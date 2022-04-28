What is Erling Haaland's net worth? Salary, cars, transfer value, brand endorsements
Erling Halland's net worth has reached a feverishly high level because he was determined to get better at what he does with the ball on the pitch. Nowadays, he is regarded as one of the most sought-after strikers globally, and this is not surprising because his statistics speak for him. Several brands are also constantly jostling to sign him to be part of their ambassadorial train.
Only a few players his age have Erling Haaland's net worth because not many have his ability in front of the goal post. The footballer earned less than $10,000 annually about five to six years ago but has risen today to earn millions of dollars.
Profile summary
- Full name: Erling Braut Haaland
- Nickname: The Terminator
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 21 July 2000
- Age: 21 years old (as of May 2022)
- Zodiac sign: Cancer
- Place of birth: Leeds City, London, England
- Current residence: Germany
- Nationality: Norwegian
- Ethnicity: White
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Straight
- Height in feet: 6’ 4”
- Height in centimetres: 194
- Weight in pounds: 194
- Weight in kilograms: 88
- Shoe size: 9 (US)
- Hair colour: Blond
- Eye colour: Blue
- Mother: Gry Marita Braut Haaland
- Father: Alf-Inge Rasadal Haaland
- Siblings: 2
- Relationship status: Dating
- Profession: Footballer, brand ambassador, and investor
- Current club: Borussia Dortmund
- Previous clubs: Bryne, Molde, and Salzburg
- Current Jersey number: 9
- Position: Centre-forward
- Current market value: $192 million
- Net worth: $12 million
- Instagram: @erling.haaland
- Twitter: @ErlingHaaland
What is Erling Haaland’s net worth?
According to Goal.com, the rising footballer's net worth at about $12 million. He makes most of this fortune from his active career as a footballer and some of it from intelligent investments and endorsement deals.
Career as a footballer
Erling Haaland started playing football at the age of five, and his first real team was named after his hometown of Bryne in Norway. He moved up the ranks as he grew, and his talents began to manifest on the pitch.
Haaland got a transfer to Molde, and after two years, Salzburg came calling, and he answered. After continuing in a sterling performance at Salzburg, he moved to Borussia Dortmund for $26.6 million. He currently plies his trade with the club and is their leading striker.
Brand ambassador
Erling Haaland has generated some income from endorsement deals with giant companies such as Nike. But then, Nike's rival in the fashion industry, Puma, is trying to poach the centre-forward and convince him to join their brand.
He was also unveiled as the brand ambassador for Samsung Norge's series of Galaxy smartphones in 2021.
Investments
Erling Haaland appears to be someone who takes the saying about making hay while the sun shines seriously as he is finding time to invest some of his income in other profitable businesses.
He owns shares in Hyperice, a sports tech organisation. He is also a brand ambassador for this company and their product, some of which helps with muscle recovery.
Houses and cars
Like most successful footballers, Erling is a lover of the nice things that money can buy, and his choice of house and cars depicts it all.
He reportedly recently got a house in Nagüeles, Spain, for a price running to millions of dollars. However, Erling's current residence is located in Germany since he is still officially a Borussia Dortmund player.
The player's taste in cars matches his quality on the field as he has a collection of nice cars. According to Soccer Soul's website, he owns an Audi RS7, Mercedes Benz, BMW and an Audi Q7.
Erling Haaland's transfer news
Erling Haaland's performances across different football competitions have made him one of the most sought after footballers in the world. Nevertheless, the media has been buzzing recently with news of a potential transfer to some of the biggest clubs in Europe.
Some of the clubs that have been linked to Erling are Barcelona, Real Madrid, Chelsea, and Manchester United, but Manchester City tops that list. Manchester City is reportedly willing to offer him a weekly wage as high as $640,000, which might make him one of the highest earners in the Premier League if the deal goes through.
FAQs
- How much is Haaland's salary? Erling Haaland's salary per month is about $675,840 if you decide to multiply his weekly wages by four.
- How much does Haaland earn per week? The centre-forward goes home with at least $168,960 every weekend.
- How much is Haaland worth on the market? Erling Haaland's current market value of about $192 million is enough to prove that the prolific striker is not of cheap value.
- Is Haaland coming to Man City? Yes. The reason is that Manchester City is willing to agree to the terms that will necessitate his transfer.
- What is Erling Haaland's nickname? The Terminator; his fans consider him to be one of the best strikers in the world of football.
- How much is Haaland worth? He is currently worth $12 million.
Erling Haaland's net worth can only go up from here, seeing how several top clubs are trying to outbid themselves in nailing a contract with him. He is already pushing himself to be in the same league as the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the latter being one of the players he looks up to.
