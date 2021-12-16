Kourtney and Travis relationship timeline: Their journey together over the years

In January 2021, news broke out that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were dating. However, many people were not surprised, especially those that followed the two celebrities closely. That is because Kourtney and Travis have been friends for a long time.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Barker and Mary Kardashian attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

Kourtney Mary Kardashian is an American media personality, model, and socialite born on 18 April 1979 (age 42 as of 2021). She is best known for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, alongside her sisters Kim and Khloe Kardashian.

Kourtney and Travis' relationship timeline

Travis Barker is an American musician born on 14 November 1975 (age 46). He is the lead drummer of Blink-182. Kourtney and Travis have been in a relationship officially since January 2021 and are now proving to be among the favourite celebrity couples. Here is their relationship timeline:

The mid-2000s: Kourtney and Travis met

What is Kourtney and Travis relationship timeline? One can argue that Travis Barker has admired the Kardashians since 2015. In an interview, Travis admits he had a crush on Kourtney’s sister, Kim Kardashian. Travis and Kim met in the mid-2000s when the drummer hooked up with Paris Hilton, and Kim was Paris’ assistant.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Although he enjoyed Paris’ company, Barker loved curvy girls, and Kim Kardashian was eye candy. However, Kim and Travis never dated, and Mary had an on-again, off-again relationship with Scott Disick.

February 2019: The two started dating

Rumours of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker dating emerged in February 2019 when the paparazzi spotted them in Malibu. The two had maintained a close friendship since they appeared on Keeping up with the Kardashians and Kocktails with Khloe.

When People Magazine interviewed him about his relationship with Mary in March 2019, Travis answered that they were friends, but he loved her and her family to death. In January 2021, Kourtney uploaded a photo on her Instagram account relaxing in Palm Springs.

After a short while, Barker also uploaded several pictures on his account with the same background. It then emerged that Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian were close and had unreal chemistry.

In February 2021, Barker commented on one of Kourtney’s Instagram photos with a red heart emoji. Then, in March, Travis admitted to The Drew Barrymore Show that he was spending time with a woman who is a great mom and friend.

In March 2021, Kourtney and Travis Barker went on a double date with Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly in Vegas. On 9 April 2021, Mary shared a photo of Travis Barker’s chest, which had a tattoo of her name. When Kourtney Kardashian turned 42 on 18 April 2021, Barker shared a viral tribute on Instagram that showed pictures of the two making out.

During Mother’s Day on 10 May 2021, Barker bought many gifts for his girlfriend and made three massive floral arrangements to celebrate her. On 26 May 2021, Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler came out in public and said her ex-husband had a relationship with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney’s young sister, during their marriage.

Moakler claimed that the affair between the two was why she filed for divorce in 2008. Kim later responded by saying it was not true and that the two were just friends.

17 October 2021: Mary and Barker got engaged

On 17 October 2021, Kourtney and Travis confirmed their engagement. Barker proposed to Mary at the Rosewood Miramar hotel in Montecito, California. Mary later showed off an oval-shaped engagement ring on her Instagram account.

Who has Kourtney Kardashian dated?

Kourtney Kardashian's boyfriend's list is not as long as many people believe. She has dated a few famous men but never got married to any one of them. Here are the men she has dated:

Scott Disick

Television personalities Scott Disick (L) and Mary Kardashian arrive at his birthday celebration at 1 OAK Nightclub at The Mirage Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: David Becker

Source: Getty Images

Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian dated for nine years. However, their relationship was steady because they kept going their separate ways and reconciling later. The pair met in 2006 after a mutual friend introduced them. Two years later, Scott and Mary broke up.

In 2009, the two got back together and welcomed their first child, Mason Disick. Their relationship continued until July 2015, when they broke up for good. Within their dating period, Scott and Mary welcomed three children, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick. The three remain Kourtney’s children with Scott.

Younes Bendjima

Younes Bendjima (L) and Mary Kardashian arrive for The Syrian American Medical Society hosts the Voices in Displacement Gala at Riviera. Photo: Gabriel Olsen

Source: Getty Images

Mary Kardashian dated former boxer and model Younes Bendjima between 2017 and 2018. Kourtney is 14 years older than Younes. Their relationship ended within a year.

Travis Barker

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian started dating in 2019. The two announced their relationship in January 2021 after several years of rumours. In October 2021, Barker proposed to Mary as the pair got engaged.

Who are Travis Barker’s children?

Barker has two children from his marriage to Shanna Moakler. Barker married Shanna in 2004, and the couple enjoyed four years of marriage before they divorced in 2008. On 9 October 2003 (age 18), they welcomed their first child, Landon Asher.

The pair’s second child, daughter Alabama Luella was born on 24 December 2005 (age 16). After proposing to marry Mary, he will become a stepdad to Kourtney’s three children, Mason Disick, Penelope Disick, and Reign Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker announced their relationship in January 2021. In October 2021, Kourtney and Travis got engaged. Although their romance has been public knowledge for a few months, they have been friends for a long time and started dating in 2019.

Yen.com.gh shared an article about Mike Holmes current partner and dating history. Mike Holmes has eventually found his ideal partner years after separating from Alexandra Lorex. He is currently in a relationship with Anna Zappia. They started dating in 2000.

Source: YEN.com.gh