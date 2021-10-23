Megan Thee Stallion's net worth: How rich is the Grammy-winning American rapper?
Megan Thee Stallion is a multiple-award-winning rapper who first rose to prominence through her freestyle rap videos on social media. She is a three-time Grammy winner and was the most-nominated artist at the 2021s MTV Video Music Awards. But what is Megan Thee Stallion's net worth?
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
Megan Thee Stallion was an up-and-coming rapper in the Houston area while pursuing a college degree at Prairie View A&M University. However, after honing her skills on the streets while taking classes, her talent reached an audience beyond Houston and Texas.
Megan Thee Stallion's profile summary
- Full name: Megan Jovon Ruth Pete
- Nickname: Tina Snow, Meg Thee Stallion, Hot Girl Coach, Hot Girl Meg
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 15th February 1995
- Birth sign: Aquarius
- Place of birth: San Antonio, Texas, US.
- Age: 26 years old (as of 2021)
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Weight: 64 kg
- Height: 5 feet 10 inches
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Religion: Christianity
- Mother: Holly Thomas
- Relationship status: Single
- Education: Pearland High School, Prairie View A&M University
- Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter, social media influencer, TV personality
- Genres: Hip hop, rap
- Years active: 2016 to present
- Net worth: $8 million
- Instagram: @theestallion
- TikTok: @theestallion
Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
Megan Thee Stallion's net worth in 2021
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Megan has an estimated net worth of $8 million as of 2021. She keeps flying higher, having built a stable career in the music industry that enabled her to be on Forbes list's of 30 Under 30-Music 2020.
This figure results from her work as a rapper, singer, actress, songwriter, and entrepreneur. She has worked with Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, the City Girls, Cardi B, and many more influential artists.
Career and income sources
The Grammy-winning American rapper has made a fortune from several ventures. She earns from music, features, shows, TV, endorsement deals, among others. Here are the highlights of her career and income sources.
Earning from music
Megan began her music career by amassing a significant following on SoundCloud before signing a record deal. She released one-off singles and two digital mixtapes, namely Rich Ratchet in 2016 and Megan Mix in 2017.
In 2016, her Houston Cypher went viral, and within a year, she released Make It Hot EP. The song from the EP, Last Week in HTx, racked up millions of YouTube views translating to huge sums of money.
In 2018, she became the first woman to sign to Houston indie label 1501 Certified Entertainment. In addition, she secured a $10,000 advance as a signing bonus. In June, the same year, she released Tina Snow, a 10-track EP. Then, in November, she signed with 300 Entertainment, becoming the first woman to sign to that label.
Here are the highlights of the discography:
Studio albums
- 20th November 2020 - Good News
EPs
- 18th September 2017 - Make It Hot
- 21st December 2018 - Tina Show
- 6th March 2020 - Suga
Mixtapes
- 2016 - Rich Ratchet
- 2017 - Megan Mix
- 2019 - Fever
- 2021 - Something for Thee Hotties
Singles as a lead artist
- Pull Up Late
- Last Week in HTx
- Cocky AF
- Big Ole Freak
- Sex Talk
- Realer
- Cash Sh*t
- Hot Girl Summer
- All Dat
- Ride or Die
- Diamonds
- B.I.T.C.H.
- Captain Hook
- Freak
- Savage
- Girls in the Hood
- Don't Stop
- Thick (Remix)
- (Body
- Cry Baby
- I'm a King
- Pop It
- On Me (Remix)
- Bad Bit*hes
- Thot Sh*t
- Butter (Remix)
- Crazy Family
- SG
Singles as a featured artist
- No Pressure
- Poledancer
- Bestie
- She Live
- Three-Point Stance
- Pastor
- Pose
- Big Booty
- Fkn Around
- RNB
- WAP
- 34+35 (Remix)
- Beautiful Mistakes
- I Did It
Promotional singles
- 2017 - Stallii
- 2019 - Fire in the Booth
Other charted and certified songs
- Freak Nasty
- Handsome
- Nasty
- Shots Fired
- Circles
- Do It on the Tip
- Sugar Baby
- Movie
- Freaky Girls
- What's New
- Go Crazy
- Dolla Sign Slime
Guest appearances
- Talk (Remix)
- Handsome
- Y U Mad
- Nasty
- Real Hot Girl Skit
- She Gon Pop It
- Pop It
- I Did It
- Dolla Sign Slime
Earning from shows and touring
How much does Megan Thee Stallion cost for a show? She charges between $100,000 and $125,000 per show. However, concerts and touring doesn't appear to be a significant contributor to her wealth, even though that could change in the coming years.
Earning from TV
In 2016, Megan Thee Stallion auditioned for Love & Hip Hop: Houston, a reality series spinoff. Unfortunately, the spinoff didn’t get picked up to series, but she still made her mark in a big way. Since then, she has occasionally branched out into acting, as seen in her roles in:
- 2019 - Jimmy Kimmel Live as a Musical guest
- 2020 - Saturday Night Live as a Musical guest
- 2020 - Good Girls as Onyx ($3,000-$5,000 )
- 2020 to present - Legendary as Herself
Earning from endorsement deals
Already a celebrity, a tastemaker and a social superstar, it’s no surprise that several major brands have chosen to work with her in reaching a bigger audience. Even though she has not offered information on how much he makes, these deals have undoubtedly helped make her a multi-millionaire.
Some of the brands she has worked with include:
- August 2020- She partnered with Revlon as a brand ambassador and appeared in ads for their products.
- July 2021 - The Revlon partnership spawned a Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset cosmetics collaboration. It was slated to sell exclusively on StockX with only 450 sets of the $40-and-up hyper-limited edition collection.
- Coach.
- She has her fashion imprint with Fashion Nova.
- She modelled for Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty lingerie.
Earnings from her Hot Girl Summer trademark
The American rapper also bags a considerable sum of money from her genius trademark phrase, Hot Girl Summer. Even though the actual amount hasn't been revealed to the public, all the items you can buy with her signature proves that she makes a lot. They include:
- Hot Girl Summer tees
- Hot Girl Summer tanks
- Hot Girl Summer cups
- Hot Girl Summer journals
- Hot Girl Summer dog bandanas
House, cars and other possessions
The singer owns a flashy home with a studio in Texas, USA. It is here that Megan sometimes writes and records her songs. However, Megan Thee Stallion's house features and estimated value have not been revealed to the public.
She also has some of the most expensive cars, which include:
- Rolls Royce Dawn costing above $356000
- Mercedes Benz SLS AMG costing $200,000
- Lexus IS250 costing $26000
- Her other expensive possessions include:
- Iceman Nick-designed neck-piece costing $350,000
- Designer handbags such as a Luis Vuitton costing $3250
Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the Hot Girl school year by launching the Don’t Stop Scholarship fund for women of colour pursuing a degree in any field of study.
Students from all over the world working toward an associate’s, bachelor’s or post-graduate degree were encouraged to apply online for the chance to win one of two $10,000 scholarships named after the rapper’s latest single, Don’t Stop, featuring Young Thug.
Megan is showing no signs of slowing down in the music industry. In addition, she has become a hot commodity in the beauty and fashion world. As a result, Megan Thee Stallion's net worth will continue to increase over time.
Yen.com.gh shared an interesting piece on Barry Williams net worth in 2021 and what he does for a living now. Barry Williams is a popular American actor and singer. He rose to fame after starring in the ABC TV series, The Brady Bunch. He played the role of the eldest Brady son by the name, Greg Brady.
Barry Williams net worth proves that the star's career has continued to flourish over the years. He started as a child actor who has now amassed great fortunes. He is a good role model to many generations.
Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in
Source: Yen