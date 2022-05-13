Pewdiepie's net worth: How much is the YouTuber and influencer worth?
Social media platforms are an excellent launchpad for content creators to share their work. YouTube has fuelled the success of many creators who post games, vlogs, and a lot more. One such creator is Pewdiepie who has recently caught the headlines. But, what is PewDiePie's net worth?
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
PewDiePie is a Swedish content creator, game commentator, and internet personality. He is popular for Let's Play and comedic formatted videos and shows.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg
|Nickname
|PewDiePie
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|24th October 1989
|Age
|32 years (as of 2022)
|Zodiac sign
|Scorpio
|Place of birth
|Gothenburg, Sweden
|Current residence
|Brighton, United Kingdom and Japan
|Nationality
|Swedish
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|5' 11'
|Height in centimetres
|180
|Weight in pounds
|154
|Weight in kilograms
|70
|Hair colour
|Dark brown (dyed brown)
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Mother
|Lotta Kristine Johanna
|Father
|Ulf Christian Kjellberg
|Siblings
|One (Fanny)
|Marital status
|Married
|Partner
|Marzia Kjellberg
|School
|Göteborgs Högre Samskola
|University
|Chalmers University of Technology
|Profession
|Swedish YouTuber, video game commentator and internet celebrity
|Net worth
|$40 million
|@pewdiepie
|@PewDiePie
|@pewdiepie
What's PewDiePie's net worth in 2022?
The Swedish YouTube content creator has an estimated net worth of $40 million as of 2022. He has earned this amount from his YouTube channel, which revolves around:
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
- Playing games
- Commenting on what he sees and experiences
- His reaction videos.
PewDiePie's salary and annual earnings
How much does PewDiePie make a year? The amount he makes a year varies from one year to another. However, it is estimated that he makes between $15 and $20 million per year. A single video sponsorship can cost more than $450,000.
Apart from being one of the biggest YouTubers in terms of video views, he is one of the highest-paid personalities on the site. So, how much does PewDiePie really make? Here is a breakdown of his annual earnings over the last couple of years;
- 2013 - $12 million
- 2014 - $24 million
- 2015 - $9 million
- 2016 - $15 million
- 2017 - $12 million
- 2018 - $15.5 million
- 2019 - $13 million
Career and sources of income
Felix began his career after joining YouTube on 19th December 2006 under the name, Pewdie. His first clips were him playing Call of Duty mixed with some personal vlogs. After some time, he forgot his password and thus launched a new channel on 29th April 2010. In his new channel, he solely focused on:
- Call of Duty
- Minecraft
- Various horror and action games
- Let's Play
His channel started to skyrocket in subscribers when he began playing the game Amnesia. He attained one million subscribers in July 2012 and 2 million subscribers in September of the same year. He signed a representation deal with MCN Michinina before shifting to Maker Studios in October 2012.
As time went by, his channel became the fastest-growing on the site. For instance, in 2013, subscribers rose from 3.5 million to a whopping $19 million. As of 2022, the channel has over 111 million subscribers and over 28 billion views.
House and cars
The YouTuber and his wife have two homes in Brighton, United Kingdom and Japan. The duo lives with their cut pugs, Maya and Edgar. In 2019, he bought a house in Japan. Unfortunately, he stayed for over two years before moving due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The YouTuber has a collection of expensive cars including:
- Volvo XC90 T8 - $65,000
- Mini Convertible - $28,000
- Porsche 911 - $100,000
- Nissan Micra - $18,000
PewDiePie's fast facts
- Who is PewDiePie? He is a Swedish YouTube content creator, video game commentator, and internet celebrity.
- What is PewDiePie's real name? His real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, even though he is popularly known as PewDiePie.
- How old is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg? The Swedish YouTuber is 32 years old since he was born on 24th October 1989.
- Where did PewDiePie study? He studied at Göteborgs Högre Samskola before joining the Chalmers University of Technology for a degree in industrial economics and technology management.
- Who are PewDiePie's parents? His parents are Lotta Kristine Johanna and Ulf Christian Kjellberg. His father is a corporate executive, while his mother is an award-winning Chief Information Officer.
- Is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg married? Yes, he is married to his long term girlfriend, Marzia Kjellberg. She is an Italian internet personality and businesswoman.
- How much does PewDiePie make a day? He makes roughly $160,000 per day.
- How long has PewDiePie been on YouTube? He has been on YouTube for around 15 years since he first joined the site on 19th December 2006.
How much is PewDiePie's net worth? His net worth is estimated to be around $40 million as of 2022. He is one of the best YouTubers, and at various points in recent history, his channel has been the most subscribed on YouTube, making him the highest-earning YouTuber in the world.
Yen.com.gh shared a post about Amber Heard's net worth. The personality is a renowned actress known for films such as Drive Angry and Mera in Aquaman. Her divorce trials with Johnny Depp have skyrocketed her fame further.
Heard's net worth as of the year 2022 is approximated to be $8 million. The divorce settlement from ex-husband Depp played a huge role in increasing her worth.
Source: YEN.com.gh