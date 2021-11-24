Priyanka Chopra's net worth: Is she the highest-paid Indian celebrity?
Priyanka Chopra is a film actress, beauty pageant contest, and singer from India. Before she started her acting career, she won Miss India and the Miss World in 2000. Her wealth also comes from hosting television shows. She has put in nearly two decades of work becoming the international star and wealthy personality that she is today. So, how much is Priyanka Chopra's net worth?
Priyanka Chopra was born in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, India. She hosted Fear Factor-Khatron Ke Khiladi Level 3 and has many endorsement deals to her credit. Priyanka has won a National Film award and many Filmfare accolades.
Priyanka Chopra's profile summary
- Full name: Priyanka Chopra
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: 18th July 1982
- Birth sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Jamshedpur, Bihar, India
- Age: 39 years old (as of 2021)
- Nationality: Indian
- Ethnicity: Asian
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Weight: 60 kg
- Height: 5 feet 7 inches
- Sexual orientation: Straight
- Religion: Hindu
- Father: Ashok Chopra
- Mother: Madhu Chopra
- Siblings: Siddharth Chopra
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Nick Jonas
- Children: None
- Profession: Actress, beauty pageant contest, and singer
- Net worth: $50 million
What is Priyanka Chopra's net worth?
Priyanka Chopra's net worth before marriage is not in the public domain. However, after her marriage to American singer, songwriter, and actor, Nick Jonas, the duo has an estimated net worth of $70 million as of 2021.
So, is Priyanka Chopra a billionaire? No, she is not. However, with her expertise, she is surely on the path to becoming a billionaire. She has a salary of $10 million.
Is she the highest-paid Indian celebrity? Yes, she is one of the highest-paid Indian celebrities, with her income varying from one year to another as follows:
- 2018 - $3.5 million
- 2017 - $12 million (seventh highest-paid Indian celebrity)
- 2016 - $14 million (eighth highest-paid Indian celebrity)
- 2019 - $45 million
Priyanka Chopra's career and income sources
The talented actress has earned such a significant sum of money from several successful money-making ventures. She is a talented actress in Bollywood and Hollywood films and TV shows, model and brand endorser, musician, and entrepreneur.
Earnings from acting
Priyanka began her acting career after the big pageant win by landing several Bollywood movies. Fashion, Krrish 3, and Ventilator were among her most popular projects and major Box Office successes.
Her film career extended to Hollywood, where she landed multiple roles in American movies and TV shows. In 2012, she signed a deal with ABC network to join their drama series, Quantico, where she bagged over $3 million per season. This made her one of the highest-paid female TV actresses in the world.
In 2017, she made her big-screen debut in the United States by starring Victoria Leeds in Baywatch alongside Zac Efron and Dwayne Johnson. She has also starred in numerous other films and TV shows, including:
- Thamizhan as Priya
- Andaaz as Jiyana Singhania
- Plan as Rani
- Kismat as Sapna Gosai
- Asambhav as Alisha
- Mujhse Shaadi Karogi as Rani Singh
- Aitraaz as Sonia Roy
- Taxi No. 9211 as Herself
- 36 China Town as Seema
- Alag as Herself
- Krrish as Priya
- Aap Ki Khatir as Anu Khanna
- Don as Roma
- Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love as Kamini Ranawat
- Big Brother as Aarthi Sharma
- Om Shanti Om as Herself
- My Name is Anthony Gonsalves as Herself
- God Tussi Great Ho as Alia Kapoor
- Chamku as Shubhi
- Drona as Sonia
- Fashion as Meghna Mathur
- Dostana as Neha Melwani
- Billu as Herself
- Kaminey as Sweety Bhope
- What's Your Raashee? as Various
- Pyaar Impossible! as Alisha Merchant
- Jaane Kahan Se Aayi Hai as Herself
- Anjaana Anjaani as Kiara Vaswani
- Agneepath as Kaali Gawde
- Barfi! as Jhilmil Chatterjee
- Girl Rising as Narrator
- Planes as Ishani
- Zanjeer as Mala
- Gunday as Nandita Sengupta
- Mary Kom as Mary Kom
- Bajirao Mastani as Kashibai
- Jai Gangaajal as Abha Mathur
- Ventilator as Herself
- Baywatch as Victoria Leeds
- A Kid Like Jake as Amal
- Isn't It Romantic as Isabella Stone
- Chasing Happiness as Herself
- The Sky Is Pink as Aditi Chaudhary
- We Are One Family as Herself
- Happiness Continues as Herself
- We Can Be Heroes as Ms Granada
- The White Tiger as Pinky Madam
- The Matrix Resurrections
- Text for You
- Jee Le Zara
- 2016 - Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi
- 2016 - Ventilator
- 2017 - Sarvann
- 2018 - Kay Re Rascal
- 2018 - Kaashi Amarnath
- 2018 - Pahuna: The Little Visitors
- 2019 - Firebrand
- 2019 - Paani
- 2019 - Bhoga Khirikee
- 2020 - Evil Eye
- 2010 - Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi as Host
- 2015 to 2018 - Quantico as Alex Parrish
- 2016 - It's My City as Herself
- 2019 - If I Could Tell You Just One Thing as Host
- 2019 - Activate: The Global Citizen Movement as Herself
- 2020 - A World of Calm as Narrator
- 2021 - Supersoul as Herself/Guest
- 2021 - Jonas Brothers Family Roast as Herself
- TBA - Citadel
Earnings from modelling and brand endorsements
Chopra began her career by joining the Femima Miss India in 2000. She finished in second place and further went to represent India in the Miss World Pageant. As a result, she was crowned Miss World 2000.
After receiving the Miss World crown, she went on to land several major campaigns and endorsements. Her modelling and brand endorsement career accounted for half her income in 2017. Some of the high-end brands she has worked with include:
- Pantene
- Nirav Modi
- Lyf Mobile
- Pepsi
- Garnier
In 2013, she made history as the first-ever Indian Guess girl. According to The Economic Times, the actress signed a one-year contract with Guess, whose worth was between $700,000 and $1.5 million.
Earnings from music
Even though she has not released any songs recently, her vocal skills are just as incredible as her acting ones. In 2011, she signed a contract with Universal Music Group, where she collaborated with Pitbull and released Exotic. The song was used as the official theme song of the 2012 Guinness International Champion Cup.
Some of her other popular songs include:
- Baba (Female Cover)
- Aas Paas Khuda
- Tujhe Bhula Diya (Remix)
- Anjaana Anjaani
- Kar Doon Kamaal
- Akhiyan Lada Jaa
- Girls Like To Swing
- Chhup Jaa Chhup Jaa
Properties and other investments
The actress has invested in multiple tech companies, including the social media app, Bumble, and the coding education startup, Holberton School. She has also invested in a whole lot of real estate.
She owns nine properties, five of them are located in Mumbai, and she also owns a New York loft. In addition, she has a home in Beverly Hills, which her husband purchased at $6.5 million in 2018.
In 2019, the actress and her husband spent $20 million on a brand new mansion in Encino, California. The house is situated on a 20,000square feet piece of land with seven bedrooms and 11 bathrooms. In 2016, she invested in the Purple Pebble Pictures production company.
She is one of the first Bollywood actresses to own a Royce-Royce luxury car valued at $300K. She also owns a Mercedes Benz S class worth $147K. Some of the other cars in her name include:
- Porsche
- Mercedes Benz E class
- BMW
Wedding expenditure
How much did Priyanka Chopra wedding's cost? The actress' wedding was worth $800,000. Here is the breakdown of the money used:
- Pre-wedding celebrations - $61,000
- Wedding reception - $61,000
- Hotel booking for an entire week - $461,000
- Traveling - Between $1,300 and $21,000
Ever since Chopra made her grand debut in the 2000 Miss World pageant, the actress, singer, and producer has been taking the entertainment world by storm—and it looks like she's just getting started. In addition to global fame, Priyanka Chopra's net worth has grown steadily too.
