Who is Dina Shihabi? Age, ethnicity, family, movies and TV shows, latest news

Talent and passion are related in a big way. Through passion, Dina Shihabi was able to achieve her desired career. Her talent was realized while still pursuing her primary education. Dina chose to follow her teacher's advice to pursue acting as a profession. Today, she has made remarkable appearances and is an icon for the Middle-East and New York entertainment industry.

Dina Shihabi attends Netflix's "Altered Carbon" Season 2 Photo Call at AMC Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Dina Shihabi is a Saudi-Arabian-Palestinian actress working in the United States. She is famous for her role, Dig 301, in the television series Altered Carbon in 2020. In addition, Dina has made a record for being the first woman from the Middle East to be accepted into Juilliard and NYU Graduate Acting programs.

Dina Shihabi's profile summary

Full name: Dina Shihabi

Dina Shihabi Nationality: Arab-European

Arab-European Ethnicity: Saudi-Palestinian and European

Saudi-Palestinian and European Zodiac: Virgo

Virgo Age: 32 years (as of 2022)

32 years (as of 2022) Date of birth: September 22, 1989

September 22, 1989 Place of birth: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Gender: Female

Female Religion: Muslim

Muslim Hometown: Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Residence: New York

New York Profession : Actress

: Actress Years active: 2009 to present

2009 to present Height: 5 feet 5 inches

5 feet 5 inches Weight: 60 kg

60 kg Body mass index: 21

21 Hobby: Dancing

Dancing Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Light brown

Light brown Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Marital status: Single

Single Father : Ali Shihabi

: Ali Shihabi Mother : Nadia Shihabi

: Nadia Shihabi Brother: Omar Ali Shihabi

Omar Ali Shihabi School : Al Maweakeb School, Emirates International School and Dubai American Academy, New York University, American Academy of Dramatic Arts

: Al Maweakeb School, Emirates International School and Dubai American Academy, New York University, American Academy of Dramatic Arts Salary: $47,000 to $70,000 (annually)

$47,000 to $70,000 (annually) Net worth: $1.7 million

Early life

Dina Shihabi was born on September 22, 1989, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The actress grew up in Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Beirut. Dina's father is Ali Shihabi, and he is half- Saudi half - Norwegian.

Her mother, Nadia Shihabi, is half Palestinian, half –German and Haitian. Based on her parent’s ethnicity, Dina's family belongs to Saudi-Palestinian and European origins.

Dina has one brother named Omar Ali Shihabi. While in Dubai, she attended Al Maweakeb School, Emirates International School and Dubai American Academy. Later, Dina attended New York University to pursue her Masters in Fine Arts.

Career

Dina Shihabi attends The 24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

From an early age, Dina enjoyed watching films. When she was 11 years old, she started taking dance lessons from Sharmilla Kamte at the Dubai Community Theatre and Arts Centre. The lessons made her become a member of the modern professional dance team.

While still in school, she participated in school plays and portrayed outstanding performance. The performance made her teacher, Nancy Mock, encourage her to pursue an acting career. She followed her teacher's advice, and in 2007, she went to New York City to pursue it.

The multi-ethnic actress attended the American Academy of Dramatic Arts for two years. In 2010, Dina made acting professional and was accepted by the Juilliard and the graduate Acting Program at the New York University Tisch School for the Arts.

Due to her incredible talent, NYU waived a requirement for a bachelor's degree and admitted her despite her lacking the qualifications. As a result, she became the first woman from the Middle East to be accepted into Juilliard and NYU Graduate Acting programs.

In February 2019, Dina main recognition came when she was cast in the main role of Dig 301 for Netflix’s second season of Altered Carbon. The film was released in 2020. The talented actress has featured in other films portraying outstanding performances. Diana movies and TV shows appearances include;

David, acting as Aisha (2011)

acting as Aisha (2011) Ben (2013)

(2013) Amira and San , acting as Amira Jarafi (2014)

, acting as Amira Jarafi (2014) Cigarete Soup (2015)

(2015) Cul-de- Sac-short film ( 2016)

film ( 2016) Madam Secretary season 2 acting as Hijriyyyah Al Bouri (2016)

season 2 acting as Hijriyyyah Al Bouri (2016) Cherry Pop (2017)

(2017) Daredevil acting as Neda Kazemi (2018)

acting as Neda Kazemi (2018) Jack Ryan cast season 1 acting as Hanin Suleiman (2018)

cast season 1 acting as Hanin Suleiman (2018) Ramy, acting as Nour (2019)

acting as Nour (2019) Altered Carbon acting as Dig 301 (2020)

Latest news

Dina Shihabi is set to participate in Netflix's upcoming miniseries, Painkiller. The series is about the origin of the US's ongoing opioid epidemic, and the role played by the pharmaceuticals company Purdue Parma.

In 2018, Dina was shamed by her father, Ali Shihabi, for appearing in a sex scene. The scene was with her on-screen husband, Mousa Bin Suleiman. According to a twit by her father, this is not how she was raised and did not reflect the values of her culture.

Social media

Saudi Arabian actress Dina Shihabi arrives for the screening of the film "Jack Ryan" during the opening of the 58th Monte-Carlo Television Festival in Monaco. Photo: Valery Hache

Source: Getty Images

Dian Shihabi is an active social media personality. She is active on Twitter and Instagram. Her Twitter account, @dinashihabi, has more than 20k followers. Dina's Instagram page @dinashihabi has a massive following too. Her posts on the pages mainly major her life and career.

Dina Shihabi’s net worth

Dian Shihabi has accumulated wealth through her acting career. She has a net worth of $1.7 million. Besides acting, Dina’s family is well up. Her father is ins the director of the Arabian family. Dina’s salary ranges between $47,000 - $70,000 annually

Dina Shihabi’s fast facts

How old is Dina Shihabi? She was born on September 22, 1989; she is therefore 32 years old as of 2021. What is Dina Shihabi’s ethnicity? Based on her parent’s mixed ethnicity, she belongs to Saudi-Palestinian and European ethnicity. What is Dina Shihabi’s net worth? She has a net worth of $ 1 million as of 2021. Who are Dina Shihabi’s parents? Dina’s father is known as Ali Shihabi and her mother is Nadia Shihabi. Which is the most famous of Dina Shihabi’s movies? Her most famous movie is Altered Carbon, where she takes the role of Dig 301. Where is Dina Shihabi from? Dina Shihabi was born in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Who plays Miss Dig in Altered Carbon? Dina Shihabi plays Dig301 in the Altered Carbon. What is Dina Shihabi’s body mass index? She has a normal BMI of 21.

Dina Shihabi is a fighter and a focused actress too. Before she joined the acting industry, no other woman from her country had been admitted in the Juilliard and NYU Graduate Acting programs. Besides, she did not have a bachelor's degree, which was a major requirement for admission. However, she proved her worth through outstanding performances.

