Who is Isaiah Stewart? Age, contract, net worth, latest updates

The National Basketball Association (NBA) is home to an array of “basket-aiming” professionals. Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry, and LeBron James are popular names on the NBA listing. However, NBA newcomers like Isaiah Stewart are not here to play, and he is already giving the big names a run for their money, literally.

Isaiah Stewart looks on during the game against the LA Clippers in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Adam Pantozzi

Source: Getty Images

Isaiah Stewart is a 20-year-old Jamaican-American who is already taking the basketball courts in a storm. He was drafted into the NBA only about a season ago, but his potential is off the charts, keeping him in the spotlight.

Isaiah Stewart's profile summary

Birth name : Isaiah Stewart II

: Isaiah Stewart II Date of birth: 22nd of May, 2001

22nd of May, 2001 Age : 20 years old (as of 2021)

: 20 years old (as of 2021) Profession : Basketball player

: Basketball player Famous for: Winning several awards in high school and college basketball

Winning several awards in high school and college basketball Current team : Detroit Pistons

: Detroit Pistons Position : Forward

: Forward Birthplace/hometown: Rochester, New York, United States

Rochester, New York, United States Nationality : American

: American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Current residence: United States

United States Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Ethnicity : Jamaican-American

: Jamaican-American Zodiac sign: Gemini

Gemini Height : 6 feet and 9 inches

: 6 feet and 9 inches Weight : 113 kilograms

: 113 kilograms Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Hair colour : Black

: Black Parents : Dela and Shameka Stewart

: Dela and Shameka Stewart Siblings : William Holloway, Krishna Stewart Boone, Shyasia Holloway, Latoya Stewart, Martin Stewart, and Terrence Holloway

: William Holloway, Krishna Stewart Boone, Shyasia Holloway, Latoya Stewart, Martin Stewart, and Terrence Holloway Marital status : Single

: Single Education: McQuaid Jesuit High School, Brighton; La Lumiere School in La Porte, Indiana; and University of Washington

Background information

The 20-year old Detroit Pistons power forward was born on the 22nd of May, 2001. This means that Isaiah Stewart's age is 20 years in 2021. His parents are Dela and Shameka Stewart. The father is a Jamaican who migrated to New York, where he met Shameka Holloway, who would later become his wife.

The 6’9 foot NBA star was born and bred in Rochester, New York. He grew up with his six siblings. Isaiah was very athletic and participated in boxing and soccer before diverting his attention to basketball because of his height. He was already about 6 feet tall by the time he was 12 years old and added 7 inches at age 14.

Stewart looks on during the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: David Liam Kyle

Source: Getty Images

Isaiah attended the McQuaid Jesuit High School in Rochester for two years before moving to La Lumiere School, where he was expected to hone his basketball skills. The school had a sound coaching system for potential sportsmen and women, and Isaiah made the most of his time there.

Interestingly, his skills on the court brought him to the high school basketball spotlight, and soon enough, colleges were rolling over each other to have him on their team. But, after high school, what school did Isaiah Stewart choose? Isaiah Stewart's Washington University pick put a rest to conversations about his college destination.

More so, it soon became about how soon he would be drafted into the Big Boys league, the NBA. But, unfortunately, his decision translated into a disappointment for popular teams like Syracuse, Duke, Michigan State and Kentucky.

Career

It is only fair to say that the former La Lumiere basketball player began a successful career from high school, which shot him into the ranks of NBA players. He won many awards while representing his high school team.

Some of these accolades include Mr Basketball USA, Naismith Prep Player of the Year. In addition, he featured in notable competitions like McDonald’s All-American Game, Nike Hoop Summit, Jordan Brand Classic while also getting listed in the USA Today All-USA first team.

The youngster won gold in the Under-17 Basketball World Cup with the United States team in FIBA 2018, hosted in Argentina. After Stewart performed exceptionally well in college basketball in the 2019/2020 season, he was named in the Freshman Team and All-Pac-12 first team. His basketball reputation skyrocketed after that season, and he was easily a potential NBA draft.

Isaiah Stewart's contract

Isaiah was the overall 16th player to be picked in the 2020 NBA draft by the Portland Trail Blazers. After a series of changes of players between teams, Isaiah Stewart's Pistons contract was announced on the 1st of December, 2020. He has represented the team since then and wears jersey number 28.

The contract is a 4-year deal, which will see him earn an average of $3,774,548 annually. His base salary in the 2021/2022 season is $3,277,080.

Net worth

The 20 years old has a guaranteed net worth of over $15 million. Isaiah Stewart's net worth is courtesy of his contract with the Detroit Pistons. In addition, he earns at least $3,277,080 per year, which translates into a monthly income of approximately $273,000.

Isaiah Stewart is currently ranked in the bottom 200 of the NBA highest earners, although he is still young and can play his way into big-time money like Steph Curry and James Harden.

Stewart in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in New York City. Photo: Mike Stobe

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Isaiah Stewart's rookie card is up for grabs for as low as $4.50 on platforms like eBay if you are hoping to get some of his merch.

Latest updates

Isaiah may be young, but he is never shy of slugging it out on the court against more popular players. Unfortunately, his enthusiasm and maybe youthful grit got him into trouble on the 21st of November, 2021, during a game between the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers.

The youngster got into an on-court scuffle with opposing team player LeBron James. LeBron’s elbow caught young Stewart in the eye while they were hustling for a ball, resulting in a bleeding face for the latter.

Stewart didn’t take kindly to this development and chased LeBron James up and down the court in a manner that most pundits have described as unprofessional. His teammates stopped him from carrying out whatever intention that he had against “King James”. Both players were eventually ejected from the game.

Isaiah has been suspended for their next two games against the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks, respectively. However, his counterpart got away with lesser punishment as he will be missing only the game against the New York Knicks.

The young Jamaican-American Isaiah Stewart's is fast becoming one of the next big things to happen to the National Basketball Association. He does not seem to be going slow anytime soon.

