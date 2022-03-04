Who is the lowest-paid NBA player for the 2021-2022 season?

The NBA has been around since 1946, and in that time, many people have witnessed some of the greatest athletes of all time duke it out on the court. In addition, everyone knows that the NBA sets the standard when it comes to professional basketball. It has the best basketball players globally, and they are paid good salaries. However, every player receives a different amount creating a wide disparity between the highest ad the lowest-paid NBA player.

The lowest-paid NBA player hasn't been a major discussion to many people since most focus on those who make millions of dollars. Yet, despite the NBA's popularity in the United States and globally, the lowest-paid players make as little as less than a million dollars.

Lowest paid NBA players

How do NBA players get paid? NBA players are paid according to the league's standard paydays. This results in high salaries for some players and relatively lower ones for others. So, how much does the lowest-paid NBA player make? Here is a list of the lowest-paid player for the top teams for the 2021/2022 season.

1. Atlanta Hawks - Johnny Hamilton

Who is the lowest-paid NBA player? Johnny is the lowest-paid player for the Atlanta Hawks. He takes home $925,258. The , John Collins, takes home $23 million, making the wage difference between the highest and lowest paid $22,074,742. However, he makes $6,858,066 less than the average player since the team's average wage is $7,783,324.

2. Boston Celtics - Demetrius Jackson

Demetrius Jackson is the lowest-paid player for Boston Celtics. His salary is $92,857. The highest-paid player for this team, Jayson Tatum, bags $28,103,550. The wage difference between the two is a whopping $28,010,693. The average wage in the team is $7,715,592, meaning that Demetrius earns $7,622,735 less than the average player.

3. Brooklyn Nets - Jordan Bowden

Jordan is the lowest-paid player for the Brooklyn Nets with a salary of $925,258 as opposed to the highest-paid player who bags around $ $43,848,000. The wage difference between the two is $42,922,742. Further, Jordan makes $6,724,986 less than the average player, with a $7,650,244 wage.

4. Charlotte Hornets - JT Thor

The NBA's lowest salary for Charlotte Hornets is $1.25 million paid to JT Thor. The top-earning player for the team makes $29.9 million, creating a wage difference of around $28.65 million. The average salary in the team is $7.519, 852 which means that Thor makes $6,269,852 less.

5. Chicago Bulls - Ayo Dosunmu

From Chicago Bulls, the lowest-paid NBA player is Ayo receiving $925,258. On the contrary, DeMar DeRozan, the highest-paid player, makes $26,984,127, creating a whopping $26,058,869 wage difference. In addition, Ayo makes $6,659,582 less than the average player on the team, whose average wage is $7,584,840.

6. Cleveland Cavaliers - RJ Nembhard

RJ is the lowest-paid player for Cleveland Cavaliers, taking home around $925,258. The wage difference between him and the top-earning player, Kevin Love, who makes $31.3 million, is around $30,374,742. Since the average wage in the Cleveland Cavaliers is $7,454,807, RJ makes $6,529,549 less.

7. Dallas Maverick - Tyrell Terry

Tyrell takes home around $1,517,981, making him the lowest-paid player for Dallas Maverick. On the contrary, the teams' highest-paid NBA player, Kristaps Porziņģis, makes $31,650,600, creating a wage difference of $30,132,619. Terry takes home $5,876,168 less than the average player on the Dallas Mavericks, valued at $7,394,149.

8. Denver Nuggets - Giorgi Bezhanishvili

Giorgi Bezhanishvili is the lowest-paid Denver Nuggets player making around $925,258. He makes $30,664,742 than Jamal Murray, the highest-paid player who bags $31.59 million. Since the average wage in the Denver Nuggets is $7,333,744, Giorgi earns $6,408,486 less.

9. Detroit Pistons - Luka Garza

Luka Garza makes $925,258. He is the lowest paid in Detroit Pistons. On the other hand, Jerami Grant, the team's highest-paid player, makes $20 million. This creates a whopping $19,074,742 wage difference between Luka and Jerami. Also, Luka makes $6,350,704 less than the average player on the Detroit Pistons, valued at $7,275,962.

10. Golden State Warriors - Shaun Livingston

Golden State Warrior is home to the highest-paid NBA player globally, with Steph Curry's salary standing at $45,780,966. However, its lowest-paid player, Shaun, makes $1,333,332, creating a $44,447,634 wage difference between him and Curry. Additionally, Shaun takes home $5,884,639 less than the average player on the Golden State Warriors, whose value is $7,217,971.

11. Houston Rockets - Troy Williams

Troy Williams is the lowest-paid player for the Houston Rockets. He makes around $122,741 as opposed to $44,310,840, the highest-paid amount to John Wall. The wage difference between the teams' highest and lowest paid players is $44,188,099. The average wage in Houston Rockets is $ $7,159,770, therefore, Troy makes $7,037,029 less.

12. Indiana Pacers - Keifer Sykes

Keifer has one of the lowest NBA contracts making him the lowest-paid player for the Indiana Pacers, making $925,258. On the other hand, Malcolm Brogdon, the highest-paid player, takes home $21.7 million, creating a $20,774,742 between the two. Since the average wage in the Indiana Pacers is $7,103,834, Keifer Sykes earns $6,178,576 less.

13. Los Angeles Clippers - Brandon Boston Jr

Brandon Boston Jr is the lowest-paid Los Angeles Clippers player. He makes$925,258 as opposed to the highest-paid player, Paul George, who makes $39,344,970. The wage difference between the two is a whopping $38,419,712. In addition, the average wage in the Los Angeles Clippers is $7,051,266; thus, Brandon earns $6,126,008 less.

14. Los Angeles Lakers - Austin Reaves

The NBA minimum salary for Los Angeles Lakers is $925,258, paid to Austin Reaves. However, the highest-paid player for the same team, Russell Westbrook, makes $44,211,146, resulting in a $43,285,888 wage difference. Since the average wage in the Los Angeles Lakers is $6,998,536, Austin makes $6,073,278 less.

15. Memphis Grizzlies - Ahmad Caver

Ahmad is the lowest-paid player for Memphis, making around $925,258. There is a $16,147,913 wage difference between Ahmad and Steven, the highest-paid player who bags $17,073,171. In addition, Ahmad makes $6,021,268 less than the average player on the Memphis Grizzlies, valued at $6,946,526.

16. Miami Heat - D. J. Stewart Jr.

Stewart is the lowest-paid player for Miami Heat. He makes $925,258 as opposed to the teams' highest-paid player, Jimmy Butler, who will be paid $36,016,200. The wage difference between Stewart and Jimmy is $35,090,942. Also, the average NBA salary for the team is $6,894,579, which means that Stewart earns $5,969,321 less.

17. Milwaukee Bucks - Javin DeLaurier

Javin is the lowest-paid player for the Milwaukee Bucks. Javin has a salary of $925,258. On the other hand, Giannis Antetokounmpo, the highest-paid player, makes $39,344,970, creating a wage difference of $38,419,712 between the two. Since Milwaukee's average wage is $6,842,472, Javin earns $5,917,214 less.

18. Minnesota Timberwolves - Matt Lewis

Matt Lewis is the lowest-paid player for the Minnesota Timberwolves, making $925,258. The wage difference between him and the highest-paid player, Karl-Anthony Towns, who make $31.61 million, is $30,684,742. So even though the NBA salary cap for the team is $6,790,961, Matt earns $5,865,703 less.

19. New Orleans Pelicans - John Petty Jr

John Petty makes $925,258, making him the lowest-paid New Orleans Pelicans player. He makes $28,542,542 less than the highest-paid player, Brandon Ingram, who bags $29,467,800. In addition, he makes $5,814,763 less than the average player on the New Orleans Pelicans, valued at $6,740,021.

20. New York Knights - Aamir Simms

Aamir Simms has one of the worst contracts in the NBA, making him around $925,258 since the highest-paid player for the same team, Julius Randle, takes home around $19.8 million. Therefore, the wage difference between Aamir and Julius is $18,874,742. In addition, since the average wage in the New York Knicks is $6,694,145, Simms earns $5,768,887 less.

Over the years, NBA's salaries have soared to astronomical heights. This has been largely due to the increased interest and a collective bargaining agreement. However, even though this has catapulted the stars and even menial players into mega-millionaires, some of the lowest-paid NBA players are yet to enjoy this.

