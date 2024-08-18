20 super fun Beer Olympics games to get the party started

If you're holding a party and want to make it memorable, consider diving into the Beer Olympics. This thrilling combination of drinking games and athletic challenges is full of fun, competition, and a bit of friendly mayhem. Explore the best Beer Olympics games to get the party started and keep the energy high.

The Beer Olympics games are a widespread group activity that blends the competitive spirit of sports with the social aspect of drinking games. These games, which began as college campus traditions, have gained global popularity as a means to celebrate friendship, competitiveness, and craft beer. Discover how to play the Beer Olympics.

20 super fun Beer Olympics games

You've come to the right place if you're looking for fun Beer Olympics game ideas. Here is a list of the best beer Olympics games, whether you're hosting the games indoors or outdoors.

1. Beer Pong

Beer Pong is a classic aim-testing game where participants toss ping-pong balls across a table and into their opponents' cups. When a throw is successful, the opposing team has to drink all the cup's contents. The first team to eliminate every cup the opposition holds wins, putting their precision and composure to the test.

2. Flip Cup

In this Beer Olympics game, teams compete to drink and flip their plastic cups upside down after finishing all the cup's contents. The first team to have all members flip all the cups wins. It's fast-paced and filled with cheers!

3. Quarters

What are some Beer Olympics games? Quarters is one of the most popular and fun Beer Olympics games. In this game, participants bounce a quarter off a table and try to land it in a glass or cup. Every successful shot gives the shooter the ability to control who drinks. Precision and a steady hand are essential in this challenging game.

4. Civil War

Civil War is a high-intensity version of Beer Pong featuring numerous balls and rapid shooting. Set up a few tumblers on either side of the table, ensuring that players on each team have multiple balls to throw simultaneously.

The goal is to eliminate the opposing team's cups as fast as possible. The team with cups remaining at the end wins.

5. Bottle Ring Toss

Bottle Ring Toss is similar to the famous carnival game but with beer bottles. Two participants stand on opposing sides of the table, each holding a full beer bottle in front of them.

The first player attempts to toss a plastic ring around the other player's bottle. If they succeed, the opposing player will drink. The first player to empty the other team's bottle becomes the winner.

6. Stack Cup

This Beer Olympics game aims to stack cups in a pyramid while drinking. Teams take turns stacking cups in a pyramid arrangement, and each cup added requires the participant to drink. The team that builds the highest and most stable pyramid wins.

7. Beer Darts

In the risky game of beer darts, players aim their darts at beer cans that their rivals have placed on the ground next to them. The beer owner must always drink from the leaky can after a puncture. Players must shoot carefully and precisely to avoid hurting their friends.

8. Beer Die

To play Beer Die, select four players from separate teams and place them each in a corner of a table with a full cup of beer in front of them. One player begins by tossing a die into any other player's cup.

If they make it, the other players will drink. If they miss, the target player attempts to catch the dice before it hits the ground; if they fail, they drink.

9. Beer chugging contest

A beer chugging contest is a classic Beer Olympics game that may be held with any number of participants. The game aims to see who can guzzle their beer the fastest. The group or person who finishes first receives first place, while those who drink the slowest get last place.

10. Beer relay race

A beer relay race is one of the best Beer Olympics outdoor games. To mark your relay location, pour one beer into a cup.

Keeping the beer cup in their palm, teammate 1 should run the relay and hand it off to Teammate 2 without spilling it. Teammate 2 is required to confirm the beer level with the referee before chugging it after crossing the finish line.

11. Drunk Jenga

This Beer Olympics game aims to play Jenga with a drinking twist. First, write different drinking challenges on each Jenga block; when players remove one, they must accomplish the challenge. Drunk Jenga blends strategy and drinking fun.

12. Spin and sprint

In this game, participants must spin around a bat multiple times until dizzy, then try to dash to the end line without going off course. Speed and dizziness make this fun game an entertaining and challenging race.

13. Twisted Twister

This game adds a drunken edge to playing Twister. Twisted Twister requires each player to hold a bottle of beer and try to take a sip after each spin of the Twister spinner. Participants who fall over must chug, and the last person standing wins.

14. Boat Race

In this entertaining Beer Olympics game, teams compete to finish beers the fastest. When playing, players line up in a row, each holding a drink. At the signal, everyone begins drinking, and the team that finishes their beers first wins. Boat Race is a game that tests speed and coordination.

15. Keg Toss

In a Keg Toss, teams send their strongest player to compete. Each player is allowed two attempts to pitch an empty keg as far as possible from the starting line. The team with the farthest toss wins a bacon.

16. Keg Stand

The goal of this game is to hold a keg in a handstand while drinking. One player does a handstand while others hold the keg and pour beer into their mouths. It's a classic party game that's as entertaining to watch as participating in.

17. Never have I ever

To play this drinking game, everyone sits in a circle, each holding a full beer can. The game begins with one person saying, "Never have I ever…" and then mentioning something they have never done before.

However, the participants who have ever done the deed must drink, and the game proceeds, with each person stating their own "never have I ever." The player with the last can of beer wins.

18. Wise Drink

In Wise Drink, players must answer trivia questions to avoid drinking penalties. Quick thinking and strategic knowledge are required to respond correctly or tactically opt to take a penalty that might have less of an impact. Wise Drink is one of the most thought-provoking Beer Olympics indoor games.

19. Beer tasting contest

Beer tasting is a contest in which team members must identify different types of beer based on taste. The individual who provides the highest number of correct answers wins. You'll need an experienced group of tasters in your team knowledgeable about different beer brands.

20. Kings

This Beer Olympic game aims to draw cards and complete the actions associated with each one. First, arrange a deck of cards in a circle. Players take turns choosing cards and acting on them (for example, "King" may mean enforcing a rule that everyone must follow). Kings is a game full of surprises.

How many games should the Beer Olympics have?

The number of games in a Beer Olympics event varies depending on the number of participants, available time, and desired level of competition. Typically, 5-10 games are enough to keep the party engaging without overwhelming the participants.

What is the official beer of the Olympics?

Corona Cero will be the Olympic Games' official beer sponsor until 2028. The deal covers three Olympic games: the recently concluded Summer Games in Paris, the Winter Games in Milan in 2026, and the Summer Games in Los Angeles in 2028. It also includes commercial rights for the Paralympic Games.

What should the Beer Olympics scoreboard look like?

A Beer Olympics scoreboard should be clear, easy to read, and well-organised to keep track of the various games and team performances. The following are the primary components of a Beer Olympics scoreboard:

Team names : Each team should have a unique name and colour to distinguish them easily.

: Each team should have a unique name and colour to distinguish them easily. Game list : A list of all the games that will be played.

: A list of all the games that will be played. Score columns : Create separate columns for each game to record each team member's scores or total points for each game.

: Create separate columns for each game to record each team member's scores or total points for each game. Total score : A column at the end that adds up the overall scores for each team.

: A column at the end that adds up the overall scores for each team. Additional notes: Include any specific notes or tiebreakers.

Beer Olympics games are an excellent way to get everyone involved and create a lively vibe at a party. With these super fun games, your party will be full of laughter and good times. Always drink responsibly, keep everyone safe, and, most importantly, have fun.

