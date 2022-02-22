How much is Steph Curry worth in 2022? Salary, endorsements, house, cars
It's no secret that the best NBA players are some of the highest-paid athletes in the world. Although hundreds of talented players are paid handsomely, a few names in the industry stand out in particular. They are rich in their court skills, business acumen, and partners of well-known sports brands. For instance, how much is Steph Curry worth?
Steph Curry is one of the most popular American professional basketball players of the era. He plays for one of the most popular NBA teams Golden State Warriors. He has set several records and won several titles. Steph gets a huge amount as his salary.
Steph Curry's profile summary
- Full name: Wardell Stephen Curry II
- Nickname: Steph Curry
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 14th March 1988
- Age: 33 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Pisces
- Place of birth: Akron, Ohio, USA
- Current residence: Atherton gated community, San Francisco, USA
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: African-American
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 6'2''
- Height in centimetres: 188
- Weight in pounds: 190
- Weight in kilograms: 86
- Body build: Athletic
- Shoe size: 13.5 (US)
- Hair colour: Light brown
- Eye colour: Light brown
- Mother: Sonya Curry
- Father: Dell Curry
- Siblings: 2
- Marital status: Married
- Partner: Ayesha Alexander
- Children: 3
- School: Charlotte Christian School
- College/University: Davidson College
- Profession: American professional basketball player
- Net worth: $160 million
- Instagram: @stephencurry30
- Twitter: @stephencurry30
- Facebook: @StephenCurryOfficial
How much is Steph Curry worth?
Steph Curry's net worth is $160 million as of 2022. Most of his money is from two astounding $200 million-plus contracts from the Warriors. Coupled with his various endorsements, Curry is on track to be one of the wealthiest basketball players the game has ever seen.
Will Steph Curry be a billionaire? As impressive as his net worth, he is far from becoming a billionaire. His net worth is the product of a few gigantic contracts and years of lucrative endorsement deals. Even if his worth kept going up at the same pace it has been over the last few years; it would take decades upon decades for him to get there.
Stephen curry's salary and contracts
How much does Steph Curry make per game?
He makes $655,488 per game during the 82-game season, excluding the NBA playoffs. His salary, which is a 6.89% increase from his previous season’s salary, makes him the highest-paid player this season.
His initial contact was in 2009, a rookie deal paying the usual $2-$3 million per year over four years. Then, in 2012 he signed a four-year $44 million contract extension. Later, Curry and the Warriors agreed on another extension.
How much did Steph Curry sign for?
In 2017, he signed for $201.2 million. In August 2021, Steph Curry's contract extension rose to $215 million over four years. He will earn $48 million in 2022/23, which will continue to rise until he earns $59.6 million in the final year of the contract in 2025/26.
The player's per season salary breaks down as follows:
- 2022/2023 - $48 million
- 2023/2024 - $51.9 million
- 2024/2025 - $55.7 million
- 2025/2026 - $59.6 million
Other sources of income
The player further broadened his horizons by founding SC30. This is a company that manages his investments and partnerships. He also dabbled into film production with Unanimous Media and partnered with Sony. The company produced the movie Breakthrough in 2019, grossing $40.7 million.
Curry has also invested in other fields such as:
- Esports organization TSM
- Beverage company Oxigen
- Smart fitness machine called Tonal
- Online travel booking site SnapTravel
Sponsorship and endorsements
Curry also has lucrative sponsorship deals with various brands netting $42 million as of 2022. His brand endorsement deals include FTX, Callaway Golf, Rakuten, Chase, Fanatics, Under Armour, and Infiniti. Here are the details:
FTX
Curry joined FTX, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, in 2021 as a global ambassador and shareholder. His role as an ambassador is expanding the platform's reach and tout for new audiences through different initiatives. In addition, FTX is committed to offering an annual charitable contribution to Eat.Learn.Play, Steph and Ayesha Curry's foundation.
Callaway Golf
In 2019, he partnered with Callaway Golf. Steph and Callaway are committed to partnering on various initiatives that expand the game's reach by making it accessible to underserved and underrepresented youth.
Stephen's goal is to help grow the game of golf worldwide, reaching youth and adults alike. The Callaway partnership also features co-produced original content in the spirit of Curry's endeavours in golf.
Rakuten
In 2019, Rakuten announced a partnership with Curry, including a multi-year agreement to make him a Rakuten brand ambassador. This agreement laid the groundwork for collaboration on branding and marketing efforts for Rakuten’s global e-commerce business and membership programme.
Under Armour
Stephen Curry and Under Armour’s partnership is has been around since 2015. It is easily his most income-providing deal, and he is the face of the brand. The initial deal was worth just $4 million. However, since 2013, the brand has been paying him around $20 million every year.
House, cars, and other assets
The talented player is known for living big thanks to the money he makes every day. This is seen in his houses, cars and other expensive things such as watches and clothing. Here are the highlights.
Houses
- In 2019, Curry bought a 1.2-acre mansion for $31 million in Atherton, California.
- In 2015, he purchased a 7,520-square-feet mansion in Walnut Creek, California, for $3.2 million.
- He also owns a 4,700-square-feet mansion in Orinda, California, which was bought in 2013 for $3.9 million.
Cars
Being one of the best NBA players has its perks, as Curry has driven top-of-the-line cars from the premium carmakers. Some of the premium automobiles he has driven:
- Porsche 911 GT3 - $175,900
- Porsche Panamera Turbo S - $150,000
- Tesla Model X 90D - $93,184
- 2018 Infiniti Q50 - $35,200
- Cadillac Escalade ESV - $76,990
- Kia Sorento SXL - $25,900
- Mercedes Benz G55 - $123,600
- Range Rover Sport LWB - $208,200
Others
Apart from houses and cars, the player is fond of expensive watches and clothing. Some of the watches he owns are:
- Cartier Santos Skeleton - $57,000
- Rolex Day-Date 40 - $34,975
- Rolex Deep Sea Dive Watch - $10,000
At the 2017 GQ fashion shoot, Steph wore an Emporio Armani Suit worth $2,000.
How much is Steph Curry worth? The player's worth is $160 million. His worth proves that the Golden State Warriors superstar is one of the well-decorated athletes of all time. In addition to a full pocket, he has already racked up a list of Hall of Fame-worth accolades in his career.
