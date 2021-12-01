Tiana Gia Johnson: Who is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter?

Tiana Gia Johnson is Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Lauren Hashian's daughter. Her father is a well-known American entertainer and actor. Tiana's mother, on the other hand, is a renowned singer-songwriter. Discover who Tiana is and what her life has been like so far.

Tiana Gia Johnson is a famous child. She was born into fame thanks to her celebrity parents. But, how much do you know about her? Here is an in-depth look at the celebrity child.

Tiana Gia Johnson's profile summary

Name: Tiana Gia Johnson

Tiana Gia Johnson Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: April 17, 2018

April 17, 2018 Age: 3 years old (as of 2021)

3 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Place of birth: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Nationality: American

American Current residence: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Father: Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Mother: Lauren Hashian

Lauren Hashian Siblings: Jasmine Johnson, Simone Alexandra

Jasmine Johnson, Simone Alexandra Paternal grandfather: Rocky Johnson

Rocky Johnson Paternal grandmother: Ata Maivia

Ata Maivia Maternal grandfather: John "Sib" Hashian

John "Sib" Hashian Maternal grandmother: Suzanne (nee Jipp)

Suzanne (nee Jipp) Paternal uncle: Curtis

Curtis Paternal aunt: Wanda

Wanda Maternal uncle: Adam

Adam Maternal aunt: Aja

Early life

When was Tiana Gia Johnson born? She was born on 2018 April 17 in Los Angeles, California. Her parents are Dwayne Johnson and Lauren Hashian. Gia is the second born child to Lauren Hashian and the third born to her father.

Gia has two siblings, sisters Jasmine Johnson and Simone Alexandra Johnson.

How old is Jasmine Johnson now? She is five years old and turns six on December 16, 2021. Their elder sister, Simone Alexandra, is 20 years old in 2021. She was born on 2001 August 14 in Davie, Florida, United States.

How old is Tiana Johnson?

What is Tiana Gia Johnson's age? She is three years old as of April 2021, and her zodiac sign is Aries.

Who are Tiana Gia Johnson's parents?

Tiana's parents are well-known celebrities in the entertainment industry. Dwayne, her father, is an actor, former professional wrestler, influencer, and producer. He was born in Hayward, California, on May 2, 1972, and turned 49 years old in 2021.

Tiana's paternal grandparents are Rocky Johnson and Ata Maivia. Her father is a descendant of the Anoa'i family, a professional wrestler family from American Samoa. Rosey, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi, Umaga, and WWE Hall of Famer Yokozuna are all family members.

On the other hand, Lauren Hashian, Tiana's mother, is a well-known singer and songwriter. She was born on September 8, 1984, in Lynnfield, Massachusetts. Lauren is 37 years old in 2021, and her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Tiana Gia's maternal grandparents are John "Sib" Hashian, a Boston classic rock band member, and Suzanne Hashian (nee Jipp), a housewife.

When did Tiana Gia Johnson's parents meet?

Tiana's parents met in 2006 at the filming of the movie, The Game Plan. However, Gia's father was still married to Dany Garcia. Dwayne remained friends with Lauren and did not start dating until after the divorce.

When did Tiana Gia Johnson's parents reveal that they were expecting?

Dwayne Johnson announced Lauren's second pregnancy to the world on December 11, 2017, via Instagram. In the post, he posted a picture with a caption:

Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement - IT'S A GIRL! @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we'll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil' sis And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful oestrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. Only dude. I wouldn't have it any other way.

Tiana has grown into a strong and happy girl in the four years since the announcement. Fans reacted positively to Dwayne Johnson and Tiana Gia Johnson's Instagram posts. Their bond is apparent, and they genuinely enjoy each other's company.

Tiana Gia Johnson is the third child of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. She has become an internet sensation due to her father's social media posts. She is, however, still young and has much to offer in the future.

