in one of her iconic portrait photos. Photo: DENIZE Alain

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Anna Mae Bullock

Anna Mae Bullock Date of birth: 26 November 1939

26 November 1939 Place of birth: Brownsville, Tennessee, USA

Tina Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, was a singer, songwriter, and actress. Known as the "Queen of Rock' n' Roll", the singer was successful in the 80s, releasing hits like What's Love Got to Do with It, Better Be Good to Me, Private Dancer, and Ask Me How I Feel.

Diana Ross

Singer Diana Ross at the 2017 American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Diana Ross

Diana Ross Date of birth: 26 March 1944

26 March 1944 Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, USA

Diana Ross is an American singer and actress. She enjoyed success in the 1980s, releasing global hits like I'm Coming Out, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, All of You, Chain Reaction and If We Hold on Together.

Cyndi Lauper

Cyndi Lauper attends the 2022 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Joni Mitchell at the MGM Grand Marquee Ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper

Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper Date of birth: 22 June 1953

22 June 1953 Place of birth: New York City, USA

Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and activist. She had several chart-topping hits in 1980, including Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Time After Time, She Bop, All Through the Night, True Colours, Change of Heart and more.

Annie Lennox

Annie Lennox at the 2023 Green Carpet Fashion Awards, which she co-chaired. Photo: Axelle

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Annie Lennox

Annie Lennox Date of birth: 25 December 1954

25 December 1954 Place of birth: Aberdeen, Scotland

Ann Lennox is a Scottish singer-songwriter, political activist and philanthropist. Her notable hits from the decade include Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart), Love is A Stranger, Here Comes the Rain Again and Missionary Man.

Sinead O'Connor

Irish singer and songwriter Sinead O'Connor in one of her past photos. Photo: David Corio

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sinéad Marie Bernadette O'Connor

Sinéad Marie Bernadette O'Connor Date of birth: 8 December 1966

8 December 1966 Place of birth: Dublin, Ireland

Sinéad O'Connor was an Irish singer-songwriter and activist who rose to fame in the late 1980s. Her top hits from the era include Mandinka and Drink Before the War.

Pat Benatar

Singer Pat Benatar promotes her memoir "Between A Heart And A Rock Place" at Bookends Bookstore. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Patricia Mae Andrzejewski

Patricia Mae Andrzejewski Date of birth: 10 January 1953

10 January 1953 Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA

Pat Benatar is an American rock singer and songwriter who succeeded significantly in the 1980s. She has had two multi-platinum albums, five platinum albums, and 15 Billboard Top 40 singles. Some of her top hits from the 1980s include Heartbreaker and Hit Me.

Loretta Lynn

American country music singer-songwriter Loretta Lynn. Photo: Ron Davis

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn Date of birth: 14 April 1932

14 April 1932 Place of birth: Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, USA

Loretta Lynn was an American country music singer and songwriter. She had a successful career in the 1980s, releasing hits like We've Come a Long Way, Baby, I Lie, Heart Don't Do This to Me, and Who Was That Stranger.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton at the 37th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, where she performed and was inducted into the hall of fame. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dolly Rebecca Parton

Dolly Rebecca Parton Date of birth: 19 January 1946

19 January 1946 Place of birth: Pittman Center, Tennessee, USA

Dolly Rebecca Parton is an American singer-songwriter, actress, and philanthropist known primarily for her decades-long career in country music. She had several hits in the 1980s, including 9 to 5, But You Know I Love You, Islands in the Stream and Tennessee Homesick Blues.

Top 80s freestyle artists

Freestyle music is a form of breakbeat-tempo, electronic dance music that emerged on the East Coast of the US in the 1980s. Here are some notable stars who dominated the scene in the era.

Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam

Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam poses for photos at the Vic Theatre in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Raymond Boyd

Source: Getty Images

Members: Lisa Lisa, Alex "Spanador" Moseley, Mike Hughes

Lisa Lisa, Alex "Spanador" Moseley, Mike Hughes Years active: 1984–1991

1984–1991 Origin: New York, New York, United States

Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam was an urban contemporary band and one of the first freestyle music groups to emerge from New York City in the 1980s. Some of their hits from the decade include I Wonder If I Take You Home, Head to Toe and Lost in Emotion.

Exposé

The girl group Exposé at the 2019 Mega Mix Beer & 90s Music Festival at Magic City Casino, where they performed. Photo: Manny Hernandez

Source: Getty Images

Members: Gioia Bruno, Ann Curless, Jeanette Jurado, Kelly Moneymaker

Gioia Bruno, Ann Curless, Jeanette Jurado, Kelly Moneymaker Years active: 1984–1996, 2003–present

1984–1996, 2003–present Origin: Miami, Florida, USA

Exposé is an American freestyle vocal group. They enjoyed popularity in the 1980s with the release of the singles Point of No Return, Exposed to Love, Come Go with Me and Tell Me Why.

Shannon

Full name: Brenda Shannon Greene

Brenda Shannon Greene Date of birth: 2 May 1958

2 May 1958 Place of birth: Washington, DC., USA

Brenda Shannon Greene, known professionally as Shannon, is an American singer and songwriter of freestyle and dance-pop music. She is best known for her 1980s hits Let the Music Play, Give Me Tonight, Sweet Somebody, and Do You Wanna Get Away.

Judy Torres

Judy Torres at the KTUphoria 2022 event, where she performed at the Jones Beach Theater. Photo: Dave Kotinsky

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Judith "Judy" Torres

Judith "Judy" Torres Date of birth: 13 June 1968

13 June 1968 Place of birth: Bronx, New York

Judith "Judy" Torres is an American freestyle music artist and dance-pop singer. She was a prominent artist in the freestyle music genre in the 80s, where she released tracks like Come Into My Arms, Love Story, Love You, Will You Love Me, and Please Stay Tonight.

Noel

Full name: Noel Pagan

Noel Pagan Born: 1965

1965 Place of birth: Bronx, New York, USA

Noel Pagan, also known simply as Noel, is an American freestyle music singer. He enjoyed publicity in the late 1980s with the songs Silent Morning, Like a Child, and Out of Time.

Trinere

Full name: Trinere Veronica Farrington

Trinere Veronica Farrington Date of birth: 29 November 1964

29 November 1964 Place of birth: Miami, Florida, USA

Trinere Veronica Farrington, better known as Trinere, is an American singer, songwriter and recording artist. She had several major dance hits in the 1980s and early 1990s, including I Know You Love Me, All Night, Can't Get Enough, and I'll Be All You Ever Need.

Sequal

Angie Vollaro and Maria Christensen were at Miramar, Florida's I Love The 80s Music Festival. Photo: Johnny Louis

Source: Getty Images

Members: Angie Vollaro, Maria Christensen

Angie Vollaro, Maria Christensen Years active: 1984–1990, 2008

1984–1990, 2008 Origin: Miami, Florida, USA

Sequal was an American Latin freestyle female duo. They had a few hits in the 80s, including It's Not Too Late and I'm Over You, which were part of their 1988 self-titled debut album.

Corina

Full name: Corina Katt Ayala

Corina Katt Ayala Years active: 1989–present

1989–present Origin: Manhattan, New York, USA

Corina Katt Ayala, known as Corina, is an American singer-songwriter and actress. Her top hits from the 1980s include Out of Control, Give Me Back My Heart, Loving You Like Crazy, Temptation and Whispers.

Nu Shooz

Musicians Valerie Day (L) and John Smith of Nu Schooz perform on stage at the Temecula Valley Balloon And Wine Festival in Temecula, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton

Source: Getty Images

Members: John Smith, Valerie Day

John Smith, Valerie Day Years active: 1979–present

1979–present Origin: Portland, Oregon, USA

Nu Shooz is an American R&B group. The group released four albums in the US during the 1980s: Can't Turn It Off, Tha's Right, Poolside and Told U So. Some of their notable hits include I Can't Wait, Point of No Return, and Are You Lookin' for Somebody Nu.

Alisha

Full name: Alisha Ann Itkin

Alisha Ann Itkin Date of birth: 16 April 1968

16 April 1968 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA

Alisha Ann Itkin is an American freestyle and dance-pop singer popular in the 1980s and 1990s. She released three albums between 1985 and 1990, which included the singles All Night Passion, Too Turned On, Stargazing and Bounce Back.

Top ten 80s jazz artists

The 1980s saw the emergence of many jazz artists who dominated the decade and made the public fall in love with jazz. Here are some notable names from the '80s:

Ella Fitzgerald

Portrait of American jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald taken in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Ochs Archives

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ella Jane Fitzgerald

Ella Jane Fitzgerald Date of birth: 25 April 1917

25 April 1917 Place of birth: Newport News, Virginia, USA

Ella Jane Fitzgerald was an American jazz singer. She was active in her career from 1929 to 1995 and released her last seven albums in the 1980s. Her notable works include The Best Is Yet to Come, Speak Love (with Joe Pass), Easy Living (with Joe Pass), All That Jazz and The Intímate Ella.

Weather Report

From L to R: The Weather Report band members Chester Thompson, Wayne Shorter, Joe Zawinul and Alphonso Johnson. Photo: Gems

Source: Getty Images

Founding members: Joe Zawinul, Wayne Shorter, Miroslav Vitouš, Alphonse Mouzon, Don Alias, Barbara Burton

Joe Zawinul, Wayne Shorter, Miroslav Vitouš, Alphonse Mouzon, Don Alias, Barbara Burton Years active: 1970–1986

1970–1986 Origin: New York City, New York, US

Weather Report was an American jazz fusion band popular between 1970 and 1986. The group successfully won its first and only Grammy Award in 1979. Some of their albums from the 80s include Night Passage, Weather Report, Procession, Domino Theory, Sportin' Life, and This Is This.

Miles Davis

A semi-coloured dated photo of Miles Davis. Photo: Bill Wagg

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Miles Dewey Davis III

Miles Dewey Davis III Date of birth: 26 May 1926

26 May 1926 Place of birth: Alton, Illinois, USA

Miles Dewey Davis III was an American jazz trumpeter, bandleader, and composer. He had a successful career from 1944 to 1975, when he took a hiatus, returning in 1980 to 1991 when he died.

Herbie Hancock

Herbie Hancock during The 37th Annual NAACP Image Awards - Arrivals at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, United States. Photo: Jason Merritt

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Herbert Jeffrey Hancock

Herbert Jeffrey Hancock Date of birth: 12 April 1940

12 April 1940 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA

Herbert Jeffrey Hancock is an American jazz musician, bandleader, and composer. His notable works from the 1980s include the albums Mr. Hands, Magic Windows, Herbie Hancock Trio, and Lite Me Up.

Wynton Marsalis

Wynton Marsalis arrived at The Plaza Hotel in New York City and attended the 2016 Living Landmarks Celebration. Photo: Robin Marchant

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Wynton Learson Marsalis

Wynton Learson Marsalis Date of birth: 18 October 1961

18 October 1961 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA

Wynton Learson Marsalis is an American trumpeter, composer, and music instructor. He had several notable 80s albums in the 1980s, including Wynton Marsalis, Think of One, Hot House Flowers and Crescent City Christmas Card.

Pat Metheny

Pat Metheny poses with his Grammy Award at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason Kempin

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Patrick Bruce Metheny

Patrick Bruce Metheny Date of birth: 12 August 1954

12 August 1954 Place of birth: Lee's Summit, Missouri, USA

Patrick Bruce Metheny is an American jazz guitarist and composer. He had several notable songs and albums in the 1980s, including Have You Heard, Better Days Ahead, Slip Away, Last Train Home, First Circle and Letter From Home.

Chick Corea

Jazz musician Chick Corea with his two Grammys at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Frederick M. Brown

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Armando Anthony "Chick" Corea

Armando Anthony "Chick" Corea Date of birth: 12 June 1941

12 June 1941 Place of birth: Chelsea, Massachusetts, USA

Armando Anthony "Chick" Corea was an American jazz pianist, composer, bandleader and occasional percussionist. He released 75 studio albums, 36 live and 11 compilation albums.

Chick's notable works in the 1980s include Chick Corea Featuring Lionel Hampton, Tap Step, and Three Quartets.

Stan Getz

A past photo of American jazz saxophonist Stan Getz posed at his house in New York, United States. Photo: David Redfern

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Stanley Gayetski

Stanley Gayetski Date of birth: 2 February 1927

2 February 1927 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA

Stan Getz was an American jazz saxophonist. He had a notable career in the 1980s, releasing countless songs in a job that began in 1943 and continued to 1991. Some of Getz's special releases include Autumn Leaves, Children of the World, The Dolphin, Spring Is Here and Billy Highstreet Samba.

Joe Henderson

Carlos Santana (L) and Jazz Great Joe Henderson backstage at the Bammies (Bay Area Music Awards) at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, California. Photo: Tim Mosenfelder

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Joe Henderson

Joe Henderson Date of birth: 24 April 1937

24 April 1937 Place of birth: Lima, Ohio, USA

Joe Henderson was an American jazz tenor saxophonist. He had a successful career that spanned four decades, from 1955 to 1998. One of Henderson's notable works from the 1980s is the album State Of The Tenor, Vols. 1 & 2, released in 1985.

Keith Jarrett

NEA Jazz Master Keith Jarrett attends the 2014 NEA Jazz Masters Concert and Awards Ceremony at Nesuhi Ertegun Jazz Hall of Fame At Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City. Photo: Charles Norfleet

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Keith Jarrett

Keith Jarrett Date of birth: 8 May 1945

8 May 1945 Place of birth: Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA

Keith Jarrett is an American pianist and composer. He has had a successful career spanning over five decades, from 1966 to 2018. Jarrett's notable works from the 1980s include Concerts, Standards Vol. 1, Standards Vol. 2 and Dark Intervals.

The most popular 80s artists comprise a diverse mix of musical legends who have left a mark on the decade. These artists defined the musical landscapes of the 1980s, leaving behind timeless hits that continue to resonate today.

Yen.com.gh recently published details about the world's wealthiest drummers and their net worth. The list of the richest drummers in the world comprises individuals who have dominated and played for the top bands in the world.

The wealthiest drummers in the world include well-known names like Chad Smith from Red Hot Chill Peppers and Joey Kramer from the band Aerosmith. But who else makes the list?

Source: YEN.com.gh