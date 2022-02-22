Muggsy Bogues: All you need to know about the former American basketball player
The NBA is seen as a big man's game, but many pint-sized players have found ways to make an impact over the years. Muggsy Bogues is one of the shortest basketball players who have pushed themselves beyond the NBA limits and lived up their dreams. Although he was significantly disadvantaged by his height, he played professional basketball at the international level.
Muggsy Bogues is an American retired professional basketball player and basketball coach. He is perhaps well known to be the shortest player in basketball history at just 5 feet and 3 inches tall. Besides that, he also earned a lot of attention during the ten seasons that he played for the Charlotte Hornets.
Muggsy Bogues' profile summary
- Full name: Tyrone Curtis Bogues
- Nickname: Muggsy Bogues
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 9th January 1965
- Age: 57 years (as of 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Capricorn
- Place of birth: Baltimore, Maryland, United States
- Current residence: Charlotte, North Carolina, United States
- Nationality: American
- Ethnicity: Mixed
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 5' 3''
- Height in centimetres: 160
- Weight in pounds: 137
- Weight in kilograms: 62
- Hair colour: Black
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Mother: Elaine Bogues
- Father: Richard Bogues
- Siblings: 3
- Marital status: Married
- Partner: Kim Bogues
- Children: 2
- School: Dunbar High School
- University: Wake Forest University
- Profession: Retired professional basketball player, basketball coach
- Net worth: $14 million
Muggsy Bogues' biography
Muggsy was born on 9th January 1965 in Baltimore, Maryland, United States. His parents are Elaine and Richard. He has three siblings, Sherron Bogues, Anthony Bogues, and Chukie Bogues.
After his elementary studies, he joined Dunbar High School in Baltimore. In high school, he played basketball under Coach Bob Wade. After his high school graduation, he joined Wake Forest University, where he continued his college career for four years until his graduation.
College basketball career
After his high school graduation, he received many scholarships offered for college basketball. Some of the colleges that expressed interest in him were Virginia, Seton Hall and Penn State universities. He opted to join Wake Forest University, where he played for four years.
During the 1986/1987 season, he received the Frances Pomeroy Naismith Award. In addition, he led the Atlantic Coast Conference in steals and assists. During his senior college year, Muggsy became Wake Forest's MVP and was also given the Arnold Palmer Award.
During the 1986 FIBA World Championship, he was a player for the United States national team headed by coach Lute Olson. He played in all the games leading them in a couple of assists, eventually winning his team a gold medal.
Professional career
During the 1987 USA Basketball League, Bogues was selected as the second overall pick by Rhode Island Gulls. After playing for only a single season, he averaged 22.2 points and 8.4 assists per game. Unfortunately, his season in the league came to an abrupt end after an ankle injury.
During the 1987 NBA draft, he was selected 12th overall by the Washington Bullets, presently known as the Washington Wizards. He made his NBA debut on 6th November 1987, playing against the Atlanta Hawks at Omni Coliseum, starting and leading his team in assists.
He joined the Charlotte Hornets in 1988, where he became one of the team's best players. He led them to playoffs three times. He played ten seasons with the team, where he spent most of his time as a starter before eventually becoming one of the team's top players.
In 1995, after playing for six seasons, he underwent arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. This placed him on the injured list three separate times between 1995 and 196. Eventually, he completed the season with 14 points in 6 games and missed 17 games during the following seasons.
After surgery, Muggsy Bogues' team traded him to Golden State Warriors on 7th November, where he played 80 games during the 1999/2000 season. Unfortunately, he only played three games during the 2000/2001 season due to his chronic knee injury.
Muggsy played his last game on 27th January 2001 before being traded for Chris Childs and a 2002 first-round draft pick on 22nd February 2001. Overall, he ranked 12th all-time in assists and 13th all-time in assists per game in the NBA history.
Post-NBA career
After leaving the NBA, he went into the real estate business until 2005, when he was appointed the head coach of Charlotte Sting in the Women's National Basketball Association. In 2011, he became the head coach of the United Faith Christian Academy boys' high school basketball team. However, he stepped down in 2014 to venture into other things.
On 18th March 2014, Bogues was named the Charlotte hornets Ambassador where he took part in the rebranding of the team. In January 2020, Muggsy was an inductee to the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.
TV and movie appearances
Apart from his career on the pitch, as a player and coach, Muggsy has made several appearances on different movies and TV shows. Muggsy Bogues' Space Jam appearance was his film debut alongside Charles Barkley, Shawn Bradley, Larry Johnson, and Patrick Ewing. Some of the other roles he has been credited for are:
- 1993 - NBA Hardwood Classics
- 1995 - Hootie & the Blowfish: Only Wanna Be with You
- 1996 - Eddie
- 1996 - Space Jam
- 1999 - The Sentinel
- 2002 - Juwanna Mann
- 2004 - Curb Your Enthusiasm
Muggsy Bogues' wife and children
The former NBA player met the love of his life Kim in 1984 during a Dunbar High School alumni game. They started dating and welcomed their firstborn daughter Brittney in 1987. Two years later, they exchanged their wedding vows in 1989.
In 1991, the couple welcomed their second born, Ty Bogues. Unfortunately, the couple separated in 1195 and divorced in 1997. After the divorce, his wife retained physical custody of their son and daughter. Later the couple remarried in 2015.
Muggsy has another child Tyisha (daughter), from an earlier relationship. Tyisha was born when the player was only 17 years old.
What is Muggsy Bogues' net worth?
Muggsy has an estimated net worth of $14 million as of 2022. He earned this sum of money during his career as a basketball player. During his career, Muggsy earned around $18 million in salary alone.
Muggsy Bogues' fast facts
- Who is Muggsy Bogues? He is an American former basketball player, coach, TV personality and entrepreneur.
- Where did Muggsy Bogues study? He studied at Dunbar High School before joining Wake Forest University.
- How tall is Muggsy Bogues? Muggsy NBA player stands at the height of 5 feet 3 inches and weighs around 62kg.
- Did Muggsy Bogues make an all-star? Yes, he made four All-star teams in his career.
- What did Michael Jordan call Muggsy Bogues? It is alleged that Jordan called Muggsy a midget.
- Which teams did Muggsy Bogues play for? Some of the teams he played for were Rhode Island Gulls, Washington Bullets, Charlotte Hornets, Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors.
- Is Muggsy Bogues married? Yes, the former player is married to Kim Bogues, and together they have a son and a daughter.
Muggsy Bogus has achieved great success as a professional basketball player and coach. Despite being one of the shortest NBA players, he has been nothing but the best and seen in his stats. He is an inspiration that there is no limitation on becoming the best in whatever you set your mind to.
