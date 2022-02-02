Since technology evolved, YouTube has been one of the most influential video-sharing platforms. It allows users to create and share content with their teeming subscribers while making a decent income. Brawadis is a testament to how much financial boost you can enjoy if you take YouTube seriously.

YouTuber and social media influencer Brawadis.



Brawadis is a YouTube sensation who finds great joy in creating creative content for his followers across social media platforms. Read the article to learn more fascinating facts about him.

Profile summary

Full name : Brandon Awadis

: Brandon Awadis Nickname : Brawadis

: Brawadis Date of birth : 23rd of June, 1995

: 23rd of June, 1995 Age : 27 years old (as of 2022)

: 27 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Cancer

: Cancer Place of birth : Poway, San Diego, California, USA

: Poway, San Diego, California, USA Current residence : San Diego, California, USA

: San Diego, California, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5'9"

: 5'9" Height in centimetres : 175

: 175 Weight in kilograms : 58

: 58 Shoe size : 8.5 US

: 8.5 US Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Mother : Sana

: Sana Father : Rafat Aziz Awadis

: Rafat Aziz Awadis Sibling : 1

: 1 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Social media celebrity, YouTuber, entrepreneur

: Social media celebrity, YouTuber, entrepreneur Net worth : $4.5 million

: $4.5 million Instagram: @Brawadis

@Brawadis YouTube: Brawadis

Background information

The Iraqi-American was born on the 23rd of June 1995 in San Diego, California, USA. Brawadis' parents are Rafat and Sana Awadis, now known as Papa and Mama Rug. They lived in Iraq before emigrating to the United States of America. Besides, they also enjoy a great deal of social media popularity like their son.

Brandon also has a younger brother, Brian, popularly known as FaZe Rug, and a social media whiz like him. The social media sensation graduated from high school and obtained a degree in journalism while facing his career as a YouTuber.

Brandon has a degree in journalism.



Career

The social media influencer started posting videos on Vine as a youngster alongside his younger brother. Their father felt uncomfortable with the vulgarity in their content and shut them down. However, they were allowed to start their channels as they got older.

In 2015, Brawadis' career as a YouTuber started when he began posting videos of him pranking people around him and strangers. His subscribers have grown since then, and he now has over five million subscribers on his channel.

Brawadis' YouTube channel boasts over 1,700 videos and an estimated cumulative view of 1.5 billion.

Why is Brawadis famous?

This celebrity YouTuber is popularly known to prank celebrities and random passersby. His pranks are sometimes above board and maybe a little extra, but they keep his subscribers happy if his views are anything to go by.

He interviews and hangs out with celebrities, especially basketball players since he is a massive sports fan. His favourite NBA team is the Phoenix Suns. Since he is a journalist, he once wrote sporting articles for VAVEL, an international Sports newspaper.

Personal life

The is a family-oriented person. He always finds time to appear on his younger brother's and parents' YouTube channels. However, Brandon has not been lucky in terms of a lifelong partner as he has been in and out of a couple of romantic relationships.

Who was Brawadis' girlfriend?

Until 2020, Brandon's girlfriend used to be Jackie Figueroa. The two had been dating since around 2015 and were a sensational couple on YouTube as their followers loved to see them together.

The two always had their differences and took required breaks whenever it was that serious. Nevertheless, fans were stunned when Brandon announced that his girlfriend had left him for another guy.

The outrage on social media was something, and some fans took the liberty of hurling insults at Jackie. They went to the extent of calling her a gold digger and accused her of using the social media influencer to gain popularity.

Jackie Figueroa came out to debunk and clear the air, claiming that the duo left on good terms. According to her, the breakup was necessary since their lives (as a couple) were headed in different directions.

Brawadis chilling outside.



It looks like the online celebrity moved on from the whole drama as he recently pulled a prank on his followers by pretending that Vanessa Lyon is his new girlfriend. It turned out to be one of elaborate content to entertain his followers.

What is Brawadis' net worth?

His alleged net worth is around $8 million and the majority of this comes from the income he generates from his YouTube content. But then, how much does Brawadis make? He makes approximately between $4,704,082 and $7,840,136.

Needful to note is that he sells personal products like T-shirts, caps, and a couple of other commodities. This is another rich source of income for him since he has a large following.

Social media presence

Brandon is famous on social media. He is verified on Instagram and commands over 1.8 million followership. On the other hand, Brawadis' Twitter boasts about over 461,000 followers.

Brawadis is still in his twenties, and one can only imagine how wealthy he will be by the time he is in his thirties if he continues at his current rate. Nevertheless, he is the right amount of inspiration if you want to start a journey to becoming a social media whiz also.

