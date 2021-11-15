Justine Lupe is a well-known American actress and writer who has appeared in Mr Mercedes, Succession, Cristela, and The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. But apart from her acting and writing career, what else do you know about her?

Justine Lupe attends HBO's "Succession" Season 3 Premiere at the American Museum of Natural History on October 12, 2021, in New York City. Photo: Theo Wargo

Source: Getty Images

Justine Lupe is a well-known celebrity who has worked in both the television and film industries. Fans adore her for her on-screen talent and charisma, and they love her performances.

Early life

Justine Lupe was born in Denver, Colorado, on May 31, 1989, to parents John Lupe and Katherine Schomp. Her father works as an exhibition specialist at the Denver Art Museum, while her mother's profession is unknown.

Kay Schomp, Lupe's grandmother, has a theatre named after her at the Denver Arts School.

How old is Justine Lupe?

The actress turned 32 in May 2021, and her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Education

Justine Lupe is a Colorado native who attended the Denver School of the Arts. She was a member of the 2007 graduating class. Later in 2011, Lupe graduated from the Juilliard School in New York City.

Career

Actress Justine Lupe attends the "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" New York premiere at The Paris Theatre on November 29, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Justine's career began in 2011 when she appeared on the hit television show Unforgettable. Her first year was filled with excitement as she was cast in two films, Three Forms of Insomnia as Monica and Ex-Girlfriends as Lisa.

She advanced further in 2012 when she was cast as Kathy in the crime drama TV series Southland. Lupe also appeared in the TV series Harry's Law and Royal Pains the same year.

By 2013, Justine had established herself in the film industry, and she received various roles that propelled her career even further.

The actress landed a significant role in the ABC hit sitcom Cristela in 2014. She was a member of the main cast, and her character was Maddie Culpepper. Her other notable role in 2014 was as Alice in the TV series Deadbeat.

From 2015 to 2016, Lupe appeared in The Good Wife's TV series, where she played Maggie Rossum in Payback. 2016 saw the actress appear in the TV series Younger as Jade Winslow.

Justine began appearing in Bull as Ginny Brenton in 2017 and Mr Mercedes as Holly Gibney in 2018. She also played Victoria in Snowfall and Astrid Weissman in The Marvelous Mrs Maisel.

Lupe is currently starring in the television series Succession. So, what is Justine Lupe's Succession role? Well, she stars as Willa Ferreyra, a former escort and the girlfriend to Connor Roy.

She is also a cast member in the yet-to-be-announced post-production film Luckiest Girl Alive.

Justine Lupe's movies and TV shows

Are you interested in movies and TV shows that Justine Lupe has appeared in? Here is the complete filmography of the actress.

Three Forms of Insomnia (2011)

(2011) Ex-Girlfriends Lisa (2011)

(2011) Not Fade Away (2012)

(2012) Frances Ha (2013)

(2013) A Midsummer Night's Dream Flute (2017)

(2017) Luckiest Girl Alive (TBA)

(TBA) Unforgettable Ashley (2011)

(2011) Southland (2012)

(2012) Harry's Law (2012)

(2012) Royal Pains (2012)

(2012) Shameless (2013)

(2013) Deadbeat (2014)

(2014) Cristela (2014–2015)

(2014–2015) The Good Wife (2015)

(2015) Younger (2016)

(2016) BrainDead (2016)

(2016) Madam Secretary (2016–2018)

(2016–2018) Bull (2017)

(2017) Mr Mercedes (2017–2019)

(2017–2019) Snowfall (2017)

(2017) The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (2017–2019)

(2017–2019) Alone Together (2018)

(2018) Sneaky Pete (2018)

(2018) Succession (2018–present)

(2018–present) Home Economics (2021)

Justine Lupe's net worth

Justine Lupe attends a screening of Mr Mercedes Season 2 hosted by Entertainment Weekly and Audience Network at the Crosby Street Hotel on August 8, 2018, in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

According to Idolnetworth, the famous American actress has an estimated net worth of $6 million. However, there is no official information about this matter. Lupe's income comes from her long career as an actress.

Justine Lupe has established herself in the acting world. She has appeared in several popular television shows and films. Fans of the actress are excited to see what she has in store for them. If her previous films are any indication, they can expect great things.

