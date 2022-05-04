Angelo Adkins: Everything you need to know about Adele's son with Simon Konecki

Angelo Adkins may not know it now, but he is the child of one of the most celebrated musicians. His parents, especially his celebrity mother, have always kept him away from the buzz of public gossip.

Angelo Adkins is the only son of multiple Grammy award-winning musician Adele. His parents did not share the news of his birth until he was almost one year old. Even at that, they tried to make sure that no one knew his name, and his mother said she addressed him as Little Peanut or simply Peanut.

Profile summary

Full name: Angelo James Adkins

Angelo James Adkins Nickname : Little Peanut, Peanut

: Little Peanut, Peanut Gender : Male

: Male Date of birth : 19 October 2012

: 19 October 2012 Age : 9 years old (as of 2022)

: 9 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign: Libras

Libras Place of birth : England, United Kingdom

: England, United Kingdom Current residence: Beverly Hills, California, United States of America

Beverly Hills, California, United States of America Nationality : British

: British Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Height in feet: 4' 5"

4' 5" Height in centimetres: 135

135 Weight in pounds: 64

64 Weight in kilograms : 29

: 29 Shoe size: 2 (UK)

2 (UK) Hair colour: Strawberry blonde

Strawberry blonde Eye colour: Blue

Blue Mother : Adele Laurie Blue Adkins

: Adele Laurie Blue Adkins Father: Simon Konecki

When was Angelo Adkins born?

Angelo James Adkins was born on 19 October 2012 to musician mother Adele and entrepreneur father Simon Konecki.

By implication, Angelo Adkins' age is nine years. He was born in England, the United Kingdom, which naturally makes him British when it comes to nationality.

Angelo Adkins' gender is male, and he is one of the few kids that enjoy the benefit of having at least one wealthy and famous parent. His personal life has constantly been kept private, just like his mother's.

Angelo likes to play games, and his favourite seems to be Flamingo. His mother hinted that he follows and watches the content of some popular gamers on their social media platforms.

Adele's divorce and child

Adele and Simon Konecki had an affair between 2011 and 2019. They welcomed their son in 2012 before they wedded in 2018.

But unfortunately, when Angelo was around seven years old, his parents decided to end their marriage, which affected his perspective about his parents. His mother claimed that he asked many difficult questions about the separation, which she found challenging to give the correct answers.

Speaking about the reason for the divorce, his mother said:

I was just going through the motions and I wasn’t happy. Neither of us did anything wrong. Neither of us hurt each other or anything like that. It was just: I want my son to see me really love, and be loved. It’s really important to me.

Angelo's mother dedicated a song to his son in her recently released album titled 30. She insinuated that the song was to help her son see her and understand why she decided to divorce his father.

On the other hand, Angelo is still oblivious to his mother's fame and casually mentions that many people loved her. His favourite musician is Taylor Swift, and he thought she was more popular than his mom until he watched his mom perform to an audience before for the first time.

Eventually, he got the chance to watch his mother perform for the first time in November 2021 during her One Night Only special on CBS. He even got a special shout-out from his mother.

Angelo Adkins' height and weight

He is around 4 feet and 5 inches (134 centimetres); he is still growing and weighs about 64 pounds (29 kg). Like his mother, Angelo has strawberry blonde hair and blue eyes.

Where is Angelo Adkins now?

He is reportedly staying in Beverly Hills, California, United States of America.

FAQs

How old is Adele's son? He is currently nine years old. Is Adele's son a biological son? The celebrity kid is the biological child of his mother, Adele, and father, Simon. His parents married in 2012, the same year he was born, but the marriage ended in divorce in 2019. Does Adele's son Angelo live with her? Even though their divorce has been finalised, he spends time with his parents. They share custody, and luckily for Angelo, their respective houses are just across the street from each other. Does Adele have kids? Yes, she does. How many kids does Adele have? Adele has only one child, Angelo. However, she has stated in some interviews that she is open to getting married again and having more children. How much is Angelo worth? Angelo Adkins' net worth can not be estimated since he is only a kid who still depends on his parents for his finances.

Angelo Adkins is a celebrity child hailing from the UK. He is the son of singer Adele and Simon Konecki, a British charity entrepreneur. Unfortunately, his parents separated in 2021, but they are co-parenting him.

