Pewdiepie's net worth: How much is the YouTuber and influencer worth?

Social media platforms are an excellent launchpad for content creators to share their work. YouTube has fuelled the success of many creators who post games, vlogs, and a lot more. One such creator is Pewdiepie who has recently caught the headlines. But, what is PewDiePie's net worth?

Felix Arvid signs copies of his new book "This Book Loves You" at Barnes & Noble Union Square in New York City. Photo: John Lamparski

Source: Getty Images

PewDiePie is a Swedish content creator, game commentator, and internet personality. He is popular for Let's Play and comedic formatted videos and shows.

Profile summary

Full name Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg Nickname PewDiePie Gender Male Date of birth 24th October 1989 Age 32 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Gothenburg, Sweden Current residence Brighton, United Kingdom and Japan Nationality Swedish Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 11' Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Dark brown (dyed brown) Eye colour Blue Mother Lotta Kristine Johanna Father Ulf Christian Kjellberg Siblings One (Fanny) Marital status Married Partner Marzia Kjellberg School Göteborgs Högre Samskola University Chalmers University of Technology Profession Swedish YouTuber, video game commentator and internet celebrity Net worth $40 million Instagram @pewdiepie Facebook @PewDiePie Twitter @pewdiepie

What's PewDiePie's net worth in 2022?

The Swedish YouTube content creator has an estimated net worth of $40 million as of 2022. He has earned this amount from his YouTube channel, which revolves around:

Playing games

Commenting on what he sees and experiences

His reaction videos.

PewDiePie's salary and annual earnings

How much does PewDiePie make a year? The amount he makes a year varies from one year to another. However, it is estimated that he makes between $15 and $20 million per year. A single video sponsorship can cost more than $450,000.

Apart from being one of the biggest YouTubers in terms of video views, he is one of the highest-paid personalities on the site. So, how much does PewDiePie really make? Here is a breakdown of his annual earnings over the last couple of years;

2013 - $12 million

2014 - $24 million

2015 - $9 million

2016 - $15 million

2017 - $12 million

2018 - $15.5 million

2019 - $13 million

Swedish video game commentator Felix Kjellberg poses with his new book, This Book Loves You at an event in central London. Photo: Ben Stansall

Source: UGC

Career and sources of income

Felix began his career after joining YouTube on 19th December 2006 under the name, Pewdie. His first clips were him playing Call of Duty mixed with some personal vlogs. After some time, he forgot his password and thus launched a new channel on 29th April 2010. In his new channel, he solely focused on:

Call of Duty

Minecraft

Various horror and action games

Let's Play

His channel started to skyrocket in subscribers when he began playing the game Amnesia. He attained one million subscribers in July 2012 and 2 million subscribers in September of the same year. He signed a representation deal with MCN Michinina before shifting to Maker Studios in October 2012.

As time went by, his channel became the fastest-growing on the site. For instance, in 2013, subscribers rose from 3.5 million to a whopping $19 million. As of 2022, the channel has over 111 million subscribers and over 28 billion views.

House and cars

Felix Arvid signs his new book "This Book Loves You" at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Vincent Sandoval

Source: Getty Images

The YouTuber and his wife have two homes in Brighton, United Kingdom and Japan. The duo lives with their cut pugs, Maya and Edgar. In 2019, he bought a house in Japan. Unfortunately, he stayed for over two years before moving due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The YouTuber has a collection of expensive cars including:

Volvo XC90 T8 - $65,000

Mini Convertible - $28,000

Porsche 911 - $100,000

Nissan Micra - $18,000

PewDiePie's fast facts

Who is PewDiePie? He is a Swedish YouTube content creator, video game commentator, and internet celebrity. What is PewDiePie's real name? His real name is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg, even though he is popularly known as PewDiePie. How old is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg? The Swedish YouTuber is 32 years old since he was born on 24th October 1989. Where did PewDiePie study? He studied at Göteborgs Högre Samskola before joining the Chalmers University of Technology for a degree in industrial economics and technology management. Who are PewDiePie's parents? His parents are Lotta Kristine Johanna and Ulf Christian Kjellberg. His father is a corporate executive, while his mother is an award-winning Chief Information Officer. Is Felix Arvid Ulf Kjellberg married? Yes, he is married to his long term girlfriend, Marzia Kjellberg. She is an Italian internet personality and businesswoman. How much does PewDiePie make a day? He makes roughly $160,000 per day. How long has PewDiePie been on YouTube? He has been on YouTube for around 15 years since he first joined the site on 19th December 2006.

How much is PewDiePie's net worth? His net worth is estimated to be around $40 million as of 2022. He is one of the best YouTubers, and at various points in recent history, his channel has been the most subscribed on YouTube, making him the highest-earning YouTuber in the world.

