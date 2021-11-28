Pokeprincxss: What happened to the TikTok and Twitch superstar?

Pokeprincxss is a social media influencer and streamer from the United States. The celebrity is well-known on TikTok and Twitch, where she has a large fan base. Her celebrity status, however, has been marred by controversy. Discover what happened to TikTok and Twitch sensation Pokeprincxss.

Pokeprincxss' TikTok career



Pokeprincxss' social media posts have propelled her to internet celebrity. However, the streamer has recently been the subject of controversy. Her attempt to trademark her username got her into trouble. In addition, she has also been charged and accused of child negligence.

Pokeprincxss' profile summary

Real name: Marissa Cloutier

Marissa Cloutier Nickname: Pokeprincxss, Digitalprincxss

Pokeprincxss, Digitalprincxss Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: January 17, 1997

January 17, 1997 Age: 24 years old (as of 2021)

24 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: The United States

The United States Nationality: American

American Current residence: Fort Myers, Florida, US

Fort Myers, Florida, US Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Height in feet and inches: 5' 4"

5' 4" Height in centimetres: 163

163 Weight in pounds: 119

119 Weight in kilograms: 54

54 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Hazel

Hazel Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Children: One

One Child's name: Onix

Onix Occupation: Streamer, gamer, social media personality, adult entertainer

Who is Pokeprincxss?

She is a TikTok superstar, Twitch streamer, YouTuber and adult entertainer from the United States. Pokeprincxss real name is Marissa Cloutier, and she was born on January 17, 1997, in the USA.

What is Pokeprincxss' age? The star turned 24 years on January 2021, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn. Unfortunately, she doesn't share any information about her family on social media. The only kin known to the public is her son, Onix.

She attended a local primary and secondary school near her home.

Pokeprincxss' TikTok career

It's unclear when the social media sensation first started posting on TikTok. Her content, on the other hand, has won her many fans around the world. Her uploads focus primarily on Pokémon characters/cosplay and gaming, hence her pen name, Pokeprincxss.

Pokeprincxss' OnlyFans career

Pokeprincxss decided to enter the world of adult entertainment after having a successful TikTok career. So when she launched her OnlyFans page, the internet celebrity made her first foray into adult entertainment.

Though some fans were outraged by her actions, others stood by her side the entire time. As a result, her OnlyFans page has a sizable following, though not as large as her social media accounts.

What happened to Pokeprincxss?

What happened to Pokeprincxss?



The social media star was sued for copyright infringement. So, who was suing Pokeprincxss? Gaming giants Nintendo were. In late 2020, Nintendo sent the star a cease-and-desist letter stopping her from trademarking her brand name.

The Pokerprincxss brand name got her in trouble for its association with the Pokemon brand. Pokeprincxss had used an online legal service website, LegalZoom, to try and trademark her pseudonym. However, Nintendo sent her a letter via LegalZoom warning her of legal ramifications if she did so.

Nintendo also sued her for using Pokemon imagery on the Pokeprincxss merch she sold on her online store. As a result, she was forced to pay for the merchandise she had sold that featured Pokemon branding.

How much did Nintendo sue Pokeprincxss for?

The amount of money that Nintendo sued Pokeprincxss is not known. However, the amount that she had to refund buyers from the pre-orders totalled $30,000.

According to Pokeprincxss, Nintendo severed ties with her due to her decision to venture into adult entertainment. However, the gaming behemoth has yet to respond to the allegation. So ultimately, fans will have to be content with the streamer's new brand name and identity.

What is Pokeprincxss' new name?

Digitalprincxss is Pokeprincxss's new name. Following a copyright infringement accusation, she changed her username across all platforms. Fans tried to help the star develop another brand name, but she finally opted for Digitalprincxss.

The streamer, however, did not lose her love for Nintendo and Pokemon after the fiasco. Instead, she took to social media to pledge her support for the brand and blamed herself for the situation.

So, if you're looking for the star on social media, you'll be relieved to know that she has a new username. The star is now known as Digitalprincxss on all social media and streaming platforms.

Why was Pokeprincxss arrested?

Why was Pokeprincxss arrested?



Marissa Cloutier was arrested on child neglect charges on August 25 in Fort Myers, Florida. The arrest came after a neighbour called the cops after discovering Cloutier's 4-year-old son, Onix, wandering around outside. Marissa was apprehended later and transported to Lee County, where she was charged.

Pokeprincxss took to social media to address her fans, claiming that fans took the Marissa Cloutier Lee County story out of context. Additionally, she claimed that some of the claims made about the story were false and tried to defend herself.

So, what was Marissa's take on the accusation? First, she explained that she had left the house to purchase laundry detergent to clean her child's bedsheet. However, after further probing by the police, she changed her story.

She claimed she had put her son to bed at 9 p.m. and gone to see friends 11 miles away. As a result of the whole fiasco, Marissa's mother arrived after her arrest and took custody of Onix.

The Twitch streamer was later taken to court and charged with child neglect. Marissa denied all the charges levelled against her. However, as of late October, the charges she was facing were all dropped due to a lack of evidence.

Pokeprincxss is a well-known streamer and social media personality. She recently changed her name on all her platforms to Digitalprincxss. Despite the move, her fan base continues to grow, and her content is constantly updated. However, recent events have landed the streamer in hot water.

