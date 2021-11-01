Dermot Mulroney: Everything you need to know about the Romantic Comedy actor

Dermot Mulroney is an American actor known for his memorable roles in romantic comedies, Westerns, and drama films. He appeared on screens in the mid-1980s and has amassed several acting credits, which are well deserved. His good looks, charisma, and superb acting skills have ensured that his career has lasted over three decades.

Dermot is an actor whose career has spanned over three decades now. He has conquered every role he has played in both movies and TV shows. On top of all that, he is a skilled cellist. This multitalented actor's life is nothing if not interesting.

Early life

Mulroney was born in Alexandria, Virginia, on 31st October 1963. His father, Michael Mulroney, was a long-term law professor at Villanova University School of Law. His mother, Ellen, was a regional theatre actress, clearly where Dermot got his passion for acting from.

Dermot is the middle child among five siblings. The actor has two older brothers, and a brother and sister who are younger than him. Is Dermot Mulroney Italian? No, Dermot is not Italian. He is of Irish and German descent.

Mulroney attended Matthew Maury Elementary School, where he played the cello and acted in children's community theatre. He completed his 9thgrade and his 10th grade at George Washington High School and completed the remaining two at T.C Williams High School (class of 81)

After completing his high school education, Mulroney studied communications at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. While there, he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity and graduated in 1985.

How did Dermot Mulroney get the scar on his lip? When asked about where he got the scar from, Mulroney explained,

I was 3 and I was carrying a dish for our pet rabbits. And I tripped and it broke, and I fell on it.

Career

Dermot Mulroney attends the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO series "The Righteous Gemstones" at Paramount Studios in Hollywood, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

In his final year in college, Dermot came across a sign up sheet to audition in front of WMA agent Barbara Gale. H e went ahead and did it and was offered a contract and an offer to relocate to Hollywood. After he went to Hollywood, he did not get a job right away. In fact, he went for many auditions for around three months before he was picked to star in his debut movie Sin of Innocence.

His first decade of acting saw Mulroney in many drama films that dealt with heavy subject matters. During this period, Dermot Mulroney movies also included Western films that people widely watched at the time. While he had been in many movies and childhood shows before then, Mulroney made his mark in the second decade of his career.

From 1997 to date, he had several lead performances in romantic comedy films, which he is known for to date. Then, from 2003 to 2007, he briefly stopped accepting roles in TV shows to focus on film. After that, however, he made a comeback and has been in many famous TV shows since then.

One of Mulroney most famous appearances was on Friends. Dermot Mulroney Friends character was called Gavin Mitchell and appeared in three episodes of the ninth season. His character even briefly dated Rachel. The other Dermot Mulroney movies and TV shows include:

Dermot Mulroney's personal life

Who is Dermot Mulroney married to? In 1986, when Mulroney was on set filming the movie Survival Quest, he met actress Catherine Keener. The two got married four years later, in 1990. However, the couple separated in May 2005. Over two years later on 11th June 2007, Dermot filed for divorce, citing irreconcilable differences.

Does Dermot Mulroney have a son? Yes, the talented actor has a son with his first wife Keener. His son is called Clyde Keener Mulroney. Does the actor have any other children? Yes he does. After his divorce, Mulroney tied the knot with Tharita Catulle, and the two have two beautiful daughters. Their daughters go by Mabel and Sally June.

Net worth and earnings

Dermot Mulroney has a net worth of $11 million in 2021. He has amassed this wealth from his extensive acting career acting in numerous movies and TV series. If you google Dermot Mulroney young pictures, you can have a good idea of how far he has come.

Apart from his acting, Dermot is also a skilled cellist. Since he was young, he has been playing in orchestras and has maintained an impressive cello career since then. He even appeared alongside Boyd Tinsley at the House of Blues in Hollywood. In 2016, his band, Cranky George, released its debut album, Fat Lot of Good.

Mulroney's quick facts

These are quick facts about the actor. They include:

How did Dermot get the scar on his lip? He got it from an accident that happened when he was three and a half years old. On his way to feed his pets, he dropped the dish that broke and then he fell on it. How tall is Mulroney? The talented actor is 1.77 meters tall Who is Dermot married to? His first wife was Catherine Keener. Their first marriage lasted between 1999 to 2007. His current wife is Tharita Catulle. Does Mulroney have a son? Yes, he does, with his first wife. His name is Clyde Keener Mulroney. Is Dermot Italian? No. He is of Greek and Irish descent.

Dermot Mulroney is an American actor who is the definition of long-lasting. He has been gracing screens for over thirty years and his charm still hasn't worn off. He has the Hollywood career that most people only dream about.

