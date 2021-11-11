Who is Kellen Mond? Age, parents, stats, salary, latest updates

Before the Minnesota Vikings picked Kellen Mond in April 2021, the Texas native had shown signs of a promising quarterback. At 6-foot-3 inches and 211 pounds, his body measurements give him an ideal size for the position. But Kellen does not have any experience playing in the NFL. Instead, he has spent four years playing college football and has recorded impressive stats.

Quarterback Kellen Mond attends the House of Athlete Scouting Combine at the Inter Miami CF Stadium practice facility in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Photo: Cliff Hawkins

Kellen Mond is an American football quarterback who plays for the Minnesota Vikings in the NFL. In 2017, Mond was the number one dual-threat recruit in the USA playing for Texas A&M.

He has an NFL prospect grade of 6.12 primarily because of his excellent arm strength that can generate enough velocity with ease. Since he started his football career, he has had over 9,000 career passing yards with other 1,600 rushing yards.

Kellen Mond's profile summary

Full name: Kellen Louis Mond

Gender: Male

Date of birth: 22 June 1999

Birth sign: Cancer

Place of birth: San Antonio, Texas, United States

Age: 22

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: Multiracial

: Multiracial Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Weight: 96 Kilograms

Height: 1.91 metres (6 feet 3 inches)

Body measurements: Wingspan-80 inches, Hand Size-9.25 inches, Arms-33 inches

Sexual orientation: Straight

Religion: Christian

Father: Kevin Mond

Marital status: Unmarried

Education: Ronald Reagan High School, IMG Academy, Texas A&M University

Profession: Footballer

Position: Quarterback

Years active: 2016-Present

: 2016-Present Twitter: @TheKellenMond

@TheKellenMond Instagram: @kellenmond

@kellenmond YouTube: Kellen Mond

Kellen Mond Contract value: $5.2 million

Early life

The footballer was born on 22 June 1999 (age 22) in San Antonio, Texas, United States. His father is Kevin, a chess player who is also tall like Kellen but at 6 foot 5 inches. Mond grew up in Bexar County, where he attended primary education.

After his primary education, he joined Ronald Reagan High School, a public high school in the North East Independent School District in San Antonio, Texas. At Ronald Reagan High School, Kellen showed many signs of an outstanding athlete, especially with his height and understanding of American football.

As a result, his parents transferred him to IMG Academy, a preparatory boarding school and sports training destination in Bradenton, Florida, United States.

Kellen Mond of the Texas A&M Aggies throws the ball during a game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi. Photo: Jonathan Bachman

At IMG Academy, Louis played as a quarterback throughout his junior and senior years. He became a dual-threat quarterback in his class, giving him a high score potential to join a top university to continue his career.

After high school, Kellen Mond attended Texas A&M University to major in Criminology. He also committed to playing for Texas A&M University as a quarterback.

Professional career

Louis started playing American football while in high school. His high school statistics are impressive, mainly when he played for IMG Academy. Kellen Mond's stats show he passed for 1,936 yards and 20 touchdowns and rushed for 775 yards and 18 touchdowns as a quarterback.

In 2017, Mond became the number one dual-threat quarterback recruit in the country. That made him eligible to play for Texas A&M University for the next four years. When he was a freshman in university, he played 11 games and started in eight. In those 11 games, he recorded 117 compilations, 1,375 yards, six interceptions, eight touchdowns, 89 carries, and averaged 3.8 yards per carry.

In his first start during the 2018/2019 season, Mond completed 12 out of 21 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown. As a result, he became a regular starter as a quarterback for the Texas A&M team and held the same position for the entire season. He guided his team to a record 8-4 and ranked at number 19 in the regular season on the College Football Playoff rankings.

Before the beginning of the 2019/2020 season, many people, especially the Aggies’ fans, had high expectations for Louis after putting up some impressive statistics. But he did not live up to expectations as he failed to meet his previous statistics. In 2019, he played 13 games and recorded 258 compilations, 2,897 yards compared to the previous 3,107, and averaged 6.9 yards per attempt compared to the previous year’s 7.5.

In 2020, he improved his game and recorded career-highs in different levels. For example, his pass completion percentage was 63.5%, and he scored 7.6 yards per attempt. He also helped his team finish the season at 9-1 and ranked at number four in the final AP Poll. In 2021, Mond performed at the 2021 Senior Bowl and became the most valuable player.

For four years, Kellen Mond's highlights showed he was well suited to play in the NFL. But he had not played a game at a professional level. But all that changed during round three of the 2021 NFL Draft when Minnesota Vikings drafted Kellen Mond 66th overall. Minnesota Vikings signed Kellen Mond on a four-year contract on 15 June 2021. However, Mond has not made any story of impact for the Vikings.

Kellen Mond of the Texas A&M Aggies looks to pass against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of the Capital One Orange Bowl. Photo: Mark Brown

Wife and children

Kellen is not married and does not have children. He has committed himself to play football and does not have a long dating history. However, the NFL quarterback has a girlfriend called Kiana LashunDon.

Kellen Mond’s net worth and salary

Kellen Mond started his professional career in the NFL in April 2021 after leaving college and has accrued zero seasons. As a result, his net worth remains unknown. However, he signed a 4-year contract with Minnesota Vikings that entitles him to receive a base salary and bonuses.

As a result, Kellen Mond's salary after four years with the Vikings will amount to $5,223,412. But his salary at the end of 2021 will be $949,711.

Kellen Mond’s latest updates

Kellen was listed among the seven inactive Vikings players of the 2021 season. The list comprises of the following players:

LB Anthony Barr

LT Christian Darrisaw

QB Kellen Mond

CB Cameron Dantzler

DE Patrick Jones II

DT James Lynch

TE Ben Ellefson

Kellen Mond’s fast facts

What are Kellen Mond’s strengths? He has been excellent at game management, ball placement, delivers throws well, can break the pocket well, quick at releasing balls, and is accurate at throwing while on the move. What are Kellen Mond’s weaknesses? He is sometimes inconsistent when throwing with anticipation, struggles to reset his feet when forced out of the pocket, inconsistent at going through full progressions, and his accuracy is sometimes inconsistent. What NFL team drafted Kellen Mond? The Minnesota Vikings drafted Kellen Mond 66th overall in April 2021. Is Kellen Mond a mobile? Yes. He is a mobile quarterback who can run with the ball when necessary and even throw from the pocket. Did Kellen Mond play for Baylor University? He had committed to playing for the Bears at Baylor University but changed his mind to choose Texas A&M. What is Kellen Mond major? Mond majored in criminology at Texas A&M University.

Kellen Mond is an American football quarterback who plays for the Minnesota Vikings. He started playing football in high school when he transferred to IMG Academy and later played for Texas A&M University while in college.

