Alec Baldwin's net worth 2021: How much is the American actor worth?
Acting has a reputation for creating some of the wealthiest folks in the world. Most of the wealthiest actors have acted in some of the finest Hollywood classics in their long-lasting careers. Alec Baldwin's boasts of an acting career that span more than three decades and his net worth is a subject of interest. So, what is Alec Baldwin's net worth?
Alec Baldwin came to the limelight when he featured in the movie, It's Complicated alongside Meryl Streep. Since then, he has landed roles in other films such as The Departed and The Cooler. Alec is also a writer, comedian, and producer.
Alec Baldwin's profile summary
- Full name: Alexander Rae Baldwin III
- Nickname: Alec Baldwin
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 3rd April 1958
- Birth sign: Aries
- Place of birth: East Hamptons, New York City, USA
- Alec Baldwin's age: 63 years old (as of 2021)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed-race
- Eye colour: Light brown
- Hair colour: Blue
- Weight: 90.7 kg
- Height: 6 feet
- Shoe size: 12 (US)
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Religion: Roman-catholic
- Father: Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr.
- Mother: Carol Newcomb
- Siblings: Daniel, William, Stephen, Elizabeth Baldwin Kuchler, and Jane Ann Baldwin Sasso
- Marital status: Married
- Ex-wife: Kim Basinger (m.1993- d.2002)
- Spouse: Hilaria Baldwin
- Children: Ireland Baldwin (Daughter), Carmen Gabriela Baldwin (Daughter), Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin (Son), Rafael Thomas Baldwin (Son)
- Education: Alfred G. Berner High School, George Washington University, Tisch School of the Arts of New York University
- Profession: Actor, writer, comedian, film producer and activist
- Political party: Democratic
- Years active: 1980 to present
- Net worth: $65 million
- Salary: $300,000
Alec Baldwin's net worth
Alec Baldwin has an estimated net worth of $65 million as of 2021. He has accumulated such a massive sum of money from the entertainment industry. The actor has appeared in more than 100 movies, and he's not showing any signs of slowing down.
He earns around $300K per episode. Who is the richest Baldwin Brother? Alec is the richest among the other brothers. Their net worths are as follows:
- Stephen Baldwin - $500,000
- Daniel Baldwin - $400,000
- William Baldwin - $500,000
Alec Baldwin's income sources
Alec has contributed to the entertainment industry in several meaningful ways. Over the years, he has amassed a stunning array of credits from TV and film production, which have played a huge role in increasing his overall net worth.
What is Alec Baldwin's most famous role? He is best known for his roles in 30 Rock. He also has a role in Beetlejuice, Glengarry Glen Ross, and The Departed. Here are Alec Baldwin's movies and TV shows, TV events, documentaries, stage performances, and video games.
Movies
- 1987 - Forever, Lulu
- 1988 - She's Having a Baby
- 1988 - Beetlejuice
- 1988 - Married to the Mob
- 1988 - Working Girl
- 1988 - Talk Radio
- 1989 - Great Balls of Fire!
- 1990 - The Hunt for Red October
- 1990 - Miami Blues
- 1990 - Alice
- 1991 - The Marrying Man
- 1992 - Prelude to a Kiss
- 1992 - Glengarry Glen Ross
- 1993 - Malice
- 1994 - The Getaway
- 1994 - The Shadow
- 1995 - Two Bits
- 1996 - The Juror
- 1996 - Heaven's Prisoners
- 1996 - Ghosts of Mississippi
- 1997 - Road to Manhattan
- 1997 - The Edge - Robert Green
- 1998 - Thick as Thieves
- 1998 - Mercury Rising
- 1999 - The Confession
- 1999 - Notting Hill
- 1999 - Outside Providence
- 1999 - Scout's Honor
- 2000 - The Acting Class
- 2000 - Thomas and the Magic Railroad
- 2000 - State and Main
- 2001 - Pearl Harbor
- 2001 - Cats & Dogs
- 2001 - Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within
- 2001 - The Royal Tenenbaums
- 2002 - The Adventures of Pluto Nash
- 2003 - The Cooler
- 2003 - The Cat in the Hat
- 2003 - Brighter Days
- 2004 - Along Came Polly
- 2004 - The Aviator
- 2004- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie
- 2004- The Last Shot
- 2005 - Elizabethtown
- 2005 - Fun with Di*k and Jane
- 2006 - Mini's First Time
- 2006 - The Departed
- 2006 - Running with Scissors
- 2006 - The Good Shepherd
- 2007 - Suburban Girl
- 2007 - Brooklyn Rules
- 2007 - Shortcut to Happiness
- 2008 - My Best Friend's Girl
- 2008 - Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
- 2008 - Lymelife
- 2009 - My Sister's Keeper
- 2009 - It's Complicated
- 2011 - Hick
- 2012 - Rock of Ages
- 2012 - To Rome with Love
- 2012 - Rise of the Guardians
- 2013 - Blue Jasmine
- 2014 - Torrente 5: Operación Eurovegas
- 2014 - Still Alice
- 2015 - Aloha
- 2015 - Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation
- 2015 - Concussion
- 2016 - Back in the Day
- 2016 - Andron
- 2016 - Paris Can Wait
- 2016 - Blind
- 2016 - Rules Don't Apply
- 2017 - The Boss Baby
- 2017 - The Private Life of a Modern Woman
- 2018 - The Public
- 2018 - BlacKkKlansman
- 2018 - Mission: Impossible – Fallout
- 2018 - A Star Is Born
- 2019 - Before You Know It
- 2019 - Drunk Parents
- 2019 - Crown Vic
- 2019 - Motherless Brooklyn
- 2019- Arctic Dogs
- 2020 - Beast Beast
TV shows
- 2006–2013, 2020 - 30 Rock
- 1995 - A Streetcar Named Desire
- 2018 - American Experience
- 2000–2001 - Clerks: The Animated Series
- 1983 - Cutter to Houston
- 2021 - Dr Death
- 1986 - Dress Gray
- 2002 - Friends
- 2012 - Frozen Planet
- 2006 - Great Performances: South Pacific
- 1985 - Hotel
- 2004 - Johnny Bravo
- 2008 - Journey to the Edge of the Universe
- 2017 - Julie's Greenroom
- 1984–1985 - Knots Landing
- 2004 - Las Vegas
- 2014 - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
- 1985 - Love on the Run
- 2017 - Nightcap
- 2004 - Nip/Tuck
- 2000 - Nuremberg
- 2002 - Path to War
- 1990–2020 - Saturday Night Live
- 2016–2020 - Saturday Night Live
- 2003 - Second Nature
- 1984 - Sweet Revenge
- 1987 - The Alamo: Thirteen Days to Glory
- 1980–1982 - The Doctors
- 2004 - The Fairly OddParents
- 2015–2016 - The Jim Gaffigan Show
- 1993 - The Larry Sanders Show
- 2018 - The Looming Tower
- 1998, 2005 - The Simpsons
- 1998–2003 - Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends
- 2021 - Untitled Alec Baldwin/Kelsey Grammer project
- 2003 - Walking with Cavemen
- 2005, 2018–2019 - Will & Grace
TV events
- 2003 - Dreams & Giants
- 2009–2011,2017 - Turner Classic Movies: The Essentials
- 2010 - 82nd Academy Awards
- 2012 - 1st Annual NFL Honors
- 2013 - 2nd Annual NFL Honors
- 2013 - Up Late with Alec Baldwin
- 2014 - 3rd Annual NFL Honors
- 2016 - Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special
- 2016–present - Match Game
- 2018 - The Alec Baldwin Show
- 2019 - Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin
Documentaries
- 1989 - Tong Tana
- 1996 - Wild Bill: Hollywood Maverick
- 1996 - Looking for Richard
- 2003 - Walking with Cavemen
- 2008 - Journey to the Edge of the Universe
- 2011 - Frozen Planet
- 2013 - Seduced and Abandoned
- 2013 - Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me
- 2019 - Framing John DeLorean
Stage performances
- 1986 - Loot
- 1988 - Serious Money
- 1990 - Prelude to a Kiss
- 1992 - A Streetcar Named Desire
- 1998 - Macbeth
- 2004 - Twentieth Century
- 2006 - Entertaining Mr Sloane
- 2010 - Equus
- 2013 - Orphans
- 2015 - All My Sons
- 2018 - Celebrity Autobiography
Video games
- 2007 - World in Conflict
- 2009 - World in Conflict: Soviet Assault
House and cars
The actor has an apartment in New York City, acquired in October 2011 at $11.7 million. It was a collection of six separate apartments, which were later knocked down and combined to create a single massive condo. Some of the main features include:
- 4200 square feet
- Four bedrooms
- Dining room
- Modern modular kitchen
- Study room
- Living room
- Five bathrooms
- Two terraces
The actor owns a Bentley, GM, Mercedes CLS, and a Cadillac Escalade.
Alec Baldwin's net worth has increased significantly over the years thanks to the acting gigs he has landed since he debuted as an actor. The future seems bright for the talented actor.
