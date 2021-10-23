Acting has a reputation for creating some of the wealthiest folks in the world. Most of the wealthiest actors have acted in some of the finest Hollywood classics in their long-lasting careers. Alec Baldwin's boasts of an acting career that span more than three decades and his net worth is a subject of interest. So, what is Alec Baldwin's net worth?

Alec Baldwin came to the limelight when he featured in the movie, It's Complicated alongside Meryl Streep. Since then, he has landed roles in other films such as The Departed and The Cooler. Alec is also a writer, comedian, and producer.

Alec Baldwin's profile summary

Full name : Alexander Rae Baldwin III

: Alexander Rae Baldwin III Nickname : Alec Baldwin

: Alec Baldwin Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 3rd April 1958

3rd April 1958 Birth sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: East Hamptons, New York City, USA

East Hamptons, New York City, USA Alec Baldwin's age : 63 years old (as of 2021)

: 63 years old (as of 2021) Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed-race

Mixed-race Eye colour: Light brown

Light brown Hair colour: Blue

Blue Weight: 90.7 kg

90.7 kg Height : 6 feet

: 6 feet Shoe size: 12 (US)

12 (US) Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Religion: Roman-catholic

Roman-catholic Father: Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr.

Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr. Mother: Carol Newcomb

Carol Newcomb Siblings: Daniel, William, Stephen, Elizabeth Baldwin Kuchler, and Jane Ann Baldwin Sasso

Daniel, William, Stephen, Elizabeth Baldwin Kuchler, and Jane Ann Baldwin Sasso Marital status: Married

Married Ex-wife: Kim Basinger (m.1993- d.2002)

Kim Basinger (m.1993- d.2002) Spouse: Hilaria Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin Children: Ireland Baldwin (Daughter), Carmen Gabriela Baldwin (Daughter), Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin (Son), Rafael Thomas Baldwin (Son)

Ireland Baldwin (Daughter), Carmen Gabriela Baldwin (Daughter), Leonardo Ángel Charles Baldwin (Son), Rafael Thomas Baldwin (Son) Education: Alfred G. Berner High School, George Washington University, Tisch School of the Arts of New York University

Alfred G. Berner High School, George Washington University, Tisch School of the Arts of New York University Profession: Actor, writer, comedian, film producer and activist

Actor, writer, comedian, film producer and activist Political party: Democratic

Democratic Years active: 1980 to present

1980 to present Net worth : $65 million

: $65 million Salary: $300,000

Alec Baldwin's net worth

Alec Baldwin has an estimated net worth of $65 million as of 2021. He has accumulated such a massive sum of money from the entertainment industry. The actor has appeared in more than 100 movies, and he's not showing any signs of slowing down.

He earns around $300K per episode. Who is the richest Baldwin Brother? Alec is the richest among the other brothers. Their net worths are as follows:

Stephen Baldwin - $500,000

Daniel Baldwin - $400,000

William Baldwin - $500,000

Alec Baldwin's income sources

Alec has contributed to the entertainment industry in several meaningful ways. Over the years, he has amassed a stunning array of credits from TV and film production, which have played a huge role in increasing his overall net worth.

What is Alec Baldwin's most famous role? He is best known for his roles in 30 Rock. He also has a role in Beetlejuice, Glengarry Glen Ross, and The Departed. Here are Alec Baldwin's movies and TV shows, TV events, documentaries, stage performances, and video games.

Movies

1987 - Forever, Lulu

1988 - She's Having a Baby

1988 - Beetlejuice

1988 - Married to the Mob

1988 - Working Girl

1988 - Talk Radio

1989 - Great Balls of Fire!

1990 - The Hunt for Red October

1990 - Miami Blues

1990 - Alice

1991 - The Marrying Man

1992 - Prelude to a Kiss

1992 - Glengarry Glen Ross

1993 - Malice

1994 - The Getaway

1994 - The Shadow

1995 - Two Bits

1996 - The Juror

1996 - Heaven's Prisoners

1996 - Ghosts of Mississippi

1997 - Road to Manhattan

1997 - The Edge - Robert Green

1998 - Thick as Thieves

1998 - Mercury Rising

1999 - The Confession

1999 - Notting Hill

1999 - Outside Providence

1999 - Scout's Honor

2000 - The Acting Class

2000 - Thomas and the Magic Railroad

2000 - State and Main

2001 - Pearl Harbor

2001 - Cats & Dogs

2001 - Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within

2001 - The Royal Tenenbaums

2002 - The Adventures of Pluto Nash

2003 - The Cooler

2003 - The Cat in the Hat

2003 - Brighter Days

2004 - Along Came Polly

2004 - The Aviator

2004- The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie

2004- The Last Shot

2005 - Elizabethtown

2005 - Fun with Di*k and Jane

2006 - Mini's First Time

2006 - The Departed

2006 - Running with Scissors

2006 - The Good Shepherd

2007 - Suburban Girl

2007 - Brooklyn Rules

2007 - Shortcut to Happiness

2008 - My Best Friend's Girl

2008 - Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

2008 - Lymelife

2009 - My Sister's Keeper

2009 - It's Complicated

2011 - Hick

2012 - Rock of Ages

2012 - To Rome with Love

2012 - Rise of the Guardians

2013 - Blue Jasmine

2014 - Torrente 5: Operación Eurovegas

2014 - Still Alice

2015 - Aloha

2015 - Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation

2015 - Concussion

2016 - Back in the Day

2016 - Andron

2016 - Paris Can Wait

2016 - Blind

2016 - Rules Don't Apply

2017 - The Boss Baby

2017 - The Private Life of a Modern Woman

2018 - The Public

2018 - BlacKkKlansman

2018 - Mission: Impossible – Fallout

2018 - A Star Is Born

2019 - Before You Know It

2019 - Drunk Parents

2019 - Crown Vic

2019 - Motherless Brooklyn

2019- Arctic Dogs

2020 - Beast Beast

TV shows

2006–2013, 2020 - 30 Rock

1995 - A Streetcar Named Desire

2018 - American Experience

2000–2001 - Clerks: The Animated Series

1983 - Cutter to Houston

2021 - Dr Death

1986 - Dress Gray

2002 - Friends

2012 - Frozen Planet

2006 - Great Performances: South Pacific

1985 - Hotel

2004 - Johnny Bravo

2008 - Journey to the Edge of the Universe

2017 - Julie's Greenroom

1984–1985 - Knots Landing

2004 - Las Vegas

2014 - Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

1985 - Love on the Run

2017 - Nightcap

2004 - Nip/Tuck

2000 - Nuremberg

2002 - Path to War

1990–2020 - Saturday Night Live

2016–2020 - Saturday Night Live

2003 - Second Nature

1984 - Sweet Revenge

1987 - The Alamo: Thirteen Days to Glory

1980–1982 - The Doctors

2004 - The Fairly OddParents

2015–2016 - The Jim Gaffigan Show

1993 - The Larry Sanders Show

2018 - The Looming Tower

1998, 2005 - The Simpsons

1998–2003 - Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends

2021 - Untitled Alec Baldwin/Kelsey Grammer project

2003 - Walking with Cavemen

2005, 2018–2019 - Will & Grace

TV events

2003 - Dreams & Giants

2009–2011,2017 - Turner Classic Movies: The Essentials

2010 - 82nd Academy Awards

2012 - 1st Annual NFL Honors

2013 - 2nd Annual NFL Honors

2013 - Up Late with Alec Baldwin

2014 - 3rd Annual NFL Honors

2016 - Saturday Night Live 40th Anniversary Special

2016–present - Match Game

2018 - The Alec Baldwin Show

2019 - Comedy Central Roast of Alec Baldwin

Documentaries

1989 - Tong Tana

1996 - Wild Bill: Hollywood Maverick

1996 - Looking for Richard

2003 - Walking with Cavemen

2008 - Journey to the Edge of the Universe

2011 - Frozen Planet

2013 - Seduced and Abandoned

2013 - Elaine Stritch: Shoot Me

2019 - Framing John DeLorean

Stage performances

1986 - Loot

1988 - Serious Money

1990 - Prelude to a Kiss

1992 - A Streetcar Named Desire

1998 - Macbeth

2004 - Twentieth Century

2006 - Entertaining Mr Sloane

2010 - Equus

2013 - Orphans

2015 - All My Sons

2018 - Celebrity Autobiography

Video games

2007 - World in Conflict

2009 - World in Conflict: Soviet Assault

House and cars

The actor has an apartment in New York City, acquired in October 2011 at $11.7 million. It was a collection of six separate apartments, which were later knocked down and combined to create a single massive condo. Some of the main features include:

4200 square feet

Four bedrooms

Dining room

Modern modular kitchen

Study room

Living room

Five bathrooms

Two terraces

The actor owns a Bentley, GM, Mercedes CLS, and a Cadillac Escalade.

Alec Baldwin's net worth has increased significantly over the years thanks to the acting gigs he has landed since he debuted as an actor. The future seems bright for the talented actor.

