Amber Heard has recently captured the attention of fans but not because of her work in Hollywood. This is because of the legal battle she is currently fighting with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, with whom she is facing a multimillion-dollar defamation lawsuit. This could potentially increase or reduce the actress' net worth considerably. But, how much is Amber Heard's net worth now?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Amber Heard attends the 2020 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Amber Heard is an American model and actress from Los Angeles, California. She started her modelling career by taking part in beauty pageants before moving on to acting. She is famous for her appearances in Never Back Down in 2008 and Pineapple Express in 2009.

Profile summary

Full name: Amber Laura Heard

Amber Laura Heard Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: 22nd April 1986

22nd April 1986 Age: 36 years (as of 2022)

36 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth : Austin, Texas, USA

: Austin, Texas, USA Current residence : Los Angeles, California, USA

: Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Religion: Atheist

Atheist Sexuality: Straight

Straight Height in feet : 5' 6''

: 5' 6'' Height in centimetres: 170

170 Weight in pounds: 132

132 Weight in kilograms : 60

: 60 Body measurements in inches : 34-27-34

: 34-27-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 86-69-86

86-69-86 Shoe size : 8 (US)

: 8 (US) Dress size : 6 (US)

: 6 (US) Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Eye colour : Blue

: Blue Mother: Paige Parsons

Paige Parsons Father: David

David Siblings: Whitney

Whitney Relationship status: Divorced

Divorced Ex-partner: Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp School: St. Michael’s Catholic Academy

St. Michael’s Catholic Academy Profession: Model, actress

Model, actress Net worth : $8 million

: $8 million Instagram : @amberheard

: @amberheard Twitter: @realamberheard

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

What is Amber Heard net worth?

How much is Amber Heard's net worth? The American actress has an estimated net worth of $8 million as of 2022. She has accumulated an impressive net worth with a series of successful roles. In addition, she earned a significantly huge sum from her divorce proceedings. Previously, her net worth was $2.5 million.

Sources of income and salary

Amber Heard attends an after-party celebrating the launch of "Alice's Archive" hosted by Alice Temperley and Annie Doble at The Groucho Club in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Amber began sending her photos to various modelling agencies when she was only 17. However, after dropping out of school and relocating to Los Angeles, she started pursuing acting. She landed her big breakthrough in 2008, appearing in the film, Never Back Down.

The American actress won the breakthrough award at the Hollywood Film Festival the same year. Soon, she started appearing in more popular films and TV shows, and the rest is history.

The actress has bagged different sums of money from her appearance in movies and TV shows. Here are her earnings from some of the movies:

The Danish Girl - $31,112

- $31,112 Paranoia - $45, 314

- $45, 314 Aquaman - $ 5 million

- $ 5 million Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom - $10 million

She earned $120,000 from Tiffany and $50,000 from Bulgari, jewellery brands.

Divorce settlement

After tying the knot in February 2015, the actress filed for divorce from Depp after more than a year in May 2016. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce. She sought spousal support from the actor.

During the divorce settlement, her court documents revealed that her monthly expenditure was around $43,700. The cost includes:

Rent - $10,000

Healthcare - $3,000

Groceries and supplies - $2,000

Clothing and food - $4,000

Recreation - $10,000

The divorce was finalized close to a year later, in January 2017, as follows:

Depp had to pay Amber $7 million (she said she would donate to two charities)

Amber kept their dogs, boo and pistol and a horse named Arrow

The actor kept all his real estate assets in Los Angeles, Paris and the Bahamas

Johnny kept more than 40 vehicles

Amber was ordered to drop her restraining order

None of them got spousal support

Johnny Depp sued his ex-wife for $50 million after the 2018 post in the Washington Post in which she claimed to be a victim of domestic abuse. The Hollywood actress responded with a $100 million counterclaim. The trial is still ongoing.

Actors Johnny Depp (L) and Amber Heard attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "The Danish Girl", in Westwood, California. Photo: Valerie Macon

Source: Getty Images

House and cars

Amber's net worth has enabled her to maintain a lavish lifestyle seen in her house and the cars in her name. Currently, the lives in a Spanish-styled rental villa in Los Angeles. She pays $6,750 every month as rent for the four bedrooms and three bathrooms property.

Previously, Amber and her husband lived in a $12 million penthouse in Los Angeles. Her ex-husband put the 5 apartment residences for sale after the divorce.

Amber owns several expensive cars, with 68 Ford Mustang being his favourite among her collection. The others include:

63 Checker

67 Mercedes 250 SL

2015 Range Rover

Dodge Journey

Amber Heard's fast facts

Who is Amber Heard? She is an American model, actress and activist. How big is Johnny Depp's ex-wife's fortune? Her fortune is a whopping $8 million as of 2022. Where did Amber Heard study? She went to Catholic High School before dropping out to pursue an acting home-study course in Los Angeles. How much are Johnny Depp and Amber Heard's net worth? As of 2022, Johnny has an estimated net worth of $100 million, while Amber's net worth is $8 million. How much was Johnny Depp's net worth before Amber Heard? Before Amber, Johnny had an estimated net worth of $400 million in 2016. How much did Amber Heard make in Aquaman? Amber made $5 million for the first Aquaman movie and $10 million for the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Which are some of Amber Heard's TV shows and movies? She has appeared in All the Boys Love Mandy Lane and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

What is Amber Heard net worth? The American actress, model and activist has an estimated net worth of $8 million as of 2022. She has earned this amount in salary from her appearance in various movies and TV shows. In addition, her divorce settlement from ex-husband Depp played a huge role in increasing her net worth.

Yen.com.gh shared an interesting article about Demi Moore's net worth. For decades, the actress has been a source of entertainment to millions worldwide. Her charm, beauty and talent have seen many remain loyal to her over the years.

Demi has won the hearts of many with her skills. Besides fame and becoming one of the highest-grossing actresses, her net worth has grown steadily. Find out more about her here.

Source: YEN.com.gh