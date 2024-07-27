15 historic Irish castles: The best castles to visit in Ireland

Ireland is a stunning country brimming with charm and mystery. The many castles that have remained to this day contribute to the area's unearthly beauty. Thousands of tourists and residents are drawn yearly to the castles' history and majesty. Exploring one of these magnificent Irish castles may feel like travelling back in time.

Source: Getty Images

Irish castles, scattered throughout the green countryside and among attractive communities, tell stories about the country's past. Ireland's castles range from barely recognisable ruins to opulent resorts, making them popular tourist sites. Many of these castles offer tours that recount their history, notable figures, battles, and restorations.

15 historic Irish castles

Ireland is known for its rich history and beautiful surroundings, and what more excellent way to get acquainted with both than to visit some of its great castles? From the jagged coastline to the undulating green hills, Ireland has some of the most fascinating castles in the world. Here is a list of some of the best castles in Ireland.

Irish castle Location Kilkenny Castle Kilkenny Castle Park, Ireland Blarney Castle Blarney, Cork, Ireland Cahir Castle Castle St, Townparks, Cahir, Ireland Bunratty Castle Bunratty East, Bunratty, Co. Clare, Ireland Ross Castle Ross Island, Killarney, Ireland Dublin Castle Dame St, Dublin 2, Ireland Rock of Cashel St. Patricksrock, Co. Tipperary, Ireland Malahide Castle Malahide Demesne, Co. Dublin, Ireland Donegal Castle Saint Helenes, Castle St, Donegal, Ireland King John's Castle Englishtown, Limerick, Ireland Kilkea Castle Castledermot, Co. Kildare, Ireland Carrickfergus Castle Carrickfergus, Antrim, Ireland Dunluce Castle Northern Ireland, Antrim Belfast Castle Belfast, Northern Ireland Killyleagh Castle Killyleagh, County Down, Northern Ireland

1. Kilkenny Castle

Kilkenny Castle was a Norman sign of occupation. Photo: John Weng

Source: Getty Images

Kilkenny Castle is a fortress in Kilkenny, Ireland, erected around 1260 to safeguard a causeway on the River Nore and the intersection of multiple routes. It was a Norman sign of occupation, and in its initial 13th-century shape, it would have been a significant part of the town's defences, with four great round corner towers and a wide ditch, some of which are still visible today.

2. Blarney Castle

Blarney Castle is a mediaeval fortress in Blarney, close to Cork, Ireland. Photo: @ramseyselim

Source: Instagram

What is the name of the famous castle in Ireland? Blarney. Blarney Castle is a mediaeval fortress in Blarney, close to Cork, Ireland. Although earlier walls were built on the same site, the current stronghold was constructed in 1446 by the MacCarthy of Muskerry dynasty, a cadet line of the Kings of Desmond. One of the castle's attractions is the Blarney Stone.

3. Cahir Castle

Cahir Castle is one of Ireland's largest castles on an island in the River Suir. Photo: Borisb17

Source: Getty Images

Cahir Castle is one of Ireland's largest castles on an island in the River Suir. Conchobar Ua Briain, King of Thomond, began building it in 1142. The castle, now located in Cahir town centre, County Tipperary, has been beautifully kept and offers guided visits and audiovisual shows in many languages. It is one of the best Irish castles to visit.

4. Bunratty Castle

Bunratty Castle is a massive fifteenth-century tower house in County Clare, Ireland. Photo: Alantobey

Source: Getty Images

Bunratty Castle is a gigantic fifteenth-century tower house in County Clare, Ireland. It is situated in the heart of Bunratty village, on the N18 road between Limerick and Ennis, close to Shannon Town and its airport. Shannon Heritage runs the castle and its accompanying folk park as tourist attractions.

5. Ross Castle

Ross Castle is a fifteenth-century tower castle and fortress on the outskirts of Lough Leane in Killarney National Park, County Kerry, Ireland. Photo: Domingo Leiva

Source: Getty Images

Ross Castle is a fifteenth-century tower castle and fortress on the outskirts of Lough Leane in Killarney National Park, County Kerry, Ireland. It is the ancestral residence of the Clan O'Donoghue Chiefs, who later became affiliated with the Killarney Brownes. The Office of Public Works manages the castle, which is open to the public periodically and offers guided tours.

6. Dublin Castle

Dublin Castle is a prominent Irish government building, conference centre, and tourist destination off Dame Street in central Dublin. Photo: ChrisSteer

Source: Getty Images

Dublin Castle is a prominent Irish government building, conference centre, and tourist destination off Dame Street in central Dublin. It is a historic motte-and-bailey castle selected for its location on the most elevated point in central Dublin. Until 1922, it was the British government's administrative headquarters in Ireland.

7. Rock of Cashel

The Rock of Cashel is a historic site in Cashel, County Tipperary, Ireland. Photo: Yykkaa

Source: Getty Images

The Rock of Cashel is a landmark site in Cashel, County Tipperary, Ireland. According to local folklore, the Rock of Cashel began in the Devil's Bit, a mountain 20 miles (30 kilometres) north of Cashel, when St. Patrick drove Satan from a cave, causing the Rock to land in Cashel. Cashel is said to be the spot where Saint Patrick converted the King of Munster in the fifth century.

8. Malahide Castle

Malahide Castle is located near the village of Malahide, 14 kilometres north of central Dublin, Ireland. Photo: Sasar

Source: Getty Images

Malahide Castle, sections of which date back to the 12th century, is located near the village of Malahide, 14 kilometres (nine miles) north of central Dublin, Ireland. It has almost 260 acres (1.1 square kilometres) of remnant parkland estate, known as Malahide Demesne Regional Park.

9. Donegal Castle

Donegal Castle is located in the heart of Donegal Town in County Donegal in Ulster, Ireland's northern region. Photo: PaulMcGuckin

Source: Getty Images

Donegal Castle is in the heart of Donegal Town in County Donegal in Ulster, Ireland's north region. From the fifth to sixteenth centuries, the castle was the fortress of the O'Donnell clan, Lords of Tír Conaill, and one of Ireland's most influential Gaelic dynasties.

10. King John's Castle

King John's fortress is a thirteenth-century stronghold built on King's Island in Limerick, Ireland, near the River Shannon. Photo: Walter Bibikow

Source: Getty Images

King John's fortress is a thirteenth-century stronghold built on King's Island in Limerick, Ireland, near the River Shannon. Although the location dates back to 922, when Vikings inhabited the island, King John of England ordered the castle to be completed in 1200.

11. Kilkea Castle

Kilkea Castle was a medieval stronghold for the Fitzgeralds, Earls of Kildare. Photo: @kilkeacastle

Source: Instagram

Kilkea Castle is one of the oldest castles in Ireland. It is 5 kilometres (3.1 miles) northwest of Castledermot in County Kildare, Ireland, close to the village of Kilkea on the R418 regional route connecting Athy and Tullow. For nearly 700 years, Kilkea Castle served as a medieval stronghold for the Fitzgeralds, Earls of Kildare.

12. Carrickfergus Castle

Carrickfergus Castle is a Norman castle built in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, on the northern coast of Belfast Lough. Photo: RobertMayne

Source: Getty Images

Carrickfergus Castle is a Norman castle built in Carrickfergus, County Antrim, on the north coast of Belfast Lough. The fortress, besieged by Scottish, native Irish, English, and French forces until 1928, played a significant military role and is still one of the best-maintained medieval Irish castles in Northern Ireland.

13. Dunluce Castle

Dunluce Fortress is a now-ruined medieval castle in Northern Ireland that served as the seat of the Clan MacDonnell. Photo: Rainbow79

Source: Getty Images

Dunluce Fortress is a now-ruined medieval castle in Northern Ireland that served as the seat of the Clan MacDonnell. One of the medieval Irish castles is positioned on the extremity of a basalt protrusion in County Antrim, between Portrush and Portballintrae. A bridge connects it to the mainland.

14. Belfast Castle

Belfast Castle is a mansion in Cave Hill Country Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Photo: Feverstockphoto

Source: Getty Images

Belfast Castle is a mansion in Cave Hill Country Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland. It stands 400 feet or 120 meters above sea level. The Northern Ireland Castle's location gives uninterrupted views of Belfast City and Belfast Lough. Throughout history, multiple castles known as "Belfast Castle" have stood in various places.

15. Killyleagh Castle

Killyleagh Castle is considered one of Ireland's oldest inhabited castles. Photo: LanceB

Source: Getty Images

What is the oldest castle in Ireland? Killyleagh Castle is located near Killyleagh hamlet in County Down, Northern Ireland. It is considered one of the country's oldest inhabited castles, with sections dating back to 1180. It was renovated in the mid-nineteenth century by architect Sir Charles Lanyon in a Loire Valley Château style.

How many castles does Ireland have?

How many castles are there in Ireland? It is estimated that Ireland has over 30,000 castles, which comprise fortification remains, active castles, and renovated castles of all types.

What is Tales of Irish Castles about?

Tales of Irish Castles is a 2014 television series. The storyline centres on the evolution of Irish castles across time. It's a fantastic glimpse into Ireland's magnificent past, told in the superb storytelling style one would anticipate from an Irish perspective.

Why is Ireland full of castles?

Castles in Ireland have been linked with strategic military benefits. They were built to guard against raids along the Irish coastlines. Medieval kings built them in enormous quantities due to their defensive value against invading adversaries by either land or water.

These are some of the best Irish castles to visit. Ireland has approximately 30,000 fortresses and ruins, most dating from the twelfth to sixteenth centuries. Visiting a few or more of these lets you learn about Irish history directly from the source.

