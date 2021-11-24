Priyanka Chopra's net worth: Is she the highest-paid Indian celebrity?

Priyanka Chopra is a film actress, beauty pageant contest, and singer from India. Before she started her acting career, she won Miss India and the Miss World in 2000. Her wealth also comes from hosting television shows. She has put in nearly two decades of work becoming the international star and wealthy personality that she is today. So, how much is Priyanka Chopra's net worth?

Priyanka Chopra was born in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, India. She hosted Fear Factor-Khatron Ke Khiladi Level 3 and has many endorsement deals to her credit. Priyanka has won a National Film award and many Filmfare accolades.

Priyanka Chopra's profile summary

Full name: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Gender: Female

Female Date of birth : 18th July 1982

: 18th July 1982 Birth sign: Cancer

Cancer Place of birth: Jamshedpur, Bihar, India

Jamshedpur, Bihar, India Age: 39 years old (as of 2021)

39 years old (as of 2021) Nationality : Indian

: Indian Ethnicity : Asian

: Asian Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Weight: 60 kg

60 kg Height : 5 feet 7 inches

: 5 feet 7 inches Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Religion: Hindu

Hindu Father: Ashok Chopra

Ashok Chopra Mother: Madhu Chopra

Madhu Chopra Siblings: Siddharth Chopra

Siddharth Chopra Marital status : Married

: Married Spouse: Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas Children : None

: None Profession: Actress, beauty pageant contest, and singer

Actress, beauty pageant contest, and singer Net worth: $50 million

What is Priyanka Chopra's net worth?

Priyanka Chopra's net worth before marriage is not in the public domain. However, after her marriage to American singer, songwriter, and actor, Nick Jonas, the duo has an estimated net worth of $70 million as of 2021.

So, is Priyanka Chopra a billionaire? No, she is not. However, with her expertise, she is surely on the path to becoming a billionaire. She has a salary of $10 million.

Is she the highest-paid Indian celebrity? Yes, she is one of the highest-paid Indian celebrities, with her income varying from one year to another as follows:

2018 - $3.5 million

2017 - $12 million (seventh highest-paid Indian celebrity)

2016 - $14 million (eighth highest-paid Indian celebrity)

2019 - $45 million

Priyanka Chopra's career and income sources

The talented actress has earned such a significant sum of money from several successful money-making ventures. She is a talented actress in Bollywood and Hollywood films and TV shows, model and brand endorser, musician, and entrepreneur.

Earnings from acting

Priyanka began her acting career after the big pageant win by landing several Bollywood movies. Fashion, Krrish 3, and Ventilator were among her most popular projects and major Box Office successes.

Her film career extended to Hollywood, where she landed multiple roles in American movies and TV shows. In 2012, she signed a deal with ABC network to join their drama series, Quantico, where she bagged over $3 million per season. This made her one of the highest-paid female TV in the world.

In 2017, she made her big-screen debut in the United States by starring Victoria Leeds in Baywatch alongside Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson. She has also starred in numerous other films and TV shows, including:

Thamizhan as Priya

as Priya Andaaz as Jiyana Singhania

as Jiyana Singhania Plan as Rani

as Rani Kismat as Sapna Gosai

as Sapna Gosai Asambhav as Alisha

as Alisha Mujhse Shaadi Karogi as Rani Singh

as Rani Singh Aitraaz as Sonia Roy

as Sonia Roy Taxi No. 9211 as Herself

as Herself 36 China Town as Seema

as Seema Alag as Herself

as Herself Krrish as Priya

as Priya Aap Ki Khatir as Anu Khanna

as Anu Khanna Don as Roma

as Roma Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love as Kamini Ranawat

as Kamini Ranawat Big Brother as Aarthi Sharma

as Aarthi Sharma Om Shanti Om as Herself

as Herself My Name is Anthony Gonsalves as Herself

as Herself God Tussi Great Ho as Alia Kapoor

as Alia Kapoor Chamku as Shubhi

as Shubhi Drona as Sonia

as Sonia Fashion as Meghna Mathur

as Meghna Mathur Dostana as Neha Melwani

as Neha Melwani Billu as Herself

as Herself Kaminey as Sweety Bhope

as Sweety Bhope What's Your Raashee? as Various

as Various Pyaar Impossible! as Alisha Merchant

as Alisha Merchant Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai as Herself

as Herself Anjaana Anjaani as Kiara Vaswani

as Kiara Vaswani Agneepath as Kaali Gawde

as Kaali Gawde Barfi! as Jhilmil Chatterjee

as Jhilmil Chatterjee Girl Rising as Narrator

as Narrator Planes as Ishani

as Ishani Zanjeer as Mala

as Mala Gunday as Nandita Sengupta

as Nandita Sengupta Mary Kom as Mary Kom

as Mary Kom Bajirao Mastani as Kashibai

as Kashibai Jai Gangaajal as Abha Mathur

as Abha Mathur Ventilator as Herself

as Herself Baywatch as Victoria Leeds

as Victoria Leeds A Kid Like Jake as Amal

as Amal Isn't It Romantic as Isabella Stone

as Isabella Stone Chasing Happiness as Herself

as Herself The Sky Is Pink as Aditi Chaudhary

as Aditi Chaudhary We Are One Family as Herself

as Herself Happiness Continues as Herself

as Herself We Can Be Heroes as Ms Granada

as Ms Granada The White Tiger as Pinky Madam

as Pinky Madam The Matrix Resurrections

Text for You

Jee Le Zara

2016 - Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi

2016 - Ventilator

2017 - Sarvann

2018 - Kay Re Rascal

2018 - Kaashi Amarnath

2018 - Pahuna: The Little Visitors

2019 - Firebrand

2019 - Paani

2019 - Bhoga Khirikee

2020 - Evil Eye

2010 - Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi as Host

2015 to 2018 - Quantico as Alex Parrish

2016 - It's My City as Herself

2019 - If I Could Tell You Just One Thing as Host

2019 - Activate: The Global Citizen Movement as Herself

2020 - A World of Calm as Narrator

2021 - Supersoul as Herself/Guest

2021 - Jonas Brothers Family Roast as Herself

TBA - Citadel

Earnings from modelling and brand endorsements

Chopra began her career by joining the Femima Miss India in 2000. She finished in second place and further went to represent India in the Miss World Pageant. As a result, she was crowned Miss World 2000.

After receiving the Miss World crown, she went on to land several major campaigns and endorsements. Her modelling and brand endorsement career accounted for half her income in 2017. Some of the high-end brands she has worked with include:

Pantene

Nirav Modi

Lyf Mobile

Pepsi

Garnier

In 2013, she made history as the first-ever Indian Guess girl. According to The Economic Times, the actress signed a one-year contract with Guess, whose worth was between $700,000 and $1.5 million.

Earnings from music

Even though she has not released any songs recently, her vocal skills are just as incredible as her acting ones. In 2011, she signed a contract with Universal Music Group, where she collaborated with Pitbull and released Exotic. The song was used as the official theme song of the 2012 Guinness International Champion Cup.

Some of her other popular songs include:

Baba (Female Cover)

Aas Paas Khuda

Tujhe Bhula Diya (Remix)

Anjaana Anjaani

Kar Doon Kamaal

Akhiyan Lada Jaa

Girls Like To Swing

Chhup Jaa Chhup Jaa

Properties and other investments

The actress has invested in multiple tech companies, including the social media app, Bumble, and the coding education startup, Holberton School. She has also invested in a whole lot of real estate.

She owns nine properties, five of them are located in Mumbai, and she also owns a New York loft. In addition, she has a home in Beverly Hills, which her husband purchased at $6.5 million in 2018.

In 2019, the actress and her husband spent $20 million on a brand new mansion in Encino, California. The house is situated on a 20,000square feet piece of land with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. In 2016, she invested in the Purple Pebble Pictures production company.

She is one of the first Bollywood actresses to own a Royce-Royce luxury car valued at $300K. She also owns a Mercedes Benz S class worth $147K. Some of the other cars in her name include:

Porsche

Mercedes Benz E class

BMW

Wedding expenditure

How much did Priyanka Chopra wedding's cost? The actress' wedding was worth $800,000. Here is the breakdown of the money used:

Pre-wedding celebrations - $61,000

Wedding reception - $61,000

Hotel booking for an entire week - $461,000

Traveling - Between $1,300 and $21,000

Ever since Chopra made her grand debut in the 2000 Miss World pageant, the actress, singer, and producer has been taking the entertainment world by storm—and it looks like she's just getting started. In addition to global fame, Priyanka Chopra's net worth has grown steadily too.

