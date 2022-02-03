There are a lot of streamers on the internet who don't like showing their faces. Most of them are popular despite not showing their faces on camera. They prefer doing this because they believe that being faceless adds an aura of mystery to the entire persona. This has not been any different with Twitch Minecraft streamer, Dream. But what does Dream look like?

Twitch Minecraft streamer Dream posing for the camera with his face mask on.

Source: Instagram

Dream is an American Minecraft Twitch streamer and YouTuber. He is a vocalist popularly known for his Minecraft collaborations and manhunts. He has one of the fastest-growing YouTube channels in the history of YouTube. In addition, he is part of the collaborative group Dream Team which comprises of GeorgeNotFound and Sapnap.

Dream's profile summary

Name: Clay

Clay Nickname: Dream, DreamWasTaken, DreamTraos

Dream, DreamWasTaken, DreamTraos Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 12th August 1999

: 12th August 1999 Age : 22 years (as of 2022)

: 22 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Leo

: Leo Place of birth : Southern California, USA

: Southern California, USA Current residence : Orlando, Florida, USA

: Orlando, Florida, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 6'2''

: 6'2'' Height in centimetres : 185

: 185 Weight in pounds : 165

: 165 Weight in kilograms : 75

: 75 Body measurements in inches : 42-30-37

: 42-30-37 Body measurements in centimetres : 107-76-94

: 107-76-94 Biceps: 14 (inches)

14 (inches) Shoe size : 12 (US)

: 12 (US) Hair colour : Dark brown

: Dark brown Siblings : Three

: Three Relationship status : In a relationship

: In a relationship Partner : Sam Smith

: Sam Smith Children : None

: None School : Local high school

: Local high school Profession: American Minecraft Twitch streamer and YouTuber

American Minecraft Twitch streamer and YouTuber Years active: 2014 to present

2014 to present Genre: Gaming

Gaming Net worth: $5 million

$5 million Instagram: @dreamwastaken

@dreamwastaken Twitter: @Dream

What does Dream look like in real life?

None of his online fans and followers knows what he looks like in real life. However, after a series of questions on when will Dream do a face reveal, the anonymous YouTuber has hinted that it would take place sooner.

The urge for Dream's face reveal happened after he crossed the 20 million subscriber's milestone in early 2021. During an interview with fellow YouTube content creator Anthony Padilla, he promised to do a face reveal in early 2022 if Corona came to an end.

Dream's face reveal might be a major cultural event, thanks to his global reach through Minecraft and the streaming community. Fans don't know when it might happen in early 2022, but they are excited to see what will happen soon.

Has George seen Dreams face? Since the two have been friends even away from the social media platforms, the chances are that George has seen Dream's face. However, it hasn't been publicly stated whether he has seen his face or not.

Fast facts about Dream

YouTuber Dream has broken records and pulled in millions of views. However, the man behind the avatar is still a mystery for too many people. Here are a few interesting facts you probably did not know about the Twitch Minecraft streamer.

1. Dream is an American YouTuber and Minecraft streamer

Dream sitting next to his streaming tools.

Source: Instagram

He is an online twitch Minecraft streamer who regularly shares gameplay videos of Minecraft. He has become famous for concealing his identity with a smiling face mask. He started posting videos in 2014, and since then, he has grown his fan base to over 28 million YouTube subscribers.

Very little is known about the streamer as he has kept his personal life away from the public's eye. However, his real name is Clay, born on 11th August 1999. Therefore, he is 22 years old as of 22. From the Dream body reveal, he stands at the height of 6 feet and 2 inches.

2. He was Technoblade's fan before their friendly rivalry

Dream and Technoblade have been associated with each other for a long time. He is an American Gamer and a YouTuber known for his Minecraft content and collaborations with other YouTubers and Twitch streamers. In addition, he is a member of the Minecraft server Dream SMP.

Dream and Techno are both equally formidable and skilled players in Minecraft. However, long before the duo's friendly rivalry blossomed, Dream was a huge fan and supporter of Technoblade. Dream revealed that his first interactions with the Techno were through fan DM's asking to team up on Minecraft Mondays.

3. He once shared a picture of himself as a kid

Who has seen Dream's face? All his fans have seen his face but as a child. Since he created his YouTube channel in 2014, his fans have been dying to see his face for eight years. Finally, the YouTuber tweeted out an uncensored picture of him as a child while sitting on an alligator to end the curiosity.

Since his face reveal is one of the things his fans have been waiting for, for so long, a picture of him as a kid did not make them feel any better. In any case, they only got more curious and anxious while trying to theorize as to what the baby-face would look like as an adult.

4. He has been accused of cheating in Minecraft

In March 2020, Dream uploaded a speedrun of the .14 version of Minecraft followed by 1.15 in June. When version 1.16 was launched later in the year, he had to take it on, considering that his channel was reaching the subscriber-growth apex, hence his fans were looking up to him. Unfortunately, he ended his run in 5th place.

On 11th December 2020, the moderators of the special speedrun forums uploaded a video on YouTube titled, Did Dream Fake His Speedruns - Official Moderator Analysis. The moderators believed Dream's records were statistically unlikely without using mods or cheats.

From their reports, the moderators concluded that the probability of attaining those odd by Dream was 1 in 1.75 trillion. He denied any wrongdoing or cheating in multiple Twitter threads and videos in his defence.

5. He has never revealed his face

Dream has never revealed his face to his fans despite teasing about it on several occasions. On 25th September 2019, he uploaded a video titled, my face reveal. However, nothing is known about the clip, as it was deleted a few days after uploading it with only 34K views.

On 24th December 2020, Dream teased a photo of himself in real life but with a sign covering his face. This made many of his fans speculate that we would be doing a face reveal soon.

Dream as a child sitting on an alligator.

Source: Instagram

Seven days later, on 31st December 2020, he tweeted, "Let's start 2021 off with a Bang", followed by an eight-second video teasing his face. Like the previous time, he held a sign covering his face with some gentle music in the background.

6. He denied his face leak photo

Dream's face leaked photo is a topic that has been on the internet on numerous occasions. As a result, he has frequently faced claims of exposed identity on different social media platforms. Recently, the YouTube content creator reportedly clapped back at a tweet that claimed to share a photograph of him.

It is alleged that the tweet came from a second account, widely believed by fans to belong to the star, with the handle @dreamhangout. Dream addressed the backlash from his reported private account, stating,

People who don't like me jump through every hoop to justify hate, hating on the appearance of random people that are 'leaked Dream face!!' isn't the big win you think it is. I've seen it twice a day since I started youtube. It's harmful & gross & idiotic.

Despite millions of subscribers on YouTube and a huge following on various social media platforms, many can't help but wonder what does Dream look like. Even though he has faced controversy, the Twitch Minecraft streamer has one of the most loyal and devoted online fans worldwide.

