Who is Scorpio Sky? Age, height, wrestling career, latest updates

Wrestling is among the sports whose athletes are paid the highest wages globally. As a result, many athletes have become wealthy and gained global fame from the sport. Like most wrestling stars, Schuyler Andrews goes by different names such as Gallinero Tres, Harold, Mason Andrews, and Scorpio Sky.

Scorpio Sky on the ring. Photo: @scorpiosky

Source: Instagram

Scorpio Sky may not be one of the most famous wrestlers in the world, but that is only because he has not competed in WWE, which is the biggest and most famous promotion in the game. Still, Scorpio has all it takes to compete in the big leagues as he is an AEW TNT Champion.

Scorpio Sky’s profile summary

Birth name: Schuyler Andrews

Schuyler Andrews Gender: Male

Male Nicknames: Gallinero Tres, Harold, Mason Andrews, Scorpio Sky

Gallinero Tres, Harold, Mason Andrews, Scorpio Sky Date of birth: 2 April 1983

2 April 1983 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Current residence: Los Angeles, California, USA

Los Angeles, California, USA Age: 38 years old (as of March 2022)

38 years old (as of March 2022) Birth sign : Aries

: Aries Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: African-American

African-American Sexual orientation: Straight

Straight Height in inches: 5' 10"

5' 10" Height in centimetres: 178

178 Weight in pounds: 205

205 Weight in kilograms : 93

: 93 Trained by : Revolution Pro Rudos Dojo

: Revolution Pro Rudos Dojo Hair colour: Black

Black Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Occupation : Mixed martial artist, professional wrestler

: Mixed martial artist, professional wrestler Instagram: @scorpiosky

@scorpiosky Twitter: @ScorpioSky

Early life

Scorpio Sky was born Schuyler Andrews on 2 April 1983, in Los Angeles, California, United States. He is 38 years old as of March 2022. Based on his birth month, he is an Aries. The professional wrestler was raised in Los Angeles, but details of Scorpio’s biography have not been revealed.

When Scorpio graduated from high school, he was tempted to enlist in the United States Army, but in the end, he decided to go to college. Unfortunately, he did not go past the freshman year as he dropped out to become a professional wrestler.

Career

Scorpio Sky battling his opponent. Photo: @scorpiosky

Source: Instagram

Andrews was always a big wrestling fan, even from a young age, as he idolized the likes of The Midnight Express, Rick Flair, and Bret Hart. So he started to train with his high school wrestling team to gain experience. When he graduated, he became a Revolution Pro Rudos Dojo member.

Revolution Pro

Sky's debut in Revolution Pro was in June 2002 as a masked wrestler with the ring name Gallinero Tres. In November 2002, he re-debuted in the Rudos Dojo “Fight For the Revolution" Battle Royal using the ring name Scorpio Sky. The winner was given a Revolution Pro contract, and Scorpio Sky made it to the finals, where he tied with Quicksilver; hence they were both given contracts.

The two later formed a formidable tag team named the Southern California Tag Team of the Year for 2003. They also won the 2003 Revolution Pro Tag Team of the year Award. Having achieved enormous success in Revolution, Sky joined Pro Wrestling Guerrilla in 2003. He once again teamed up with Quicksilver and Dino Winwood as their manager.

In June, the duo defeated Los Luchas to become the number one contender for the PWG tag team title. During the match, Quicksilver was injured, but Sky managed to win against Bosh and Lost. However, Sky did not show up for a title defence the next day because Joey Ryan, Lost had assaulted him, and Bosh after the previous match; hence, they were forced to vacate the title.

What happened to Scorpio Sky? After losing the title and being unmasked, the team split, resulting in Sky's "Disappearance to Africa" angle. It was thought that he had quit the wrestling business, but he came back in September without a mask.

Scorpio Sky Experience

In 2006, Sky launched the Scorpio Sky Experience, which was hated by fans but helped him climb PWG rankings after defeating Chris Hero, Kevin Steen, Human Tornado, and Homicide. After the success, he formed The Dynasty stable with Scott Lost, Jade Chung, Chris Bosh and Joey Ryan.

He was then engaged in a rivalry with Frankie Kazarian because he had assaulted Kazarian after a match and cut his hair. On September 2, Sky lost to Kazarian in PWG’s Battle of Los Angeles 2006 through disqualification after Jade Chung’s interference.

MTV's Wrestling Society X

Between 2006 and 2007, Sky participated in MTV's Wrestling Society X, where he gimmicked himself as the best athlete in the history of Montclair High and always carried two plaques that he had won. Unfortunately, the show lasted just one season, and Sky moved to other promotions.

Empire Wrestling Federation

In 2007, he started working with the Empire Wrestling Federation and was among the top wrestlers in the Inland Title Series Tournament. He defeated Ryan Taylor and JT Blackstar to advance to the finals, losing to Brandon Gatson. In 2008, Sky and Gatson’s match at the 12th Anniversary Extravaganza was one of the most hyped matches in EWF’s history.

Later that year, Sky defeated Gatson to become the EWF Heavyweight Champion. He continued the winning streak against Lil Cholo and Karl Anderson to be crowned the AWS Heavyweight Champion. He was nicknamed "King of SoCal” and defended his title successfully 11 times.

On 27 August 2012, Scorpio Sky’s WWE appearance was in the form of a character named Harold in Daniel Bryan's anger management class. Towards the end of 2012, WWE severed its relationship with Andrews after Scorpio Sky’s Twitter account was associated with anti-gay comments.

WWE’s SummerSlam

He made an appearance at WWE’s SummerSlam 2013, posing as a firefighter during the "Ring of Fire" match between Kane and Bray Wyatt. 2021 saw Sky win the Face of the Revolution ladder match and earned himself a future TNT Championship match.

When he received the title match on March 10, he could not beat Darby Allin; hence he turned heel after the match and attacked Darby.

Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page allied to feud with Sting and Darby. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky lost to Sting and Darby in a tag team match at Double or Nothing 2021. His moment came when he defeated Sammy Guevara, who had been undefeated for a year and won the TNT Championship.

Who is Scorpio Sky’s wife?

Scorpio Sky walking on the street. Photo: @scorpiosky

Source: Instagram

Sky's personal life is airtight as he has not revealed any information regarding his relationships if any. As a result, it is impossible to tell whether he is married or single. Scorpio Sky’s Instagram account is only filled with posts of his wrestling career and no hint of a partner.

What is Scorpio Sky’s net worth?

Scorpio has had a long and successful wrestling career. In addition to that, he is also a Mixed Martial Artist. As of 2022, his net worth is believed to be around $3 million.

Scorpio Sky's latest updates

Scorpio Sky is the new AEW TNT Champion. He won the title on his third attempt when he defeated Sammy Guevara for the gold on the March 9 edition of Dynamite. The title win makes Sky the third wrestler in AEW history to hold two different championships. His title win had been pencilled in since late 2021.

Scorpio Sky’s fast facts

Is Scorpio Sky related to Brandi Rhodes? Yes, Brandi and Scorpio are cousins. Is Scorpio Sky still in SCU? Unfortunately, Scorpio is no longer in SCU because he did not want to be remembered as the third guy in the group behind Frankie and Christopher. Is Scorpio Sky black? Yes. He is African American. Is Scorpio Sky a United States Army veteran? No, he considered enlisting after graduating from high school but opted for a career in wrestling. When did Sky make his professional wrestling debut? He made his debut in 2002. What is Scorpio Sky’s height? Sky’s height is 5 feet 10 inches (178 centimetres) tall. His weight is 201 lbs (93 kg).

If professional wrestlers who have never competed for the WWE promotion were to be ranked, then Scorpio Sky would undoubtedly be among the greatest wrestlers in the world. He has shown that he is champion material several times; hence it was the right move to quit school and pursue this career.

