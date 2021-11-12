Maximillion Cooper: Everything you need to know about rapper Eve's husband

It is mostly said nowadays that you are one step away from getting poor if you have a singular source of income. Maximillion Cooper proves this with his series of entrepreneurial engagements, which puts him among the list of affluent people around the globe.

Maximillion Cooper wears many hearts. The Englishman is a skateboarder, car racer, fashion designer and enthusiast, film producer, philanthropist, and model. In addition, he is a hustler who believes in grinding hard to accomplish his dreams and makes sure that he helps others along the way.

Profile summary

Birth name : Maximillion Fife Alexander Cooper

: Maximillion Fife Alexander Cooper Date of birth : 7th of June, 1972

: 7th of June, 1972 Age : 49 years old (as of 2021)

: 49 years old (as of 2021) Birthplace/hometown: Stone, Staffordshire, England, United Kingdom

Stone, Staffordshire, England, United Kingdom Nationality : British

: British Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : White

: White Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Height : 5' 8"

: 5' 8" Weight : 80 kg

: 80 kg Body build: Fit

Fit Eye colour: Hazel green

Hazel green Hair colour: Brown with grey

Brown with grey Father : Johnie Cooper

: Johnie Cooper Sibling : Kitty Cooper

: Kitty Cooper Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : Eve Jihan Cooper

: Eve Jihan Cooper Children : 4

: 4 Profession: Model, fashion designer and promoter, businessman, movie producer

Model, fashion designer and promoter, businessman, movie producer Education : Central St. Martins College of Art and Design, Sussex University

: Central St. Martins College of Art and Design, Sussex University Degree: BA (Hons) Fashion Communications and Promotion

Who is Maximillion Cooper?

The English businessman was christened Maximillion Fife Alexander Cooper after being born on the 7th of June, 1972. How old is Cooper? Maximillion Cooper's age is 49 years old. His horoscope is Gemini.

His parents, Mr and Mrs Cooper raised him and his sister, Kitty, in Stone, Staffordshire, England, United Kingdom. So, what is Maximillion Cooper nationality? The race car driver is British under his parentage.

The Gumball 3000 founder attended the Central St. Martins College of Arts and Design in London between 1990 and 1993. He bagged a degree in Fashion Communication and Promotion and furthered his tertiary education at Sussex University, United Kingdom.

What is Maximillion Cooper's net worth?

The net worth Maximillion Cooper has amassed is estimated at approximately $60 million. The impressive net worth he boasts of is courtesy of his numerous businesses as a successful entrepreneur. Below is an analysis of several business endeavours he is into.

Career

Maximillion Cooper's love for racing cars developed into the establishment of Gumball 3000 in 1999. The company initially started as a road trip amongst him and his friends, but it has grown into a celebrity car race over time.

Over the years, the race has witnessed the attendance of popular names across the music, fashion, and sporting industry. Tinie Tempah, Usher, Xzibit, Deadmau5, Lewis Hamilton and David Hasselhoff are just a few celebrities that the Gumball 3000 company has brought to its race.

Eve and Maximillion Cooper at the official launch party for the Gumball 3000 Rally at Proud Embankment. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Interestingly, the Gumball 3000 company has metamorphosed into a blend of entertainment, music, fashion, and sports car racing industry. This change means that the company hosts several car racing and entertainment events attended by many celebrities.

Any celebrity driver that wants to participate in the event must be willing to pay the entry price of $100,000. The event takes place for as long as a week and every day witnesses a lavish, well-organised party where celebrities mingle and have fun.

The Gumball 3000 company and its events have not always been smooth; the worst happened in 2007 when one of the race drivers killed two persons while speeding to the finish line. Maximillion has, however, insisted that the event is not a race per se; instead, it can be adequately described as an overhyped road trip.

As a fashion designer

According to some sources, after graduating from college, the Englishman started a career in the fashion industry and modelled for fashion giants like Ralph Lauren, Giorgio Armani, and Mulberry. His Gumball 3000 company has a clothing brand that works closely with fashion brands like Adidas and Puma.

As a philanthropist

Maximillion ensures that he is always giving back to the community. A section of his company deals with grand auctioning and organises charitable events. The proceeds are used to sponsor underprivileged kids in the United Kingdom.

Relationship

Maximillion Cooper has been married twice. Nevertheless, he currently enjoys a blissful marriage with his second wife.

Who is Maximillion Cooper's first wife?

The British business mogul was in a relationship with Julie Brangstrup, and they married in 2003. The union experienced a sizable amount of success, and a good example is their decision to found the Gumball 3000 company together.

The marriage produced four children: Lotus (2002), Jagger (2003), Cash (2006), and Mini (2008). However, The marriage was annulled after seven years in 2010, although no specific reason has been given for the separation.

Maximillion’s first wife is now married to Mark Watt, and she established a charity organisation called the Cash & Rockets Company in 2011. The organisation is dedicated to inspiring women and girls towards equality through educational empowerment.

Who is Maximillion Cooper's current wife?

Cooper and Eve at the 10th Annual Stand Up For Skateparks benefiting the Tony Hawk Foundation. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

After the divorce in 2010, the entrepreneur moved on with his life, but the next Gumball 3000 event brought him his current heartthrob as fate would have it as Eve Jihan came into the picture.

How did Eve and her husband meet?

Eve Jihan attended the Gumball 3000 event in 2010, courtesy of Puma’s sponsorship, and this was the first encounter that would lead to a series of date nights and eventual marriage.

Eve Jihan Jeffers is a black woman born in 1978 in West Philadelphia, United States of America. She is an American rapper who became famous after signing the Ruff Ryder record label and releasing a couple of albums. She is also a famous black actress.

Maximillion Cooper and Eve hit it off immediately after their first meeting, and by 2013, the Englishman proposed to his sweetheart. Fast forward to June 2014, and the lovebirds married in Ibiza, Spain, where the Gumball 3000 race for that year was held.

Eve Jihan Cooper is the stepmother to the four children that her husband had with his first wife, and she says that she now enjoys playing the role, although it was challenging initially.

In October 2021, Mr Gumball 3000 and his wife announced through their separate social media pages that they are expecting a child in February 2022. Eve, who is currently 42 years old, is very excited since she faced a fertility problem.

Maximillion Cooper and his latest marriage to Eve was seven years old in June 2021. No one knows the gender of their unborn child, but hopefully, they will share this piece of news with their fans come February 2022.

