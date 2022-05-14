MGK and Megan Fox relationship timeline: How long have they been together?

Many fans are intrigued by celebrity couples. From Jay-Z and Beyonce to Asap Rocky and Rihanna, these couples generate a lot of interest. But, recently, one pair has piqued the interest of fans. MGK and Megan Fox have been together since 2020 and are still going strong. So, how long have they been together? MGK and Megan Fox's relationship timeline has all you need to know.

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is a rapper, singer, musician, and actor from the United States. He is known for fusing contemporary and alternative hip hop with rock in his compositions. On the other hand, Megan Fox is an American actress and model. She's appeared in several film franchises, including the Transformers franchise and magazines like Maxim, Rolling Stone, and FHM.

When did MGK and Megan Fox start dating?

How did Megan Fox and MGK meet? According to The Independent, the pair started dating in May 2020. They had met earlier in March 2020 on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass, a 2021 crime thriller film in which both of them starred.

What is Megan Fox's and MGK's relationship timeline?

Below is a timeline of the relationship between the power couple.

Early March 2020

Megan and Kelly meet on the indie film Midnight in the Switchgrass set. Megan was the first to be cast in February, and MGK joined later in early March. The filming was done in Puerto Rico but was postponed a week into production due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

But despite the halt in production, the pair had already started spending time together.

15 May 2020

Due to the halt in filming, the co-stars went back to the United States. On 15 May, the two were seen getting takeout together in Calabasas (a city in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles County, California). However, one thing catches the eyes of the paparazzi as Megan is spotted without her wedding ring. The revelation leads to speculation that she and her husband, Brian Austin Green, have broken up.

18 May 2020

The speculation is confirmed when Brian Austin Green reveals (through his podcast) that he and his wife Megan have been separated since December 2019. He also addressed the photos of Megan and Kelly hanging out together and claimed that while he had never met him (MGK), he had spoken to Megan about him.

20 May 2020

Megan Fox appears in MGK's music video for My Bloody Valentine, where she plays Kelly's love interest. The actress then posts the music video on her Instagram account, fueling further speculation that the pair might be dating.

15 June 2020

Fans of the pair finally get the revelation that they have been waiting for. The Daily Mail publishes photos of the couple holding hands and kissing after a night spent at Mr Furley's Bar in Sherman Oaks, California.

16 June 2020

The tabloids have a field day after the events of the previous night. The pair is now reported as dating and referred to as a couple. Us Weekly reports that Kelly and Megan's relationship has become serious and that they are even referring to one another as boyfriend and girlfriend.

24 June 2020

The new couple starts sharing their love life on social media. Kelly shows off his and Megan's matching Bloody Valentine manicures on his Instagram Story.

17 July 2020

The Sun publishes photos of the celebrity couple kissing, cuddling and holding hands. According to the tabloid, the couple is headed for a romantic getaway to an unknown destination.

22 July 2020

After days of teasing the public about their relationship, the couple gives their first joint interview. The interview is online and is hosted by Lala Kent and Randall Emmett. They talk about how they met, revealing how each felt after discovering that they would be co-stars.

28 July 2020

MGK shares a black-and-white mirror selfie of himself and his girlfriend online. In the post, the couple is seen sticking out their tongues attractively. The photo caption on Instagram reads

I waited for an eternity to find you again.

5 August 2020

Megan shared a black and white mirror selfie of herself and her boyfriend. The caption of the photo reads

Boy, you're achingly beautiful... My heart belongs to you.

14 August 2020

MGK alluded to his relationship with Megan when he appeared on BuzzFeed Celeb's Thirst Tweets. He read a tweet from a fan inviting him on a date. He responded that he has a date and does not expect to be single again.

10 September 2020

According to Us Weekly, MGK meets Megan's kids on this date. However, the couple mentioned that they are not considering getting serious or engaged.

23 September 2020

Kelly tells Howard Stern, a radio host, about falling in love with Megan. He describes how he met her and fell in love with her. He also discusses his most recent album.

December 2020

Tabloids start speculating about the possibility of marriage. Entertainment Tonight reports that marriage is potentially something that could happen for the couple very soon.

February 2021

Another Entertainment Tonight article writes that Megan is hesitant about marriage despite MGK being ready for it.

March 2021

The couple is spotted at the UFC 260 fight event in Las Vegas in the company of Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian.

23 May 2021

The couple attends the Billboard Music Awards 2021 together, causing a commotion on the red carpet. Megan chose an NSFW black Mugler cut-out dress over Kelly's open black suit and white shirt, showing his heavily tattooed torso.

26 May 2021

MGK reveals the date that the pair officially became an item one year ago through his Twitter account.

12 October 2021

The couple appears on the cover of British GQ Style together and gives a reasonably intense insight into their relationship.

15 October 2021

During a Megan Fox and MGK interview with GQ, Fox lets slip a nickname she calls her boyfriend. She calls him Buddah during the Q&A session, thus revealing MGK's handle to the public.

12 January 2022

On this date, the couple announces that they are engaged. MGK and Megan Fox tell social media that they will tie the knot soon! A post on MGK's Instagram reveals the news to the world. The social media post shows Megan flaunting an engagement ring, an emerald and a diamond stone gem shaped like a heart.

14 January 2022

Randall Emmett, a director from the Midnight In The Switchgrass film, shares a photo from the film set where MGK and Megan met. After their announcement, he shared the pictures on social media to congratulate the newly engaged couple.

17 January 2022

The pair share an Instagram story where they can be seen in a bath together. Fox shares the video on her Insta stories and gives fans an insight into their love life.

Are MGK and Megan Fox engaged?

Yes. According to People, the couple is engaged and sealed their union by drinking their blood.

Is MGK in a relationship with Megan Fox?

Yes. The couple has been in a relationship since 26 May 2020 and got engaged on 12 January 2022.

Are Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly still together?

According to In Touch, the couple is still together as of May 2022.

How long were MGK and Megan Fox together?

The couple has been together for nearly two years now. They started officially dating on 26 May 2020 and will celebrate their 2nd anniversary on 26 May 2022.

What is the age difference between MGK and Megan Fox?

According to Lyrics Story, the couple's age difference is four years. MGK was born on 22 April 1990 and is 32 years old as of 2022. In comparison, Megan Fox was born on 16 May 1986 and is 36 years old as of 2022.

Frequently asked questions

How long have Megan Fox and MGK been together? The couple has been together for nearly two years now. Who is Megan Fox's husband? Brian Austin Green was Megan's husband from 2010 until late 2019, when they separated. The couple divorced on 15 October 2021. How did Megan Fox and MGK meet? They met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight In The Switchgrass. What is Machine Gun Kelly's real name? His real name is Colson Baker. Who was Machine Gun Kelly with before Megan Fox? The rapper was in a relationship with Amber Rose. Does MGK cheat on Megan Fox? No. Machine Gun Kelly did not cheat on his fiancé. The rumour came about after several people shared a picture of the rapper with his assistant.

Megan Fox and MGK are a Hollywood power couple. They met while filming Midnight In The Switchgrass, and thus their journey began. If you're wondering about the couple's relationship timeline, the information provided above should help.

