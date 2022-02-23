Lil Meech never knew the extent of the kind of reputation his father left behind in the streets until he was grown enough. But, since realising who his father was, Demetrius Flenory Jr. has consistently followed the right path, staying away from the world of crime.

Demetrius Flenory Jr., best known as Lil Meech.

Source: Instagram

Lil Meech has chosen a life devoid of crime and run-ins with the law, unlike his father. He is pursuing a career in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name: Demetrius Edward Flenory Jr.

Demetrius Edward Flenory Jr. Nickname : Lil Meech

: Lil Meech Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 22 August 2000

: 22 August 2000 Age : 22 years old in 2022

: 22 years old in 2022 Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States of America

Detroit, Michigan, United States of America Current residence: United States of America

United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : African-American

: African-American Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5' 8"

: 5' 8" Height in centimetres: 174

174 Weight in pounds: 150

150 Weight in kilograms: 68

68 Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Mother : Lattara Eutsey

: Lattara Eutsey Father : Demetrius Flenori Sr. (Big Meech)

: Demetrius Flenori Sr. (Big Meech) Relationship status: Single

Single University : University of Nevada in Las Vegas

: University of Nevada in Las Vegas Profession : Actor, rapper, and producer

: Actor, rapper, and producer Net worth: $3 million

Background information on Lil Meech

Lil Meech's real name is Demetrius Flenory Jr.; he was born on 22 August 2000. He is 21 years old as of March 2022.

Where is Lil Meech from? He was born and raised in Detroit, Michigan. Not much is known about the rapper's upbringing except that he enjoyed a pretty luxurious life as a young boy. He hopped on private jets and exotic cars alongside his father before the latter was sent to prison; Lil Meech was only five years then.

The actor said he attended a private school and never knew the kind of business activities his father engaged in as a child. He was studying for a business degree at the University of Nevada, Michigan, before he decided to hone his acting skills in an acting school in Los Angeles, California, USA.

Lil Meech enjoyed a pretty luxurious life when he was a child.

Source: Instagram

Is Tasha Smith Lil Meech's mother?

No, Tasha Smith's son is not Lil Meech. However, some investigations into the blooming actor's past suggest that his mother is real estate broker Lattara Eutsey. The actor hasn't released any official statement to end the assumptions whether this is true.

Demetrius Big Meech Flenory is Lil Meech's father, and he founded the BMF (Black Mafia Family) with his uncle, Terry PO Lee. They started the criminal gang in high school in the 1980s.

By the early 2000s, the brothers were already among the most successful crime lords in the USA, with over 500 employees across the different American states. The Black Mafia Family reigned supreme until around 2005 when they were arrested and charged for money laundering and drug trafficking.

Career

Lil Meech has always been interested in music and created a music label carrying the same initials as his father's defunct criminal gang BMF. For him, BMF means Blowing Money Fast. Although the meaning suggests lavish spending, the rapper does not ask or engage people in illegal business. He already has a couple of songs released and music videos.

The changing point for his career was when actor and rapper 50 Cent chose him to play Big Meech in the television series production BMF. The first episode was released on 26th September 2021.

The series is eponymous to the Black Mafia Family and tells how two high schoolers started one of America's most organised criminal organisations. Since he had no acting experience, 50 Cent asked Lil Meech to move to LA and start classes in an acting school to play the role perfectly for the next two years.

Lil Meech confessed that the process was complex as he had to attend class twice a day for two years. However, he is better for this process as he has done tremendously well in playing his father's character in the series.

Apart from his role in the Black Mafia series, the actor also appeared in Euphoria.

Who is Lil Meech in Euphoria? He plays the character of Travis, who is touted to become the lover of another character in the HBO series.

Apart from singing, Meech has also featured in television series.

Source: Instagram

How tall is Lil Meech?

The actor and rapper is 5 feet 8 inches tall; he weighs about 150 pounds and has dark hair and dark brown eyes. He has tattoos on his neck and arms.

How much is Lil Meech worth?

The young actor is allegedly worth around $3 million. Lil Meech made his fortune in the entertainment industry.

Latest updates

Lil Meech was accused of being musty and smelling like a pound of onions by a 21-year-old Instagram influencer. But then, is Lil Meech musty? Some of Lil Meech's co-actors responded that it was all cooked up. The actor only reacted with a laughing emoji and wrote that the lady was lying through her teeth.

Lil Meech is fast becoming a household name in Hollywood, and it is only a matter of time before he becomes one of the greats in that industry if he continues to put in more effort. He has also proved that crime does not necessarily run in the genes and that everyone chooses the path to follow.

