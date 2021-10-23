Megan Thee Stallion's net worth: How rich is the Grammy-winning American rapper?

Megan Thee Stallion is a multiple-award-winning rapper who first rose to prominence through her freestyle rap videos on social media. She is a three-time Grammy winner and was the most-nominated artist at the 2021s MTV Video Music Awards. But what is Megan Thee Stallion's net worth?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Megan Thee Stallion at THE 63rd ANNUAL GRAMMY® AWARDS, broadcast live from the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Photo: Francis Specker

Source: UGC

Megan Thee Stallion was an up-and-coming rapper in the Houston area while pursuing a college degree at Prairie View A&M University. However, after honing her skills on the streets while taking classes, her talent reached an audience beyond Houston and Texas.

Megan Thee Stallion's profile summary

Full name: Megan Jovon Ruth Pete

Megan Jovon Ruth Pete Nickname: Tina Snow, Meg Thee Stallion, Hot Girl Coach, Hot Girl Meg

Tina Snow, Meg Thee Stallion, Hot Girl Coach, Hot Girl Meg Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 15th February 1995

15th February 1995 Birth sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : San Antonio, Texas, US.

: San Antonio, Texas, US. Age: 26 years old (as of 2021)

26 years old (as of 2021) Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Weight: 64 kg

64 kg Height: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Religion: Christianity

Christianity Mother: Holly Thomas

Holly Thomas Relationship status: Single

Single Education: Pearland High School, Prairie View A&M University

Pearland High School, Prairie View A&M University Profession: Rapper, singer, songwriter, social media influencer, TV personality

Rapper, singer, songwriter, social media influencer, TV personality Genres : Hip hop, rap

: Hip hop, rap Years active: 2016 to present

2016 to present Net worth : $8 million

: $8 million Instagram : @theestallion

: @theestallion TikTok: @theestallion

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Megan Thee Stallion's net worth in 2021

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Megan has an estimated net worth of $8 million as of 2021. She keeps flying higher, having built a stable career in the music industry that enabled her to be on Forbes list's of 30 Under 30-Music 2020.

This figure results from her work as a rapper, singer, actress, songwriter, and entrepreneur. She has worked with Nicki Minaj, Ty Dolla $ign, the City Girls, Cardi B, and many more influential artists.

Career and income sources

The Grammy-winning American rapper has made a fortune from several ventures. She earns from music, features, shows, TV, endorsement deals, among others. Here are the highlights of her career and income sources.

Earning from music

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during weekend one, day one of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Photo: Rick Kern

Source: Getty Images

Megan began her music career by amassing a significant following on SoundCloud before signing a record deal. She released one-off singles and two digital mixtapes, namely Rich Ratchet in 2016 and Megan Mix in 2017.

In 2016, her Houston Cypher went viral, and within a year, she released Make It Hot EP. The song from the EP, Last Week in HTx, racked up millions of YouTube views translating to huge sums of money.

In 2018, she became the first woman to sign to Houston indie label 1501 Certified Entertainment. In addition, she secured a $10,000 advance as a signing bonus. In June, the same year, she released Tina Snow, a 10-track EP. Then, in November, she signed with 300 Entertainment, becoming the first woman to sign to that label.

Here are the highlights of the discography:

Studio albums

20th November 2020 - Good News

EPs

18th September 2017 - Make It Hot

21st December 2018 - Tina Show

6th March 2020 - Suga

Mixtapes

2016 - Rich Ratchet

2017 - Megan Mix

2019 - Fever

2021 - Something for Thee Hotties

Singles as a lead artist

Pull Up Late

Last Week in HTx

Cocky AF

Big Ole Freak

Sex Talk

Realer

Cash Sh*t

Hot Girl Summer

All Dat

Ride or Die

Diamonds

B.I.T.C.H.

Captain Hook

Freak

Savage

Girls in the Hood

Don't Stop

Thick (Remix)

(Body

Cry Baby

I'm a King

Pop It

On Me (Remix)

Bad Bit*hes

Thot Sh*t

Butter (Remix)

Crazy Family

SG

Singles as a featured artist

Megan Thee Stallion attends the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Paras Griffin

Source: Getty Images

No Pressure

Poledancer

Bestie

She Live

Three-Point Stance

Pastor

Pose

Big Booty

Fkn Around

RNB

WAP

34+35 (Remix)

Beautiful Mistakes

I Did It

Promotional singles

2017 - Stallii

2019 - Fire in the Booth

Other charted and certified songs

Freak Nasty

Handsome

Nasty

Shots Fired

Circles

Do It on the Tip

Sugar Baby

Movie

Freaky Girls

What's New

Go Crazy

Dolla Sign Slime

Guest appearances

Talk (Remix)

Handsome

Y U Mad

Nasty

Real Hot Girl Skit

She Gon Pop It

Pop It

I Did It

Dolla Sign Slime

Earning from shows and touring

How much does Megan Thee Stallion cost for a show? She charges between $100,000 and $125,000 per show. However, concerts and touring doesn't appear to be a significant contributor to her wealth, even though that could change in the coming years.

Earning from TV

In 2016, Megan Thee Stallion auditioned for Love & Hip Hop: Houston, a reality series spinoff. Unfortunately, the spinoff didn’t get picked up to series, but she still made her mark in a big way. Since then, she has occasionally branched out into acting, as seen in her roles in:

2019 - Jimmy Kimmel Live as a Musical guest

as a Musical guest 2020 - Saturday Night Live as a Musical guest

as a Musical guest 2020 - Good Girls as Onyx ($3,000-$5,000 )

as Onyx ($3,000-$5,000 ) 2020 to present - Legendary as Herself

Earning from endorsement deals

Megan Thee Stallion accepts the Powerhouse Award onstage during Billboard Women In Music 2019, presented by YouTube Music in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rich Fury

Source: Getty Images

Already a celebrity, a tastemaker and a social superstar, it’s no surprise that several major brands have chosen to work with her in reaching a bigger audience. Even though she has not offered information on how much he makes, these deals have undoubtedly helped make her a multi-millionaire.

Some of the brands she has worked with include:

August 2020- She partnered with Revlon as a brand ambassador and appeared in ads for their products.

July 2021 - The Revlon partnership spawned a Revlon x Megan Thee Stallion Hot Girl Sunset cosmetics collaboration. It was slated to sell exclusively on StockX with only 450 sets of the $40-and-up hyper-limited edition collection.

Coach.

She has her fashion imprint with Fashion Nova.

She modelled for Rihanna‘s Savage x Fenty lingerie.

Earnings from her Hot Girl Summer trademark

The American rapper also bags a considerable sum of money from her genius trademark phrase, Hot Girl Summer. Even though the actual amount hasn't been revealed to the public, all the items you can buy with her signature proves that she makes a lot. They include:

Hot Girl Summer tees

Hot Girl Summer tanks

Hot Girl Summer cups

Hot Girl Summer journals

Hot Girl Summer dog bandanas

House, cars and other possessions

The singer owns a flashy home with a studio in Texas, USA. It is here that Megan sometimes writes and records her songs. However, Megan Thee Stallion's house features and estimated value have not been revealed to the public.

She also has some of the most expensive cars, which include:

Rolls Royce Dawn costing above $356000

Mercedes Benz SLS AMG costing $200,000

Lexus IS250 costing $26000

Her other expensive possessions include:

Iceman Nick-designed neck-piece costing $350,000

Designer handbags such as a Luis Vuitton costing $3250

Megan Thee Stallion kicked off the Hot Girl school year by launching the Don’t Stop Scholarship fund for women of colour pursuing a degree in any field of study.

Students from all over the world working toward an associate’s, bachelor’s or post-graduate degree were encouraged to apply online for the chance to win one of two $10,000 scholarships named after the rapper’s latest single, Don’t Stop, featuring Young Thug.

Megan is showing no signs of slowing down in the music industry. In addition, she has become a hot commodity in the beauty and fashion world. As a result, Megan Thee Stallion's net worth will continue to increase over time.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting piece on Barry Williams net worth in 2021 and what he does for a living now. Barry Williams is a popular American actor and singer. He rose to fame after starring in the ABC TV series, The Brady Bunch. He played the role of the eldest Brady son by the name, Greg Brady.

Barry Williams net worth proves that the star's career has continued to flourish over the years. He started as a child actor who has now amassed great fortunes. He is a good role model to many generations.

Source: Yen