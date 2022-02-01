Lebron James is one of the most recognizable names in the basketball world. His dominance in the NBA league is legendary, and he boasts of an impressive 17 NBA All-Star appearances. On top of that, he has an excellent career average of 27 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 7.4 assists. However, for most people, when it comes to greatness in the NBA, it is all about the championship rings. So, how many rings does Lebron have?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers plays the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado. Photo: Matthew Stockman

Source: Getty Images

LeBron Raymone James Sr. is an American professional basketball player for the Los Angeles Lakers. He is the only player to have won NBA championships with three franchises: the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Miami Heat, and the Lakers. Off the court, James has accumulated more wealth and fame from numerous endorsement contracts.

How many rings does Lebron have?

Currently, the NBA player has four rings in his possession. Below is everything on Lebron's rings, from years of the win to teams playing for and other details.

1. 2012 – Miami Heat Ring

Lebron James joined Miami Heat in 2010, alongside Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh. The trio had joined forces intending to win a championship ring. Before joining Miami, Lebron had been with Cleveland Cavaliers for seven seasons since he was first drafted in 2003.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

He had won several awards, from being named NBA MVP player several times and appearing in NBA All-Stars from 2005. However, the one thing that always eluded him while with the Cleveland Cavaliers was a championship ring. The decision to leave Cleveland Cavaliers and team up with Wade and Bosh at Miami Heat was unpopular for Lebron.

Many people criticized and vilified him, from his former club, fans, sports analysts, media, and other players. Even former NBA legends such as Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan felt the move was wrong. In his first season at Miami Heat, Lebron did not fare well due to increased pressure from media and NBA fans, who saw him as a villain.

He settled down in the 2011/12 season and focused on winning the title. He finished the season as NBA’s MVP and helped the Heats qualify for the playoffs. Lebron displayed impressive performance during the playoffs, which helped save the Miami Heat from elimination several times.

The team advanced to the finals, facing off against Oklahoma City Thunders, boasting a super trio – Kevin Durant, Russel Westbrook, and James Harden. The match against Oklahoma City Thunder was tough, with both teams being equally matched. However, Miami Heat came out on top, with Lebron winning his first-ever championship ring.

He was also voted Bill Russel NBA Finals MVP and averaged 28.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 7.4 assists during the finals. Lebron James’s first championship ring was presented to him during the 2012/13 season in the opening game against the Boston Celtics. It featured 219 diamonds and three onyx stones.

2. 2013 – Miami Heat Ring

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to the game against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

After winning the 2012 championship ring, Lebron James was no longer seen as a villain. His hard work had finally paid off, and he had made history by bringing the Heats their second ever NBA title. However, he was not content with just one ring. He came back the following season motivated to add another win to his name.

Throughout the 2013 season, Lebron displayed an exemplary performance that saw him win the hearts of many fans. He finished the season as the NBA's MVP, helped the Heat beat a 27-game winning streak, and averaged a season average of 26.8 points, eight rebounds, and 7.3 assists.

Once again, Miami Heat advanced to the NBA finals, and Lebron rose to the challenge. He led the team to a back-to-back championship win against San Antonio Spurs, scoring 37 points in the final game. He was also named the NBA Finals MVP for the second year in a row, a considerable feat.

Winning the 2013 NBA finals brought Lebron James' rings to count to two. The second ring was even more impressive than the first one. It featured 249 diamonds and a 14-karat black onyx stone. It also had two NBA trophies, signifying the Heats back to back wins. Lastly, it was inscribed with "World Champions" and Lebron's name and year of winning.

3. 2016 – Cleveland Cavaliers Ring

Lebron James made another attempt to win the championship with Heats in 2014, in what would have been a rare three-peat achievement. However, the team fell short of their dream, being eliminated by San Antonio Spurs in game 5.

The following season, Lebron returned to his former club, Cleveland Cavaliers, with a desire to help them win a championship. The move was well-received by many, compared to the backlash he received when he left the club.

Lebron's move back to the Cavaliers helped to re-ignite the team; it was experiencing a dismal performance in the four years he was away. Cavaliers also signed Kevin Love, forming another super tri with Kyrie Irving and Lebron. During the 2014/15 season, the Cavaliers advanced to the playoffs and later the finals against Golden State Warriors.

As a result, Lebron became one of the few players to ever play in five consecutive NBA finals. However, the team faced an enormous challenge, with Love and Irving being sidelined by injuries. Ultimately, the team lost, but Lebron’s performance was impressive.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers dribbles against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. Photo: Michael Reaves

Source: Getty Images

In the 2015/16 season, Lebron again helped the Cavaliers advance to the playoffs finals in a rematch of the previous year with the Golden State Warriors. Unfortunately, the team experienced a dismal performance in the opening series of the finals, going down 3-1. However, he displayed an impressive performance, scoring 41 points in games 5 and 6, forcing a game 7.

Lebron sealed the 2015/16 season with an incredible performance in the final game. Consequently, Cleveland Cavaliers won their first championship ring and the first professional sports championship in over 50 years. It was also the first time an NBA team had come back from a 3-1 loss in the finals.

With the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers win, Lebron championships now totalled at three. In addition, the 2016 ring had an impressive 400 diamonds, as well as the unique Cleveland’s trademark “C” wrapping around the championship trophy.

4. 2020 – Los Angeles Lakers Ring

Lebron left the club a second after two more seasons in which Cleveland Cavaliers advanced to the playoffs finals (but with no wins). Then, in the 2018/2019 season, he signed with the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers were looking up to him for a championship win, having experienced several years of drought; they had not made it into the playoffs for four years.

Lebron's chance for another NBA championship came during the 2019/20 season. At the time, the NBA was being played in a bubble due to Covid-19. Nevertheless, the Lakers advanced to the playoffs finals thanks to Lebron’s exemplary performance.

He faced off against his former team, Miami Heat, clinching his fourth ring during game 6 of the finals series. Lebron four championship wins are legendary in that he is currently the only active NBA player with four rings. He is also one of the few players who won the championships with three outfits.

How many rings does Lebron have? He has four. His championship rings are a testament to his prowess on the court. And while championship rings are not an accurate measure of prowess in NBA, all of the four rings that Lebron hold are legendary. Furthermore, in each of the four wins, he has contributed significantly to the teams he was playing for.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about Logan Paul's boxing record. Logan Paul's boxing record has been a point of enquiry for many. Logan is an American YouTuber and social media personality. Apart from posting on his own YouTube channel, he has been running a podcast since November 2018.

Source: YEN.com.gh