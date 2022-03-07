Who was Kim Kardashian's first husband? A look at all her marriages

Who was Kim Kardashian's first husband? Kim has not been lucky with marriages. She was 19 and high on ec*tasy when she got married for the first time. One of her weddings cost $10 million but ended 72 days later. In her marriage with Kanye, things seemed to go well, and she even welcomed four children. But seven years later, constant wrangles forced her to seek a divorce.

Kim Kardashian has had a star-studded love life. Her private life has been in the limelight for decades, dating back to 2000 when she married a songwriter. Since then, she has been in three marriages. After the collapse of her third marriage, will she date again at 41 or remain a mother of four?

Who was Kim Kardashian's first husband? Kim’s marriages

How many times has Kim Kardashian been married? She has been in three marriages since 2000. Here is a look at all her marriages and how they ended.

1. Damon Thomas

Who was Kim Kardashian’s 1st husband? Damon Thomas was Kim Kardashian's first husband. The two met in 2000 and got married the same year. The American socialite was 19 years old, while Thomas was ten years older.

Damon Thomas and Kim Kardashian stayed in the marriage for four years before they divorced in 2004. However, the two did not have children.

Who is Damon Thomas? Damon Thomas is a Grammy Award-winning music producer and Golden Globe and Academy Award-nominated producer. He is best known for working alongside Harvey Mason Jr. as part of the R&B pop production duo, The Underdogs. His production company has produced songs for many artists, including Pink, Lionel Richie, and Chris Brown.

Who did Kim Kardashian marry at 19? American socialite married Damon Thomas at 19. Although they divorced in 2004, Kim revealed that she was high on ec*tasy when she married Damon Thomas.

What happened to Kim Kardashian’s first husband? After their divorce, Damon Thomas stayed private and continued with his work. In 2006, he helped produce the soundtrack for the film Dreamgirls, starring Jennifer Hudson, Eddie Murphy, and Beyonce. He also did a soundtrack for The Help, a 2011 period drama film starring Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, and Emma Stone.

But since the record producer decided to remain private, it has been challenging for the mainstream media to determine Damon Thomas' new wife. It is also unknown whether Thomas has children.

2. Kris Humphries

Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian started dating in 2010. In May 2011, Humphries proposed to Kim. The two then got married in August 2011. But the marriage was over even before it started.

Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian filed for divorce after 72 days of marriage. Humphries filed for an annulment in November 2011, citing fraud. He claimed that the socialite married him to TV ratings.

After their wedding ceremony, their nuptials aired in an E! special titled Kim’s Fairytale Wedding in October 2011. Humphries and Kardashian did not have children. They finalised their divorce in 2013.

How much did Kim Kardashian's wedding cost? The wedding between Kris Humphries and Kim Kardashian cost a whopping $10 million. Kim was 30 years old, while Humphries was 26 years.

3. Kanye West

Even before the hearing of Kim Kardashian's divorce trial against Kris Humphries, Kardashian announced in April 2012 that he had moved on and was in a relationship with Kanye West. Furthermore, he shocked the world by suggesting she was expecting his child.

But Kanye West and Kardashian did not meet in 2012. The two met a decade back in 2002. Kanye was recording a song with Brandy since Kim was Brandy’s friend. In 2008, Kim and Kanye appeared together in a Star Wars-themed video in which Kim dressed as Princess Leia, and Kanye was a Storm Trooper.

In 2011, before Kim married Humphries, Kardashian admits she was still in touch with Kanye. After that, however, she decided to go in a different direction.

On 15 June 2013, the couple welcomed their daughter North West. Then, in October 2013, Kanye proposed to Kim. Finally, in 2014, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian tied the knot. Kanye and Kim Kardashian's wedding lasted an entire week in Europe.

On 5 December 2015, the couple welcomed their son Saint West. The couple then welcomed their second daughter and third child, Chicago West, on 15 January 2018. And on 10 May 2019, they welcomed their fourth child, Psalm West.

On 19 February 2021, the socialite filed for divorce, ending her 7-year marriage with Kanye West. On 2 March 2022, a judge declared Kim Kardashian and Kanye West legally divorced.

How many boyfriends did Kim Kardashian have?

Kim Kardashian has dated many celebrities over the years. Here is a look at Kim Kardashian's boyfriend list.

1. Ray J

Ray J is probably the most famous Kim Kardashian's ex. Ray J, who is Brandy’s younger brother, started dating the socialite in 2003 when she was finalising her divorce. The two even made a sex tape that leaked in February 2007 that catapulted Kardashian into the spotlight.

2. Nick Lachey

Nick Lachey dated Kim Kardashian in 2006. They hung out together and even went on movie nights. However, the relationship ended even before it started, with Nick claiming that Kardashian used it to get famous.

3. Nick Cannon

Nick Cannon and the American socialite dated in 2006 after her relationship with Nick Lachey ended abruptly. However, Cannon ended the relationship after her sex tape with Ray J leaked online.

4. Reggie Bush

The ex-partners had an on and off relationship between 2007 and 2010. However, the two ended their relationship because of the long-distance.

5. Miles Austin

Miles Austin dated Kim Kardashian in the 2010 summer, a few months after ending her relationship with Reggie Bush. But the relationship did not last long because the couple split weeks later, in September 2010.

6. Shengo Deane

Shengo Drane was Kim Kardashian’s bodyguard in 2010. Although the two did not date officially, they shared a sexy smooch during season five of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kim later revealed that the kiss was the best.

7. Gabriel Aubry

Gabriel Aubry and Kim Kardashian briefly dated in late 2010. They met through friends and appeared in public at a Los Angeles Lakers game in November 2010. Although the relationship seemed sexy, it ended a few weeks later.

8. Pete Davidson

They appeared to be a couple for the first time in October 2021 in California. They even shared an onscreen kiss during an episode of Saturday Night Live. Then, in February 2022, Pete Davidson called Kardashian his 'girlfriend'.

Kim Kardashian's first husband was Damon Thomas, whom she married in 2000 when she was 19. Unfortunately, the two divorced after four years of marriage. Kardashian then married Kris Humphries and Kanye West. Additionally, she has dated around eight men.

