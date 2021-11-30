Who is Rebecca Gayheart? Age, Instagram, net worth, wedding, movies and TV shows

With over 15 years of experience in the film industry, Rebecca Gayheart is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable actresses in the American film industry. Known for her bright smile and soft-spoken ways, Rebecca has stolen the hearts of fans and dazzled critics left and right. As an actress, she has proven that she is not just a pretty face, but also a talented actress who can tackle parts in a variety of genres, be it comedy, action or adventure.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Rebecca Gayheart attends PORTER's Incredible Women Gala 2018 at Ebell of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Rebecca Gayheart wears the hats of an actress and model. She began her modelling career in the 1980s. She is known for appearing in a student short film by director Brett Ratner with whom she had a romantic relationship.

Rebecca Gayheart's profile summary

Full Name: Rebecca Gayheart

Rebecca Gayheart Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Mixed-race

Mixed-race Zodiac: Leo

Leo Age: 50 years

50 years Date of birth: August 12, 1971

August 12, 1971 Place of birth : Hazard, Kentucky U.S.A.

: Hazard, Kentucky U.S.A. Gender: Female

Female Hometown: Kentucky U.S.

Kentucky U.S. Profession: Actress, model

Actress, model Height : 5 feet 7 inches (1.7m)

: 5 feet 7 inches (1.7m) Weight: 56 kg (123 lbs)

56 kg (123 lbs) Eye colour: Green

Green Hair colour : Blonde

: Blonde Body type: Slim

Slim Sexual orientation : Straight

: Straight Marital status: Divorced

Divorced Ex- partner : Brett Ratner

: Brett Ratner Ex-spouse: Eric Dane

Eric Dane Children : Billie Beatrice, Georgia Geraldine

: Billie Beatrice, Georgia Geraldine Parents: Curtis Gayheart and Flora Gayheart

Curtis Gayheart and Flora Gayheart Sisters : Elizabeth Gayheart and Rachel Gayheart

: Elizabeth Gayheart and Rachel Gayheart Brother : Curtis Wayne Gayheart

: Curtis Wayne Gayheart School : Knott County Central High School, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, Professional Children’s School

: Knott County Central High School, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, Professional Children’s School Net worth: $5 million

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Early life

Rebecca Gayheart was born on August 12, 1971, in Hazard, Kentucky, U.S.A to Curtis Gayheart (father) and Flonera Gayheart (mother). Rebecca's father worked as a miner and a coal-truck driver, while her mother was an independent beauty consultant.

The actress is the third born of four children. She has two sisters, Elizabeth Gayheart and Rachel Gayheart. Rebecca's brother is called Curtis Wayne Gayheart. Rebecca's family belongs to German, English, Scottish and Scot-Irish descent.

Rebecca spent most of her early years in Pinetop, Kentucky, before relocating to New York City after winning a local modelling contest.

Like any other child of her time, Rebecca went to school. She started her schooling at Knott County Central High School before relocating to New York, where she completed her education at the Professional Children's School. After high school, the celebrity attended the actors’ conservatory of the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

Career

Rebecca Gayheart attends The Los Angeles Premiere Of "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: David Crotty

Source: Getty Images

Rebecca Gayheart started her career while in her school. During her first year in high school, the actress starred in a stage play that chronicled the life of Lizzie Borden. In the play, Rebecca acted as the titular Borden. While still in high school, she took part in a local modelling contest and won.

The win made her relocate to New York, where she would pursue her career professionally. While still studying in New York, Rebecca earned her living by appearing in Campbell's soup and Burger King commercials. In addition, she modelled for J.C. Penney catalogues.

The actress’s first film was a short film, Whatever Happened to Mason Resee? (1990). The film was performed at Brett Ratner's New York University. Later, she appeared in the Ratner directed music video, Nuttin’ But Love, conducted by Heavy D and the Boyz.

In the 1990s, Rebecca earned the moniker The Noxzema Girl. This followed the actress’s break into the television industry through Noxzema television commercials.

In 1992, Gayheart was cast in her first significant role in the soap opera Loving, where she starred as Hannah. Mayberry. The position became her eye-opener and propelled her into focused acting. She later appeared in a series of famous films and movies almost yearly.

From 1991 to 2009, Rebecca was actively acting. However, she fatally struck a young boy with her vehicle in Los Angeles. Rebecca Gayheart's accident was widely publicized, leading her to be sentenced to probation and community service. The incident made her take a break from her career for a few years.

She returned to acting several years later, appearing in recurring guest roles on the television series Dead Like Me (2003). After resurfacing, she reunited with Jawbreaker director Darren Stein in his comedy G.B.F. where she portrayed the mother of the gay teenage boy.

Rebecca Gayheart has appeared in multiple award-winning films since 1990. Some of her most famous movie appearancess include:

Somebody Is Waiting as Lilli (1990)

as Lilli (1990) Nothing to Lose as Danielle (1997)

as Danielle (1997) Scream 2 as Sorority Sister Lois (1997)

as Sorority Sister Lois (1997) Hairshirt as Jennifer Scott (1998)

as Jennifer Scott (1998) Urban Legend as Breanda Bates (1998)

as Breanda Bates (1998) Julie breaker as Julie Freeman (1999)

as Julie Freeman (1999) From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter as MaRY Newlie (2000)

as MaRY Newlie (2000) Shadow Hours as Chloe Holloway (2000)

as Chloe Holloway (2000) Urban Legends: Final Cut as Nurse Brenda Bates (2000)

as Nurse Brenda Bates (2000) Harvard man as Kelly Morgan (2001)

as Kelly Morgan (2001) Pipe Dream as Marliss Funt (2002)

as Marliss Funt (2002) Santa’s Slay as Gwen Mason (2005)

as Gwen Mason (2005) Bunny Whipped as Beatriz Magdalene Johnson (2007)

as Beatriz Magdalene Johnson (2007) G.B.F. as Mrs Daniels (2013)

as Mrs Daniels (2013) Grey Lady as Mabbie Wynn (2015)

as Mabbie Wynn (2015) Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as Billie Booth (2019)

Besides starring in films, Rebecca's outstanding roles have been noted in multiples of T.V. shows and soap operas. They include:

Rebecca Gayheart attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS in Culver City, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Loving as Hannah Mayberry (1992 – 1993)

as Hannah Mayberry (1992 – 1993) Vanishing Son as Clair Armstrong (1994)

as Clair Armstrong (1994) Earth 2 as Bess Martin (1994 -1995)

as Bess Martin (1994 -1995) Beverly Hills 90210 as Antonia Toni Marchette (1995)

as Antonia Toni Marchette (1995) Sliders as Natalie (1996)

as Natalie (1996) Invasion as Cassy Winslow (1997)

as Cassy Winslow (1997) Hercules as the voiuce of Medea (1998)

as the voiuce of Medea (1998) Wasteland as Samantha (1999)

as Samantha (1999) Inside Schwartz as Nadia (2001)

as Nadia (2001) Dead Like Me as Betty Rhomer (2003)

Relationship and dating history

When Rebecca Gayheart went to New York City at the age of 15, she got into a relationship with her director Brett Ratner. The relationship soon became a romantic one and the two dated for 13 years. Rebecca and Ratner were engaged in 1997, but the couple separated in 1999. Later, Gayheart dated and married actor Eric Dane.

Rebecca Gayheart's wedding was held on October 29, 2004, in Las Vegas. Rebecca and Dana got their firstborn daughter, Billie Beatrice, on March 3, 2010, in Los Angeles. The following year, they got their second-born daughter, Georgia Geraldine, on December 28, 2011.

Unfortunately, the actress filed for divorce from Dane in February 2018 after 14 years of marriage. She cited irreconcilable differences as the main reason behind the divorce.

Actor Eric Dane and actress Rebecca Gayheart attend the 16th annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Brentwood, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Rebecca Gayheart's net worth

Rebecca Gayheart has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2021. She has made such a huge sum of money from her successful career in film and modelling.

Rebecca Gayheart's fast facts

Who is Rebecca Gayheart? She is an American actress and model. Is Rebecca Gayheart black? No, she is not black. Rebecca is of German, English, Scottish and Scot-Irish descent Why did Rebecca Gayheart stop acting? She has not publicly offered any information as to why she has not participated in any acting gigs since 2019. Who is Rebecca Gayheart's spouse? She was married to Eric Dane. However, they divorced in February 2018. What is Rebecca Gayheart famous for? She is famous for her acting and modelling skills. Which films has Rebecca Gayheart starred in? Some of her most prominent films are Sliders, Vanished and Nothing to Lose.

Rebecca Gayheart is an American model and actress who has appeared in many films and television movies, including a starring role in Earth 2 1994-1995. At her age (50 years), she had dated two men, married one and later divorced. The actress is also a mother of two daughters. Gayheart has been one of the successful actresses since her teenage years.

Yen.com.gh shared an article about Adam Rothenberg, Charlene Mckenna's husband, age, acting roles, and net worth. He is an American movie and television actor. He is popularly known for his roles in The Serpent, Ripper Street, Mad Money, and The Immigrant.

Adam Rothenberg's story is a motivation to many who are almost giving up on life. So far, through determination, diligence, and possibly a sprinkle of luck, he has walked his way to the top.

Source: Yen