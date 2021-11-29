Where is Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes now? Trial, husband, voice, documentary

Indeed, life is full of roses and thorns as both the poor and rich have their share of their troubles, such as the case of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes. She is an American former businesswoman, the world's youngest self-made female billionaire, and the founder of Theranos, a now-defunct health technology company.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes leaves the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building and US Courthouse in San Jose, California. Photo: Jane Tyska

Source: Getty Images

Elizabeth Holmes is accused of making false claims about her firm Theranos, including its technology capable of detecting diseases with a drop of blood. She is currently facing several charges for her past fraudulent activities and risks spending at least 20 years of her life in jails if found guilty.

Profile summary

Full name: Elizabeth Anne Holmes

Elizabeth Anne Holmes Date of birth: 3rd of February, 1984

3rd of February, 1984 Age : 37 years old (as of 2021)

: 37 years old (as of 2021) Place of birth: Washington DC

Washington DC Nationality : American

: American Gender : Female

: Female Occupation : Founder of Theranos (Health-technology startup)

: Founder of Theranos (Health-technology startup) Marital status: Married

Married Spouse : William Billy Evans

: William Billy Evans Children : William Holmes Evans

: William Holmes Evans Residence : Green Gables estate outside Palo Alto, California

: Green Gables estate outside Palo Alto, California Education : Stanford University (degree incomplete)

: Stanford University (degree incomplete) Parents : Christian Rasmus Holmes IV and Noel Anne Daoust

: Christian Rasmus Holmes IV and Noel Anne Daoust Sibling : Christian Holmes V

: Christian Holmes V Height : 1.69 m

: 1.69 m Eye colour: Bright blue

Bright blue Hair : Blonde

: Blonde Religion : Christain

: Christain Zodiac sign: Aquarius

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Background information

Elizabeth Anne Holmes is an American who was given birth on the 3rd of February, 1984, in Washington, DC. She hails from the union of Christian Rasmus Holmes IV and Noel Anne Daoust. She has a younger brother, Christian Holmes V.

Elizabeth's father, Christian Rasmus Holmes IV, was a vice president at Enron. This energy company later went bankrupt after an accounting fraud scandal. Nevertheless, he held executive positions in government agencies such as USAID, the EPA, and USTDA.

Theranos founder and former CEO Elizabeth Holmes goes through a security checkpoint at the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building in San Jose, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan

Source: Getty Images

Her mother, Noel Anne, worked as a Congressional committee staffer.

Elizabeth's education and career

As for the Theranos founder's education, she attended St. John's School in Houston in her high school days. In addition, she loves computer programming and sold one of her C++ compilers to Chinese universities.

As for her college, Holmes attended Stanford University, and she studied chemical engineering. During her studies, she worked as a student researcher and laboratory assistant in the School of Engineering.

At the end of her first year in college, Holmes began working in a laboratory at the Genome Institute Lab in Singapore. She was assigned to collect several blood samples of SARS-CoV-1 (severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus).

With the nature of her job and her aspiration to start her business, Elizabeth dropped out of Stanford's School of Engineering in March 2004 at the age of 19. Instead, she decided to use her tuition fee to start her consumer healthcare technology firm.

Relationship and family

The famous entrepreneur has had her share of heartbreaks before meeting William Billy Evans. Before her marriage in 2019, the Theranos founder was romantically entangled with Ramesh Sunny Balwani, a Pakistani-born Hindu. In 2002, the 19 years old Elizabeth and Sunny Balwani, who was 20 years older than she, became very close.

In 2005, Elizabeth secretly started dating the number two man and chief operating officer of Theranos, Sunny Balwani. But, unfortunately, their romantic relationship ended with Balwani leaving his role in Theranos during Elizabeth's investigation in 2016.

In 2019, Holmes was engaged to William Billy Evans after meeting at a party in 2017. Elizabeth Holmes' husband is the heir to Evans Hotel Group and a major player in the Silicon Valley scene. He was an employee at LinkedIn and recently worked at Luminar as the Director of Special Projects.

The couple officially tied the knot in a private ceremony during the summer of 2019 and had their first baby in July 2021. Beautifully, Elizabeth's husband has been a supportive spouse as he has given her his MIT signet ring and helped with the legal expenses of her court case.

Elizabeth Holmes's trials

Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and chief executive of Theranos, is currently facing a court case of revolutionising blood testing technology with massive fraud. She was expelled from her company and charged in a federal fraud court case for advertising an essentially fake product to multi-millionaire investors, pharmacies, and hospitals.

Unfortunately, Silicon Valley's unicorn health startups were forced to close their labs and testing centres on the 4th of September, 2018. However, during the trial, Elizabeth took a defence against the 11 charges of wire fraud and conspiracy in connection with her leadership of Theranos.

Nevertheless, the criminal fraud trial took a break for the Thanksgiving holiday after the Theranos CEO gave a brief testimony on the 19th of November, 2021. The subsequent trial is scheduled to run until mid-December 2021, with each of her 11 charges carrying a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison if found guilty.

Elizabeth Holmes' documentary

As the famous dubious youngest-self-made billionaire Elizabeth Holmes' trial against the US government and other investors continues, several videos and memes about the situation have persisted. One of the most popular videos about it is HBO's Holmes-centric 2019 documentary titled The Inventor: Out for Blood.

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes leaves the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building in downtown San Jose, California. Photo: Nhat V. Meyer

Source: Getty Images

The documentary, produced by Alex Gibney, detailed everything about the rise and fall of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos. The documentary is now available for rental on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, YouTube, and more.

Elizabeth Holmes' voice

Presently, there are yet to uncover several fascinating stories about the Theranos founder, but something is striking about her deep baritone voice. While many people claim that she fakes it, Holmes has always affected people with her voice.

Yet, according to some legal experts, it's unlikely Holmes will speak in the courtroom, even though she is on the defence's witness list.

Net worth

Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' net worth in 2015 was estimated to be about $4.5 billion by Forbes. However, in 2016, Holmes's net worth was badly affected due to the series of stories from the Wall Street Journal exposing her deficiencies and misleading claims. Currently, according to the Celebrity Net Worth website, her net worth is zero.

While Holmes may not have any money of hers, she is married to William Billy Evans, the heir to Evans Hotel Group, in Southern California.

Where is Elizabeth Holmes now?

The Theranos founder is currently on trial, although she lives with her husband and child on a 74-acre worth $135 million. It is on Green Gables estate outside Palo Alto, California. The estate has four pools with a stadium-sized Roman pool, a tennis court, a flower and vegetable garden, and a reservoir exclusively for the property.

Even though there have been several exciting and upsetting pieces of information in the story of Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, justice still has her number intact. Yet, despite the various charges and accusations against the Theranos founder, she has been allowed to stay with her family until proven guilty in court.

NBA player may be a newcomer, but he is already giving the big names a run for their money. As published on Yen.com.gh, Stewart was drafted into the NBA only about a season ago and is already making waves.

Isaiah Stewart was very athletic while growing up and participated in boxing and soccer before he decided to divert his attention to basketball due to his height. So far, he has received several accolades, including Mr Basketball USA and Naismith Prep Player of the Year.

Source: Yen News