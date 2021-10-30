Daphne Guinness age, husband, children, net worth, latest updates

About a decade ago, Daphne Guinness dominated the headlines in fashion because of her unique and must-see style on fashion. Her platinum-and-black stripped hair and eight-inch platform shoes were her signature style in the world of fashion. Daphne was also in the front rows of art galleries and even bought an entire archive by the late Isabella Blow and mounted an exhibition to her name. But even in her 50s today, she is still going strong and has found a new hobby in music.

Daphne Guinness attends the Fashion Group International's 34th Annual Night of Stars Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni

Daphne Guinness is an English actress, musician, art collector, model, film producer, poet, socialite, stylist, and artist. Despite having worked in many fields, she is best known as the daughter of brewery heir Jonathan Guinness.

Daphne is an outstanding couture collector and has a unique perspective on fashion that makes many people admire her. Furthermore, she has produced many videos and even released an album titled Optimist in Black and songs like The Long Now, Heaven, and Looking Glass.

Daphne Guinness’ profile summary

Full name : Daphne Diana Joan Susanna Guinness

: Daphne Diana Joan Susanna Guinness Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 9 November 1967

9 November 1967 Birth sign : Scorpio

: Scorpio Place of birth : London, England

: London, England Age: 54

54 Nationality: English

English Ethnicity: White

White Eye colour : Brown

: Brown Hair colour : Brown and Platinum Blonde

: Brown and Platinum Blonde Height: 1.73 metres (5 feet 8 inches)

1.73 metres (5 feet 8 inches) Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Father: Jonathan Guinness

Jonathan Guinness Mother: Suzanne Lisney

Suzanne Lisney Siblings: 7 (Sebastian Guinness, Catherine Hesketh, Jasper Guinness, Valentine Guinness, Diana Guinness, Aster Guinness, Tom Guinness)

7 (Sebastian Guinness, Catherine Hesketh, Jasper Guinness, Valentine Guinness, Diana Guinness, Aster Guinness, Tom Guinness) Marital status : Divorced

: Divorced Education : St Mary's School, Wantage

: St Mary's School, Wantage Profession : Artist, musician, poet, film producer, socialite, visual artist, model, stylist

: Artist, musician, poet, film producer, socialite, visual artist, model, stylist Twitter: @TheRealDaphne

@TheRealDaphne Instagram: @daphneguinness

@daphneguinness Facebook: @Daphne Guinness

@Daphne Guinness YouTube : Daphne Guinness

: Daphne Guinness Website : daphneguinness.com

: daphneguinness.com Net worth: $100 million

Early life

The model was born Daphne Diana Joan Susanna Guinness on 9 November 1967 (age 54 as of 2021) in London, England. She is the daughter of Jonathan Guinness, 3rd Baron Moyne (father) and Suzanne Lisney (mother). Joan has seven siblings, one immediate brother and six step-siblings. Unfortunately, her mother passed away in 2007 from lung cancer.

Her brother’s name is Sebastian Walter Denis, born in 1964. Other Daphne Guinness' siblings are Catherine Ingrid, Jasper Jonathan Richard, Valentine Guy Bryan, Diana, Aster, and Thomas. Catherine, Jasper, and Valentine are Jonathan’s children through his first marriage to Ingrid Wyndham.

Diana, Aster, and Thomas are Jonathan’s children through his relationship with mistress Susan Taylor. Joan grew up in the country houses owned by her family in England and Ireland. She attended St Mary's, an independent day and boarding girls' school located in Wantage, Oxfordshire, England.

The school later became Heathfield St Mary's School. After leaving high school, Joan was planning to study music. However, she did not fulfil that dream and instead got married when she was 19 years old.

Daphne Guinness' husband and children

Daphne Guinness attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall Winter 2018/2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Pascal Le Segretain

The model has been in marriage once, got divorced, and found a romantic partner. She married Spyros Niarchos, son of the Greek shipping magnate, Stavros, in 1987 when she was 19 years old. The two met at a skiing holiday and decided to get married almost immediately.

Spyros was 12 years her senior. Daphne Guinness' wedding got a lot of publicity in the late 1980s, forcing Daphne to disappear from public life. Daphne and Spyros stayed together in marriage for 13 years. They welcomed three children, Nicholas Niarchos (born 1989), Lex Spyros Niarchos (born 1991), and Ines Sophia Niarchos (born 1995).

In 2000, Daphne Guinness' husband decided to end the marriage. As a result, she received around $39 million from the divorce. Around 2008, Daphne had an affair with French public intellectual Bernard-Henri Lévy.

Although the two had started dating earlier (around 2005), it took them several years later, in 2010, for her to tell the world about the relationship. She then ended the extra-marital affair with Bernard-Henri because he was married by then. But in 2016, the two rekindled the relationship.

Professional career

Daphne Guinness started her professional career around 1999. She first involved herself in fashion as a designer, stylist, muse, model, and fashion writer. Her initial job was working with Isabella Blow and other fashion icons, including Gareth Pugh, MAC, Karl Lagerfeld, and Philip Treacy.

In the 2000s, the model started designing fashion, jewellery and even launched a perfume line. But fashion and beauty were not her only passion. Joan became an artist and collector. In 2010, she purchased the entire wardrobe of Isabella Blow at an auction and put it up for exhibition.

Daphne also worked as a film producer. She produced and edited several films, including Cashback, The Phenomenology of Body, and Mnemosyne. In 2011, she starred in Joe Lally's film titled The Murder of Jean Seberg. The model also produced another film called The Legend of Lady White Snake in 2011 and starred in it as Lady White Snake.

Daphne Guinness walks the Runway for The Blonds at Spring Studios in New York City. Photo: Aurora Rose

Source: Getty Images

In 2012, Guinness starred in another short sci-fi movie called Shakki, directed by Julien Landais. Although she did not stop working as a film producer and actress, Guinness quickly transitioned to the world of music.

In 2013, she released a music video entitled Fatal Flaw. Daphne released another music video for Evening In Space as the lead single for her debut album the following year. As of 2021, the singer has released over 30 songs, which she has uploaded on her YouTube channel.

Daphne Guinness’ net worth

Daphne has worked in multiple fields throughout her lifetime. She has worked as a writer, artist, musician, poet, film producer, socialite, visual artist, model, stylist, and art collector.

The celebrity has created a fragrance line for Comme des Garcons, directed several videos, and worked as an actress and journalist. As a result, she has made a lot of money over the years, bringing her net worth in 2021 to $100 million.

Latest updates

Daphne had a kiss planted on her cheek by a male companion after leaving a London Fashion Week get-together held at personal members’ membership Loulou’s in Mayfair. She sat within the back of a taxi sporting a sometimes extravagant sequined outfit and eye masks when a gentleman leant her direction and kissed her.

Daphne Guinness’ fast facts

Why is Daphne Guinness famous? She is renowned for being the daughter of brewery heir Jonathan Guinness, 3rd Baron Moyne and renowned French beauty Suzanne Lisney. How old is Daphne Guinness? She is 54 years old as of 2021. Where is Daphne Guinness now? Daphne Guinness lives in London and Manhattan. Her most recent public appearance was in September 2021 during the London Fashion week. Is Daphne Guinness on TikTok? Yes. She joined TikTok in October 2019. Is Daphne’s Guinness family Irish? The Guinness family is an Anglo-Irish family (mixed English and Irish ancestry). How many songs has Daphne Guinness released? She has released over 30 songs.

Daphne Guinness is a fashion muse and cultural icon best known as the daughter of brewery heir Jonathan Guinness. She has also worked as a visual artist, musician, film producer, and stylist, with her signature being platinum-and-black stripped hair and eight-inch platform shoes.

