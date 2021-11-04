Mike Lindell's net worth: How rich is the My Pillow CEO?

Mike Lindell is a businessman, conservative political activist, and conspiracy theorist from the United States. He is the CEO and founder of My Pillow Inc. He also has other business ventures that generate impressive fortune for him. So, what is Mike Lindell's net worth?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Mike Lindell, chief executive officer of My Pillow Inc., speaks to media members while arriving in federal court in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, June 24, 2021. Photo: Joshua Roberts

Source: Getty Images

Mike Lindell's net worth has sparked a lot of interest. The reason is that he has been involved in numerous controversies, including being banned from Twitter. In addition, he's been sued for defamation and has been embroiled in political squabbles.

Mike Lindell's profile summary

Full name: Michael James Lindell

Michael James Lindell Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: June 28, 1961

June 28, 1961 Age: 60 years old (as of 2021)

60 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Mankato, Minnesota, U.S

Mankato, Minnesota, U.S Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Height in feet and inches: 5' 10"

5' 10" Height in centimeters: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 184.8

184.8 Weight in kilograms: 84

84 Brother: Robin Priscilla Lindell

Robin Priscilla Lindell Sister: Cynthia Kay Lindell

Cynthia Kay Lindell Relationship status: Single (Divorced)

Single (Divorced) Spouse: Karen Dickey, Dallas Yocum (m. 2013-2013)

Karen Dickey, Dallas Yocum (m. 2013-2013) Children: 4

4 Children name: Charlie, Heather Lueth, Lizzy Meyers, Darren

Charlie, Heather Lueth, Lizzy Meyers, Darren Occupation: Businessman, entrepreneur

Businessman, entrepreneur Net worth: $50 million

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Who is Mike Lindell?

Mike was born in Mankato, Minnesota, in 1961. He grew up in Chaska and Carver, Minnesota. Lindell attended the University of Minnesota after high school but dropped out a few months later.

Mike battled addiction and gambl*ng at the age of 20. He was addicted to cocaine, which became worse after he switched to crack cocaine in the '90s.

His habits caught up to him, and he lost his house sometime in the 1990s. His wife also filed for divorce due to his problems and gambl*ng addiction.

What is Mike Lindell's net worth in 2021?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the net worth of Mike Lindell is approximately $50 million. His primary source of income comes from being the founder and CEO of My Pillow Inc, a pillow and bedding company.

This figure is a decline compared to what he was worth earlier this year. Mike Lindell's net worth was $300 million in February 2021. His political affiliations and lawsuits have contributed to his financial decline.

Career

My Pillow CEO Michael Lindell laughs during a Ò"Keep Iowa Great" press conference in Des Moines, IA, on February 3, 2020. Photo: Jim Watson

Source: Getty Images

Mike began his career in the mid-'80s when he launched a couple of small businesses in Minnesota. His business ventures included bars, eateries, and a carpet cleaning business.

Sometime later, Lindell sold all the businesses and mortgaged his house. He did this to fund the development of a new company he had envisioned, the My Pillow company.

My Pillow

In 2004, Lindell invented the My Pillow product. It was a pillow manufacturing business that grew to dominate in its field. He marketed the product aggressively in trade shows, mall kiosks, and fairs.

In 2009, he registered the company as My Pillow Inc. Then, in 2011, the company aired its first infomercial that cost $500,000 to produce. The 30-minute show aired an average of 200 times a day, growing the brand even further.

The company grew exponentially and employed 500 employees from its previous 5. It also generated annual revenue of $280 million per year during its peak.

So, how much revenue does My Pillow generate? According to ecommerceDB, the company generated global net sales of $125.1 million in 2020.

Is My Pillow a ripoff?

In 2016, the company received a class action lawsuit for falsely advertising the product. The company was advertised as a sleep expert, despite having no board certification or training in sleep medicine.

In 2017, Better Business Bureau revoked the company's accreditation due to customer complaints. As a result, the company's rating fell from an A to an F. One of the main issues was the constant use of the buy one gets one free offer.

This marketing strategy was a violation of the Better Business Bureau's code. The code requires that offers or discounts must run for a limited time. If a company runs the offer for more than the specified period, then the product must be sold at the discounted price permanently.

Vocl/Frank website

In March 2021, the media reported that Mike was launching an alt-tech social media platform called Vocl. The site was renamed to Frank after it emerged that another company owned a website called Vocal.

Frank launched on April 19 but experienced many technological hurdles. Mike accused outside interference and said that hackers had attacked the platform.

Despite Frank being cited as a social media platform, the website currently offers only video streaming services.

Philanthropy

Mike Lindell speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland, U.S., on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. Photo: Aaron P. Bernstein

Source: Getty Images

The businessman founded the Lindell Foundation to assist former addicts in getting treatment and quitting their vices. In 2019, the foundation innovated the Lindell Recovery Network to help connect addicts with other people and organizations.

Mike Lindell's net worth has piqued the interest of a lot of people. His recent controversies have taken a toll on his earnings, but the tenacious businessman appears unfazed. His company, My Pillow Inc, has also been accused of false advertising.

Yen.com.gh recently published an interesting article about Chris Paul's net worth in 2021. Christopher Paul is a professional basketball player from the United States. He is a brand ambassador for Panini, State Farm, Air Jordan, and Nike and has appeared on several TV shows.

So, how much money does he make from these endorsements? Discover how much this NBA superstar earns in his career and his current net worth in 2021.

Source: Yen.com.gh