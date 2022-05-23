Ninja's net worth: Is he the wealthiest Twitch streamer?

Indeed, the entertainment scene has evolved. What was once thought to be just for fun is no longer considered so. The internet has ushered in the streaming era, in which the majority of content is consumed through streams. Ninja is one such content creator who has grown in popularity quickly. But does his work compensate him? Find out everything you need to know about Ninja's net worth.

Richard Tyler Blevins is an American Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and professional gamer. He began streaming after playing competitive Halo 3 with several esports teams. Ninja rose to prominence after joining the Fortnite Battle Royale community in late 2017. Blevins first appeared in the mainstream media in March of 2018.

Profile summary

Real name Richard Tyler Blevins Nickname Ninja Gender Male Date of birth 5 June 1991 Age 30 years old (as of May 2022) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Detroit, Michigan, U.S.A Current residence Florida, U.S.A Nationality American Ethnicity Welsh Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6' 0" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 134 Weight in kilograms 61 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Marital status Married Wife Jessica "Jess" Belvins Profession Esports gamer, live streamer, YouTuber Gamer Ninja's net worth $40 million Instagram @ninja Facebook @NinjaTB Twitter @Ninja

What is Ninja's net worth?

What is Ninja's net worth in 2022? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the streamer has an estimated net worth of $40 million. His source of wealth comes from gaming/streaming and brand endorsements. Below is how the popular content creator has amassed his fortune.

Esports

The star began playing professionally in 2009 when he played Halo 3 for various organisations. However, he propelled his career further when he decided to become a streamer in 2011, playing H1Z1 and then later PUBG.

Ninja joined outfit Luminosity Gaming in 2017, where he played various games. He later moved to PlayerUnkown's Battleground, where he won the game's Gamescom Invitational Squads in August of the same year.

Streaming

Ninja began streaming Fortnite after the PUBG invitation. As a result, Fortnite's growth coincided with the streamer's popularity. As of late 2017, Ninja had only half a million followers on Twitch, but as of mid-2018, the number had surpassed the 2-million mark.

According to The Verge, Richard set an individual streaming record in 2018 after streaming while playing Fortnite with Travis Scott, Drake and JuJu Smith-Schuster. In addition, Fortnite game developers organised a charitable event where popular streamers paired with celebrities.

Ninja won the event after pairing with Marshmello, amassing more followers.

According to Tech Crunch, the streamer made an estimated $10 million in 2018. His money came from ad views on his YouTube channel, donations, and monthly subscriptions from Twitch followers.

Endorsements

In 2018, The Esports Observer reported that Ninja had partnered with Red Bull Esports. The deal involved the star hosting an event, the Red Bull Rise Till Dawn, in Chicago on 21 July 2018. The Red Bull endorsement deal began the streamers' rise, The energy drink manufacturer released a limited Ninja themed can.

In 2019 EA Games released a battle royale game to rival the popular Fortnite one. The game, Apex Legends, was released on 4 February 2019. According to Reuters, EA Games offered $1 million to Belvins' to promote the game on his Twitch streams and social media.

In August 2019, Belvins signed a multi-year apparel deal with Adidas. According to The Verge, the deal included producing Ninja themed merchandise.

On 1 August 2019, Ninja left Twitch to stream exclusively on Microsoft's Mixer platform. According to Bleacher Report, the deal to ditch Twitch and Join Mixer was worth between $20 million and $30 million.

Almost one year later, in July 2020, Microsoft released the esports streamer from its exclusivity deal due to Mixer's shutdown. After signing an exclusive multi-year agreement, Blevins announced his return to Twitch streaming on 10 September 2020.

In March 2022, G FUEL announced that they had signed a multi-year partnership with the esports star. According to PR Newswire, the deal was brokered by CAA, a well-known managing agency.

How much does Ninja make a year?

How much money does Ninja make? According to Celebrity Net Worth, the streamer earns between $500,000 and $1 million per month. Since he has a massive following on Twitch and YouTube, his subscribers and ads make the star around $10 million per year.

Where does Tyler Blevins live?

According to Essentially Sports, the esports star recently relocated to Florida. He also shared a new gaming setup on Twitter, where his fans gave him their feedback.

Frequently asked questions

What is Ninja's net worth in 2022? The streamer is estimated to have a net worth of $40 million. How much does Ninja make a year? Belvins makes an estimated $10 million per year from streaming, his merch sales, and endorsements. Does Ninja have a wife? The esports gamer is married to Jessica "Jess" Belvins, who he met at a Halo tournament in 2010. What console does Ninja use? He is a PC gamer and uses a Windows-operated machine as his gaming device. How much does Ninjas PC cost? According to Polygon, Ninja's build will cost you around $5,000. What PC does Ninja use in 2022? According to Stream Scheme, Belvin uses the Intel Core i9-9900K desktop processor, with 8 cores and 16 threads.

Ninja's net worth has been a matter of public interest among his fans. He has received deals from big brands like Adidas and Red Bull due to his prowess in gaming. Richard Tyler Blevins has risen to become one of the world's top streamers and continues to achieve milestones.

