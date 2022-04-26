Meet Vivian Lake Brady: 10 interesting facts about Tom Brady's daughter

Tom Brady is regarded as one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of American football. It is not hard to see why he is great, having been crowned a Super Bowl Champion more times than any other player. What's more, he is still playing at the age of 44, and it seems like time has not been able to slow him down. His achievements in the sport aside, the highlight of his life must be the honour of being the father of Vivian Lake Brady.

Tom Brady of the New England Patriots carries his daughter Vivian Lake Brady at the end of the Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Vivian Lake Brady is the youngest of Tom Brady's children. She is a lucky girl because her father is not only the best American football quarterback but also probably the best dad in the world.

Vivian Lake’s profile summary

Name: Vivian Lake Brady

Vivian Lake Brady Date of birth: 5 December 2012

5 December 2012 Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Boston, Massachusetts, USA Age: 9 years old (as of May 2022)

9 years old (as of May 2022) Birth sign: Sagittarius

Sagittarius Gender: Female

Female Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Hair colour: Brown

Brown Eye colour: Blue

Blue Father: Tom Brady

Tom Brady Mother: Gisele Bundchen

Gisele Bundchen Siblings : Benjamin and John Edward

: Benjamin and John Edward Profession: Celebrity kid

Facts about Vivian Lake Brady

Tom and his daughter have had some memorable moments, especially when he takes her to his football matches. But how old is Vivian Lake Brady? Where was she born? Here is more about Tom Brady's daughter:

1. Vivian Lake Brady’s age is 9 as of 2022

How old is Tom Brady's daughter Vivian? She is 9 years as of May 2022. She celebrates her birthday on the 5th of every December. Her birth sign is Sagittarius; hence she is associated with adaptability and flexibility. She was born in Boston, Massachusetts.

Where does Vivian Brady go to school? She attends the same school as her brother Benjamin. However, the name of the institution has not been identified yet.

2. Vivian Brady was born at home

Most births occur at a health facility where medics can monitor the mother and child. However, the case is different for Vivian Brady, who was birthed at home.

It happened during the third year of their parent's marriage. Her mother broke the news on her Facebook account, where she also posted a picture of Vivian's little right hand.

3. Her two siblings are both boys

Gisele Bundchen celebrates with Vivian Brady and Benjamin Brady after the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium. Photo: Mike Ehrmann

Vivian is not Tom Brady's only child but one among three. She is the youngest in the family as she has two older siblings. However, she is the only girl because the other two are boys.

How old are Tom Brady's kids? The eldest of her siblings is a half-brother named John Edward Thomas Moynahan who was born in August 2007 (15 years as of 2022).

His mother (Bridget Moynahan) dated Tom Brady from 2004 to 2006. Brady's second son is Benjamin Rein. Benjamin shares a mother with Vivian, who is the last born. Benjamin was born in December 2009, which is three years before the arrival of Vivian.

4. Her mother is a fashion model

The mother of Vivian Brady is a popular Brazilian fashion model named Gisele Caroline Bundchen. She has been among the highest-paid models in the world since 2001. She is credited as ending the heroin chic era of modelling in 1999 when she became a Victoria's, Secret Angel.

She is also credited for being the one who pioneered and popularized the horse walk. The supermodel has had an amazing career appearing on more than 1.200 magazine covers.

5. Vivian’s mother was the 16th richest woman in the entertainment industry in 2016

Since the dawn of the 2000 millennium, Gisele has remained one of the highest-paid models in the world. In 2007, she was named the 16th richest woman in the entertainment industry, and in 2012 she was on Forbes' list of top-earning models. As of 2022, she has a net worth of $400 million.

6. Her parents met on a blind date

Vivian's parents may never have met had it not been a mutual friend. Tom Brady had just broken up with his previous partner, actress Bridget Moynahan who was pregnant. Tom and Gisele were then set up on a blind date by a mutual friend, and their relationship kicked off in December 2006.

7. Her mother once dated Leonardo DiCaprio

Gisele and DiCaprio were a couple from 2000 to 2005. It seemed like a match made in heaven as the two made it to People’s annual Most Beautiful Couples List. But unfortunately, Gisele felt that their lifestyles no longer complemented; hence she ended the relationship to escape depression.

8. Vivian is not allowed to have junk food

Tom Brady celebrates with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl boat parade after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs. Photo: Mike Ehrmann

Brady's have a strict adherence to a no-junk food policy in their household. The same applies to their children, including Vivian, the last born. Once in a while, they are allowed a slice of pizza but nothing beyond that. The family sticks to a primarily plant-based diet developed by their chef.

9. She is a Catholic

Vivian was born into a Catholic family. Her parents got married at a small ceremony held at St. Monica Catholic Church in Santa Monica. However, her father once revealed that he is less religious than spiritual.

10. Her father’s 7 Super Bowl Championships are the most for any individual player

All the statistics back Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback in the NFL. He has 7 Super Bowl Championships (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI, LIII, and LV).

He is also a record holder of the Super Bowl MVP award, which he was won five times. In addition, he has won several other awards and honours, including NFL MVP, NFL Offensive Player of the Year, and First-Team All-Pro, among others.

Vivian Lake Brady isn't just any other girl. She is the daughter of a famous American football player named Tom Brady. Hopefully, Vivian is a winner like her dad, and you can expect to see her achieving prominence in her future endeavours.

