The top 50 80s artists: The most popular artists in the 1980s
The 1980s was a dynamic and transformative period. It witnessed the introduction and rise of various music genres like electronic dance music and new wave. The period also saw the rise of significant artists who defined the era. Learn more about the top and most popular 80s artists.
Top 50 80s artists
The list of popular musicians in the 80s is extensive and includes legends like Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Prince. These music stars dominated the decade by releasing hit after hits and dominated various music charts.
Popular 80s artists
Famous artists from the 1980s comprise musicians who dominated the decade with their chart-topping hits. The work of these stars has seen them immortalised in history as the best of the best.
Michael Jackson
- Full name: Michael Joseph Jackson
- Date of birth: 29 August 1958
- Place of birth: Gary, Indiana, USA
Michael Joseph Jackson was an American singer, songwriter, dancer, and philanthropist. He had an incredible career in the 1980s, producing hits like Off the Wall, Rock With You, Beat It and Billie Jean.
Prince
- Full name: Prince Rogers Nelson
- Date of birth: 7 June 1958
- Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA
Prince is among the top names when mentioning the best 80s music artists. He released hits like 1999, Little Red Corvette, I Would Die 4 U, Let's Go Crazy, Purple Rain and Kiss.
Phil Collins
- Full name: Philip David Charles Collins
- Date of birth: 30 January 1951
- Place of birth: Wandsworth, London, England
Philip David Charles Collins is an English singer, drummer, songwriter, record producer and actor. His most successful singles from the 80s include In the Air Tonight, Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now), One More Night, Another Day in Paradise and Easy Lover.
U2
- Members: Bono, Edge, Adam Clayton, Larry Mullen Jr.
- Years active: 1976–present
- Origin: Dublin, Ireland
U2 is an Irish rock band from Dublin that was formed in 1976. They had a remarkable presence in the 1980s, releasing iconic hits like I Will Follow, Sunday Bloody Sunday, Pride (In the Name of Love), With or Without You and Desire.
Bruce Springsteen
- Full name: Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen
- Date of birth: 23 September 1949
- Place of birth: Long Branch, New Jersey, USA
Bruce Springsteen is an American rock singer, songwriter and guitarist. Nicknamed the Boss, he has released 21 studio albums during a career spanning six decades, most of which feature his backing band, the E Street Band.
Run-DMC
- Past members: Joseph "Run" Simmons, Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels
- Years active: 1983–2002 (occasional reunions since 2012)
- Origin: Hollis, Queens, New York City, USA
Run-DMC is one of the most influential acts in the history of hip-hop culture. It gained the most popularity in the 1980s with hits like Sucker MCs, Peter Piper, Beats To The Rhyme, Hollis Crew and Raising Hell.
Van Halen
- Past members: Eddie Van Halen, Alex Van Halen, David Lee Roth, Mark Stone, Michael Anthony, Sammy Hagar, Gary Cherone, Wolfgang Van Halen
- Years active: 1973–2020
- Origin: Pasadena, California, USA
Van Halen was an American rock band known for their energetic live performances. The band dominated the 80s, producing hits like And the Cradle Will Rock, Everybody Wants Some, Unchained and Secrets.
Public Enemy
- Members: Chuck D, Flavor Flav, DJ Lord, Sammy Sam
- Years active: 1985–present
- Origin: Long Island, New York, USA
Public Enemy is an influential hip-hop group. They burst onto the scene in 1987 with their debut album, Yo! Bum Rush The Show. They also released It Takes A Nation Of Millions To Hold Us Back (1988).
Billy Joel
- Full name: William Martin Joel
- Date of birth: 9 May 1949
- Place of birth: New York City, USA
William Martin Joel is an American singer, songwriter and pianist. Despite beginning his career in 1964, Billy had a prolific career in the 1980s. He released Glass Houses in 1980, The Nylon Curtain in 1982 and An Innocent Man in 1983.
The Police
- Past members: Sting, Andy Summers, Stewart Copeland, Henry Padovani
- Years active: 1977–1986, 1992, 2003. 2007–2008
- Origin: London, England
The Police were an English rock band. They became globally popular in the late 1970s and early to mid-1980s. Some of their iconic hits from the 1980s include Don't Stand So Close to Me, Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic, King of Pain and Every Breath You Take.
Wham!
- Past members: George Michael, Andrew Ridgeley
- Years active: 1981–1986
- Origin: Bushey, Hertfordshire, England, United Kingdom
Wham! was one of the most successful pop acts during the 1980s, selling more than 30 million certified records worldwide from 1982 to 1986. Some of their notable hits from the decade include Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go, Everything She Wants, I'm Your Man, Freedom and The Edge of Heaven.
Hall & Oates
- Members: Daryl Hall, John Oates
- Years active: 1970–2023
- Origin: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Hall & Oates enjoyed immense success during the 1980s. Their music blended rock, pop, soul, and dance, making them a staple on the pop charts. Some of their biggest hits from that era included Kiss on My List, Every Time You Go Away, You Make My Dreams, Private Eyes and Maneater.
Elton John
- Full name: Sir Elton Hercules John
- Date of birth: 25 March 1947
- Place of birth: Pinner, Middlesex, England
Sir Elton Hercules John, born Reginald Kenneth Dwight, is a British singer, pianist and composer. His notable hits from the 1980s include Little Jeannie, Sartorial Eloquence (Don't Ya Wanna Play This Game No More?), Blue Eyes and Empty Garden (Hey Hey Johnny).
Queen
- Members: Brian May, Roger Taylor
- Past members: Freddie Mercury, John Deacon
- Years active: 1970–present
- Origin: London, England
Queen is a British rock band. They had a successful career in the 1980s, selling more than 45 million records by 1982. Queen's top hits from the decade include Another One Bites the Dust, Flash's Theme, Scandal, I Want to Break Free and more.
AC/DC
- Members: Angus Young, Phil Rudd, Cliff Williams, Brian Johnson, Stevie Young
- Years active: 1973–present (hiatus from 2016–2018)
- Origin: Sydney, Australia
AC/DC are an Australian rock band formed in 1973. The AC/DC band succeeded in the 1980s, releasing hits like You Shook Me All Night Long, Hell's Bells, Back in Black and Touch Too Much.
Fleetwood Mac
- Members: Mick Fleetwood, John McVie, Stevie Nicks, Mike Campbell, Neil Finn
- Years active: 1967–1995, 1997–present
- Origin: London, England
Fleetwood Mac is a British-American rock band. They are famous for their captivating performances and genre-defining albums. The band's top hits from the 1980s include Think About Me, What Makes You Think You're the One, Hold Me and Gypsy.
David Bowie
- Full name: David Robert Jones
- Date of birth: 8 January 1947
- Place of birth: London, England
David Robert Jones was an iconic English singer, songwriter, musician, and actor. He had numerous hits in the 1980s, including Ashes to Ashes, Fashion, Under Pressure, Let's Dance, China Girl, Blue Jean and more.
Guns N' Roses
- Members: Axl Rose, Duff McKagan, Slash, Dizzy Reed, Richard Fortus, Frank Ferrer, Melissa Reese
- Years active: 1985–present
- Origin: Los Angeles, California, USA
Guns N' Roses is an American hard rock band formed in March 1985 when local bands Hollywood Rose and LA Guns merged. They released their debut album, Appetite for Destruction 1987, which had iconic hits like Welcome to the Jungle and Sweet Child O'Mine.
Kool & The Gang
- Founding members: Robert "Kool" Bell, Ronald Bell, Dennis "Dee Tee" Thomas, Robert "Spike" Mickens, Charles Smith, George Brown, Woodrow "Woody" Sparrow, Ricky Westfield
- Years active: 1964–present
- Origin: Jersey City, New Jersey, USA
Kool & the Gang is an American R&B, soul, and funk band. Their most successful period was between 1979 and 1986, when they released top hits like Joanna, Cherish, Misled and Fresh.
Metallica
- Members: James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, Robert Trujillo
- Years active: 1981–present
- Origin: Los Angeles, California, USA
Metallica is an American heavy metal band. They released several groundbreaking albums during the 1980s, including Kill' Em All, Ride the Lightning, Master of Puppets, and …And Justice for All (1988).
Top 80s female artists
The 1980s saw the emergence of some top female artists who changed the game with their iconic hits. Some notable names for the era include:
Madonna
- Full name: Madonna Louise Ciccone
- Date of birth: 16 August 1958
- Place of birth: Bay City, Michigan, USA
Madonna Louise Ciccone is an American singer, songwriter, and actress famous as the Queen of Pop. Her most popular songs from the 1980s include Like a Vírgin, Material Girl, Open Your Heart, Who's That Girl, and Like a Prayer.
Whitney Houston
- Full name: Whitney Elizabeth Houston
- Date of birth: 9 August 1963
- Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, USA
Whitney Elizabeth Houston was an American singer and actress. She was one of the best-selling musical performers of the 1980s, releasing her self-titled first album in 1985. Notable hits from the album include Greatest Love of All, Saving All My Love for You, and How Will I Know.
Tina Turner
- Full name: Anna Mae Bullock
- Date of birth: 26 November 1939
- Place of birth: Brownsville, Tennessee, USA
Tina Turner, born Anna Mae Bullock, was a singer, songwriter, and actress. Known as the "Queen of Rock' n' Roll", the singer was successful in the 80s, releasing hits like What's Love Got to Do with It, Better Be Good to Me, Private Dancer, and Ask Me How I Feel.
Diana Ross
- Full name: Diana Ross
- Date of birth: 26 March 1944
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, USA
Diana Ross is an American singer and actress. She enjoyed success in the 1980s, releasing global hits like I'm Coming Out, Why Do Fools Fall in Love, All of You, Chain Reaction and If We Hold on Together.
Cyndi Lauper
- Full name: Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper
- Date of birth: 22 June 1953
- Place of birth: New York City, USA
Cynthia Ann Stephanie Lauper is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and activist. She had several chart-topping hits in 1980, including Girls Just Want to Have Fun, Time After Time, She Bop, All Through the Night, True Colours, Change of Heart and more.
Annie Lennox
- Full name: Annie Lennox
- Date of birth: 25 December 1954
- Place of birth: Aberdeen, Scotland
Ann Lennox is a Scottish singer-songwriter, political activist and philanthropist. Her notable hits from the decade include Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), There Must Be an Angel (Playing with My Heart), Love is A Stranger, Here Comes the Rain Again and Missionary Man.
Sinead O'Connor
- Full name: Sinéad Marie Bernadette O'Connor
- Date of birth: 8 December 1966
- Place of birth: Dublin, Ireland
Sinéad O'Connor was an Irish singer-songwriter and activist who rose to fame in the late 1980s. Her top hits from the era include Mandinka and Drink Before the War.
Pat Benatar
- Full name: Patricia Mae Andrzejewski
- Date of birth: 10 January 1953
- Place of birth: New York City, New York, USA
Pat Benatar is an American rock singer and songwriter who succeeded significantly in the 1980s. She has had two multi-platinum albums, five platinum albums, and 15 Billboard Top 40 singles. Some of her top hits from the 1980s include Heartbreaker and Hit Me.
Loretta Lynn
- Full name: Loretta Lynn
- Date of birth: 14 April 1932
- Place of birth: Butcher Hollow, Kentucky, USA
Loretta Lynn was an American country music singer and songwriter. She had a successful career in the 1980s, releasing hits like We've Come a Long Way, Baby, I Lie, Heart Don't Do This to Me, and Who Was That Stranger.
Dolly Parton
- Full name: Dolly Rebecca Parton
- Date of birth: 19 January 1946
- Place of birth: Pittman Center, Tennessee, USA
Dolly Rebecca Parton is an American singer-songwriter, actress, and philanthropist known primarily for her decades-long career in country music. She had several hits in the 1980s, including 9 to 5, But You Know I Love You, Islands in the Stream and Tennessee Homesick Blues.
Top 80s freestyle artists
Freestyle music is a form of breakbeat-tempo, electronic dance music that emerged on the East Coast of the US in the 1980s. Here are some notable stars who dominated the scene in the era.
Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam
- Members: Lisa Lisa, Alex "Spanador" Moseley, Mike Hughes
- Years active: 1984–1991
- Origin: New York, New York, United States
Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam was an urban contemporary band and one of the first freestyle music groups to emerge from New York City in the 1980s. Some of their hits from the decade include I Wonder If I Take You Home, Head to Toe and Lost in Emotion.
Exposé
- Members: Gioia Bruno, Ann Curless, Jeanette Jurado, Kelly Moneymaker
- Years active: 1984–1996, 2003–present
- Origin: Miami, Florida, USA
Exposé is an American freestyle vocal group. They enjoyed popularity in the 1980s with the release of the singles Point of No Return, Exposed to Love, Come Go with Me and Tell Me Why.
Shannon
- Full name: Brenda Shannon Greene
- Date of birth: 2 May 1958
- Place of birth: Washington, DC., USA
Brenda Shannon Greene, known professionally as Shannon, is an American singer and songwriter of freestyle and dance-pop music. She is best known for her 1980s hits Let the Music Play, Give Me Tonight, Sweet Somebody, and Do You Wanna Get Away.
Judy Torres
- Full name: Judith "Judy" Torres
- Date of birth: 13 June 1968
- Place of birth: Bronx, New York
Judith "Judy" Torres is an American freestyle music artist and dance-pop singer. She was a prominent artist in the freestyle music genre in the 80s, where she released tracks like Come Into My Arms, Love Story, Love You, Will You Love Me, and Please Stay Tonight.
Noel
- Full name: Noel Pagan
- Born: 1965
- Place of birth: Bronx, New York, USA
Noel Pagan, also known simply as Noel, is an American freestyle music singer. He enjoyed publicity in the late 1980s with the songs Silent Morning, Like a Child, and Out of Time.
Trinere
- Full name: Trinere Veronica Farrington
- Date of birth: 29 November 1964
- Place of birth: Miami, Florida, USA
Trinere Veronica Farrington, better known as Trinere, is an American singer, songwriter and recording artist. She had several major dance hits in the 1980s and early 1990s, including I Know You Love Me, All Night, Can't Get Enough, and I'll Be All You Ever Need.
Sequal
- Members: Angie Vollaro, Maria Christensen
- Years active: 1984–1990, 2008
- Origin: Miami, Florida, USA
Sequal was an American Latin freestyle female duo. They had a few hits in the 80s, including It's Not Too Late and I'm Over You, which were part of their 1988 self-titled debut album.
Corina
- Full name: Corina Katt Ayala
- Years active: 1989–present
- Origin: Manhattan, New York, USA
Corina Katt Ayala, known as Corina, is an American singer-songwriter and actress. Her top hits from the 1980s include Out of Control, Give Me Back My Heart, Loving You Like Crazy, Temptation and Whispers.
Nu Shooz
- Members: John Smith, Valerie Day
- Years active: 1979–present
- Origin: Portland, Oregon, USA
Nu Shooz is an American R&B group. The group released four albums in the US during the 1980s: Can't Turn It Off, Tha's Right, Poolside and Told U So. Some of their notable hits include I Can't Wait, Point of No Return, and Are You Lookin' for Somebody Nu.
Alisha
- Full name: Alisha Ann Itkin
- Date of birth: 16 April 1968
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, USA
Alisha Ann Itkin is an American freestyle and dance-pop singer popular in the 1980s and 1990s. She released three albums between 1985 and 1990, which included the singles All Night Passion, Too Turned On, Stargazing and Bounce Back.
Top ten 80s jazz artists
The 1980s saw the emergence of many jazz artists who dominated the decade and made the public fall in love with jazz. Here are some notable names from the '80s:
Ella Fitzgerald
- Full name: Ella Jane Fitzgerald
- Date of birth: 25 April 1917
- Place of birth: Newport News, Virginia, USA
Ella Jane Fitzgerald was an American jazz singer. She was active in her career from 1929 to 1995 and released her last seven albums in the 1980s. Her notable works include The Best Is Yet to Come, Speak Love (with Joe Pass), Easy Living (with Joe Pass), All That Jazz and The Intímate Ella.
Weather Report
- Founding members: Joe Zawinul, Wayne Shorter, Miroslav Vitouš, Alphonse Mouzon, Don Alias, Barbara Burton
- Years active: 1970–1986
- Origin: New York City, New York, US
Weather Report was an American jazz fusion band popular between 1970 and 1986. The group successfully won its first and only Grammy Award in 1979. Some of their albums from the 80s include Night Passage, Weather Report, Procession, Domino Theory, Sportin' Life, and This Is This.
Miles Davis
- Full name: Miles Dewey Davis III
- Date of birth: 26 May 1926
- Place of birth: Alton, Illinois, USA
Miles Dewey Davis III was an American jazz trumpeter, bandleader, and composer. He had a successful career from 1944 to 1975, when he took a hiatus, returning in 1980 to 1991 when he died.
Herbie Hancock
- Full name: Herbert Jeffrey Hancock
- Date of birth: 12 April 1940
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, USA
Herbert Jeffrey Hancock is an American jazz musician, bandleader, and composer. His notable works from the 1980s include the albums Mr. Hands, Magic Windows, Herbie Hancock Trio, and Lite Me Up.
Wynton Marsalis
- Full name: Wynton Learson Marsalis
- Date of birth: 18 October 1961
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, USA
Wynton Learson Marsalis is an American trumpeter, composer, and music instructor. He had several notable 80s albums in the 1980s, including Wynton Marsalis, Think of One, Hot House Flowers and Crescent City Christmas Card.
Pat Metheny
- Full name: Patrick Bruce Metheny
- Date of birth: 12 August 1954
- Place of birth: Lee's Summit, Missouri, USA
Patrick Bruce Metheny is an American jazz guitarist and composer. He had several notable songs and albums in the 1980s, including Have You Heard, Better Days Ahead, Slip Away, Last Train Home, First Circle and Letter From Home.
Chick Corea
- Full name: Armando Anthony "Chick" Corea
- Date of birth: 12 June 1941
- Place of birth: Chelsea, Massachusetts, USA
Armando Anthony "Chick" Corea was an American jazz pianist, composer, bandleader and occasional percussionist. He released 75 studio albums, 36 live and 11 compilation albums.
Chick's notable works in the 1980s include Chick Corea Featuring Lionel Hampton, Tap Step, and Three Quartets.
Stan Getz
- Full name: Stanley Gayetski
- Date of birth: 2 February 1927
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA
Stan Getz was an American jazz saxophonist. He had a notable career in the 1980s, releasing countless songs in a job that began in 1943 and continued to 1991. Some of Getz's special releases include Autumn Leaves, Children of the World, The Dolphin, Spring Is Here and Billy Highstreet Samba.
Joe Henderson
- Full name: Joe Henderson
- Date of birth: 24 April 1937
- Place of birth: Lima, Ohio, USA
Joe Henderson was an American jazz tenor saxophonist. He had a successful career that spanned four decades, from 1955 to 1998. One of Henderson's notable works from the 1980s is the album State Of The Tenor, Vols. 1 & 2, released in 1985.
Keith Jarrett
- Full name: Keith Jarrett
- Date of birth: 8 May 1945
- Place of birth: Allentown, Pennsylvania, USA
Keith Jarrett is an American pianist and composer. He has had a successful career spanning over five decades, from 1966 to 2018. Jarrett's notable works from the 1980s include Concerts, Standards Vol. 1, Standards Vol. 2 and Dark Intervals.
The most popular 80s artists comprise a diverse mix of musical legends who have left a mark on the decade. These artists defined the musical landscapes of the 1980s, leaving behind timeless hits that continue to resonate today.
