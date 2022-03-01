Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy: Everything you need to know about him

Ukraine is an Eastern European country. It is Europe's second-largest country by area, behind Russia, with which it shares borders to the east and north. Ukraine is bordered on the north by Belarus, on the west by Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary, and the south by Romania and Moldova. With 43.6 million people, it is Europe's seventh most populated country. With this in mind, learn everything you can about the Ukrainian president.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky makes a speech in Kyiv, Ukraine, on February 28, 2022. Photo: Presidency of Ukraine

Source: Getty Images

Ukraine's president is the country's current head of state. The leader represents the country in international relations, manages the state's foreign policy, and negotiates and concludes international treaties. The head of state is directly chosen by the people of Ukraine for a five-year term and is only allowed to serve two terms in a row.

He is the sixth President of Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, a former actor and comedian, is the Ukrainian president. He won the 2019 presidential election with 73.2 per cent of the vote in the second round.

Who was president of Ukraine before Zelenskyy? Petro Oleksiyovych Poroshenko. He is a businessman and served as the fifth president of the country.

He was born in January 1978

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with his counterparts from Lithuania and Poland, following their talks in Kyiv on February 23, 2022. Photo: Sergei Supinsky

Source: Getty Images

What is the Ukrainian president's age? Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy's age is 44 years as of 2022, and his zodiac sign is Aquarius. He was born in Kryvyi Rih, Ukrainian SSR, Soviet Union, now Ukraine, on 25 January 1978.

He is of Jewish heritage

President Zelenskyy's parents are Jews, making him the first Ukrainian president of Jewish ancestry. Volodymyr's father, Oleksandr Zelenskyy, is a professor and doctor of technical science, while his mother, Rymma Zelenska, is a former engineer.

He graduated with a law degree

What school did Zelenskyy attend? The president attended the Kryvyi Rih Institute of Economics, previously part of the Kyiv National Economic University, and now part of Kryvyi Rih National University. However, despite graduating with a law degree, Zelenskyy never practised law.

He started his career as an actor and comedian

Is the Ukrainian president a comedian? Yes. Zelenskyy joined the local KVN comedy competition team at the age of 17 and was shortly invited to join the united Ukrainian squad. In 1997, the team competed and eventually won the KVN's Major League.

That same year, Zelenskyy founded and led the Kvartal 95 team, which evolved into the comedy troupe Kvartal 95.

Kvartal 95 played in the Major League and the highest open Ukrainian league of KVN from 1998 to 2003. As a result, team members spent a lot of time in Moscow and travelled throughout post-Soviet countries.

In addition, Kvartal 95 began producing TV shows for Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 in 2003, and the team moved to fellow Ukrainian TV channel Inter in 2005.

Zelenskyy began his cinematic career in 2008 and has since acted in many films. Zelenskyy was also a member of the board of directors and the general producer of the TV channel Inter from 2010 to 2012.

He began his political career in 2018

Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the nation after Russia decides to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk regions as independent states, on February 22, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: Ukrainian Presidency

Source: Getty Images

In March 2018, the Servant of the People party was founded by employees of the television production studio Kvartal 95.

From December 31, 2018, Zelenskyy led a successful, primarily virtual, presidential campaign to remove incumbent President Petro Poroshenko and institute a regime change.

As a result, Zelenskyy won the first round of elections on March 31 and the run-off election on April 21, 2019.

How was the Ukraine president elected? He was elected by direct popular vote in a two-round majoritarian contest. On March 31, 2019, Zelenskyy received almost 30% of the vote in the first round, with Poroshenko coming in second with 16%.

On April 21, the second round was held, and Zelenskyy received more than 73% of the vote.

He became the new Ukrainian president on May 20 2019, in a ceremony where various foreign officials attended.

He has been married since 2003

Since 2003, Zelensky has been married to Olena Kiyashko, a Ukrainian architect and screenwriter. They went to the same high school but did not meet until much later when they were students at Kryvyi Rih National University's Faculty of Civil Engineering.

In addition, she also worked as a writer for the comic troupe Kvartal 95.

He is a father of two

The president of Ukraine has two children, Oleksandra, 17, born in July 2004, and Kyryl, 9, born in January 2013.

Zelenskyy has remained steady in the aftermath of the Russian invasion

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks flanked by Ruslan Khomchak, military commander of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in Kyiv on February 18, 2020. Photo: Genya Savilov

Source: Getty Images

Putin stated on the morning of February 24 that Russia was launching a "special military operation" in the Donbas. As a result, Russian missiles targeted many military locations in Ukraine, prompting president Zelenskyy to proclaim martial law.

On February 26, 2022, the US administration asked president Zelenskyy to flee to a safer location and stated that it was ready to assist him. However, he declined the offer and stayed in Kyiv with the city's defence troops.

Is the Ukrainian president on the battlefield?

Unfortunately, yes. President Zelenskyy decided to stay and fight Russian forces rather than leave. As a result of his decision, he has garnered plaudits on social media.

The Ukrainian president is the country's leader and head of state. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the current president, is a former actor and comedian. Furthermore, despite all odds, he won a landslide election victory in 2019 to become the country's sixth president.

Source: YEN.com.gh