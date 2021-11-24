Who is Zhuri James, Lebron James's daughter? Everything you need to know

The year 2014 brought a rare celebrity. Even before she was born, Zhuri James was well known. Her parents' joy of expecting a third born became an overflow, and after her birth, the joy became real, and it has continued.

Zhuri James is the celebrity daughter of the basketball star legend LeBron and Savannah. She is well known for being a young YouTuber who posts videos on her channel and attract massive followers. The channel, which is under her parents' control, has attracted many followers and subscribers.

Zhuri James' profile summary

Full Name: Zhuri Nova James

Zhuri Nova James Nationality: American

American Zodiac: Libra

Libra Age: 7 years (as of 2021)

7 years (as of 2021) Date of birth : October 22, 2014

: October 22, 2014 Place of birth : Cleveland, Ohio United States

: Cleveland, Ohio United States Gender: Female

Female Hometown: Ohio, U.S.A

Ohio, U.S.A Profession: YouTuber, host, dancer, model

YouTuber, host, dancer, model Years active: 2014 - present

2014 - present Religion: Christianity

Christianity Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Eye colour: Black

Black Hair colour: Black

Black Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Single

Single Father: LeBron James

LeBron James Mother: Savannah James

Savannah James Grandmother : Gloria

: Gloria Siblings: Bronny Maxymus James and Bryce James.

Bronny Maxymus James and Bryce James. School: Sierra Canyon School Chatsworth, Los Angeles.

Sierra Canyon School Chatsworth, Los Angeles. Instagram: @allthingszhuri

@allthingszhuri Facebook : @All Things Zhuri

: @All Things Zhuri YouTube: All Things Zhuri

All Things Zhuri Net worth: $1 million

Early life

Nova is still in her early years of life. She is the third-born and the only daughter of the sports legend LeBron James and Savannah James. The celebrity was born on October 22, 2014, in Cleveland, Ohio, United States.

Zhuri James' age is seven years as of 2021, and she got her name from her mother. The name is of Swahili origin meaning 'beautiful'. Her elder brothers are Bronny Maxymus James and Bryce James. She studies at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Los Angeles.

The celebrity child goes to the same school as his two brothers. The school is a private co-educational day school. Unlike most children, Zhuri came to popularity before she was born. Her parents Lebron James and his sweetheart Savannah James who announced their third child expectancy.

Nova was welcomed with great exhalation by her immediate family members, including her parents, brothers, and grandmother. Zhuri's birth came when his father was one week away from attending the season opener against New York Knicks while playing for the Cleveland Cavalier.

Rise to stardom

Nova is a YouTube star who started her career at a tender age. After her expected birth, her parents did not post any of her photos on social media. Zhuri was first seen in public when she appeared at the NBA finals during Game 7.

Zhuri has her YouTube channel called All Things Zhuri. The channel has 208k+ subscribers. She mostly posts pictures and videos of herself and her family members. All her videos attract significant traffic.

Zhuri's first video was an introduction to her channel. She later continued to upload other videos, and she has altogether uploaded 11 videos on her Youtube channel. Of all her videos, the most viewed video was the snack video with her dad.

The video attracted more than 3.5 million views. Similarly, she posts baking videos, yoga videos, and painting videos on her channel. Besides the YouTube channel, she has an Instagram account under @allthingszhuri, which has over 309K followers online.

Since Zhuri is too young to control her social media platforms, her social media pages are under her parents' control.

Nova's social media pages have a massive following, as shown below:

Zhuri has gone beyond the expectations of many in different ways. She is a celebrity on social media and has been working on modelling for a campaign. The campaign move is not new as her father, mother, and grandmother are activists and philanthropists.

The courage in young Zhuri marvels many. The beauty has been working as a model for Disney Princess Collection by Janie and Jack. The move is an inspiration by various Disney princesses such as Ariel, Tiana, Cinderella, and Belle.

Zhuri’s campaign adds a modern twist to classic fairytale fashion. Its main aim is for children across the globe to share their kindness as shown by characters of different iconic Disney princesses by using the hashtag #UltimatePrincessCelebration.

Zhuri James' family

Zhuri comes from a tight-knit family known as the James crew. The family enjoys having time together, as portrayed by their fun whenever they are together, whether on social media showing their dance moves or enjoying LeBron's famous Taco Tuesday.

Zhuri James's father, LeBron James, is a renowned basketballer. He is a four times MVP winner of the NBA. LeBron James has a net worth of $850 million as of 2021. This makes him the 5th World's highest-paid basketballer. Besides being a player, the NBA celebrity opened a charitable organization known as the LeBron James Family Foundation, which aims at developing his hometown, Akron.

On the other hand, Savannah, Zhuri’s mother, is a successful entrepreneur. She owns a furniture line with American Signature called Home Court. In addition, she has set up mentorship programs. As if that is not enough, Savannah is also an interior designer. Savannah has accumulated a net worth of $50 million as of 2021.

Savannah is on top of that, the founder of the mentorship program called Women of Our Future. The programs aim to provide one-on-one counselling and support as they focus on 9th and 10th grade. Zhuri’s brothers are still in school. However, both of them are pursuing basketball like their father.

Zhuri James' net worth

Zhuri is relatively young to earn a salary, income, or have a net worth. However, through YouTube and modelling, she has acquired a net worth of $1 million as of 2021.

Zhuri James' fast facts

Here are quick facts about LeBron James' famous daughter. They include:

Why is LeBron James' daughter famous? Zhuri James is popular became she comes from a celebrity family. She also owns a YouTube channel. How old is LeBron James daughter? Zhuri was born on October 22, 2014. She is, therefore, seven years old as of 2021. What is Lebron James' daughter name? Lebron James' daughter is Zhuri Nova. How old is Zhuri? She is seven years old as of 2021. What is Zhuri's full name? Her full name is Zhuri Nova James. Where is Zhuri from? Zhuri was born in Cleveland, Ohio, United States. Who are the Zhuri James' brothers? Zhuri’s brothers are Bronny Maxymus and Bryce.

Being a celebrity even before birth is an achievement of a chosen few, and Zhuri James has proven that it is possible to be popular before and after birth. In a significant way, the seven-year-old has defended the celebrity status crowned to her by her parents by being an active YouTuber, model, host, and dancer.

